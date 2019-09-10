9 Best iPhone 11 Pro Max Cases: Your Ultimate List

The Spigen Rugged Armor is one of the most popular hybrid case molds of all time, beloved for its small but reliable form factor.

It meets military-grade drop test standards using only thin layers of PC and TPU materials. It has a grippy design that prevents drops from occurring in the first place, too.

It uses air-cushioned pockets to leverage additional drop protection without adding extra weight to your phone and it sports a 1.5mm raised bezel to protect your phone’s broadsides from direct impact.

It has responsive button covers and is compatible with both incoming and outgoing wireless charging. I only wish it came in more interesting colors.