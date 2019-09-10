9 Best iPhone 11 Pro Max Cases: Your Ultimate List

The iPhone 11 Pro Max is the latest phablet design from Apple, which offers improved performance and a beautiful new Super Retina XDR display. Even though it won’t be officially released until September 20, you can already order some of the best iPhone 11 Pro Max cases in anticipation of this hot new phone.
1. Spigen Rugged Armor iPhone 11 Pro Max CasePrice: $24.00Pros:
Cons:
- Lightweight and durable
- Wireless charge compatible
- Grippy design
- Limited color options
- Bezel could be larger
- Awkward logo cutout
The Spigen Rugged Armor is one of the most popular hybrid case molds of all time, beloved for its small but reliable form factor.
It meets military-grade drop test standards using only thin layers of PC and TPU materials. It has a grippy design that prevents drops from occurring in the first place, too.
It uses air-cushioned pockets to leverage additional drop protection without adding extra weight to your phone and it sports a 1.5mm raised bezel to protect your phone’s broadsides from direct impact.
It has responsive button covers and is compatible with both incoming and outgoing wireless charging. I only wish it came in more interesting colors.
Find more Spigen Rugged Armor iPhone 11 Pro Max Case information and reviews here.
2. Ringke Fusion iPhone 11 Pro Max CasePrice: $17.00Pros:
Cons:
- Military-grade drop tested
- Grippy design
- Large raised bezel
- Limited color options
- Does not work with edge-to-edge screen protectors
- Clear plastic discolors easily
The Fusion X case from Ringke is a hybrid case design that offers solid drop protection while maintaining an overall slim form factor.
By using a bumper frame design and a protective bezel for the front screen and rear tri-camera array, the Fusion X case can offer military-grade protection without coating the whole phone in thick plastic.
Instead, it focuses its efforts towards protecting your iPhone 11 Max Pro’s delicate edges, leaving the phone’s rear plate virtually uncovered behind a thin, clear piece of polycarbonate. This case also adds some nice ridges to grip on, preventing drops from happening in the first place.
Find more Ringke Fusion iPhone 11 Pro Max Case information and reviews here.
3. Olixar Executive iPhone 11 Pro Max Wallet CasePrice: $13.00Pros:
Cons:
- Holds 2 cards
- Lightweight and durable
- Wireless charge compatible
- Limited color options
- Could be grippier
- Limited impact resistance
Since the iPhone 11 Max Pro is already a massive 6.7 diagonal inches across, you probably won’t have much pocket space left if you’ve also got a bulky billfold taking up your thigh real estate.
The Olixar Executive Wallet Case is the ideal way to ditch your old wallet, as it provides protection for your new phone and storage for up two credit cards. Its faux-leather backplate has two RFID-protected slots to store these cards while adding minimal bulk to your phone.
This case is so slim and lightweight that it can actually support wireless charging even when it has two cards in it. It won’t, however, be compatible with bilateral charging, so you won’t be able to charge out to other devices.
Find more Olixar Executive iPhone 11 Pro Max Wallet Case information and reviews here.
4. Snakehive iPhone 11 Pro Max Leather Wallet CasePrice: $37.00Pros:
Cons:
- Holds 3 cards plus cash
- Wireless charge compatible
- Made with real leather
- Limited impact resistance
- Could be grippier
- Bulky design
If you are looking for a wallet case to give your iPhone 11 Max Pro a sense of flair, then this Snakehive Leather Wallet Case is a great pick. It is made from real European Nubuck leather that gives your phone a sophisticated look that helps it stick out.
It is not particularly drop-resistant but real leather is incredibly long-lasting and will develop a fine patina over time rather than scratching up. The front folio cover has 3 slots to hold credit cards on the inside, plus a larger pocket to hold cash.
Its folio cover makes it inherently bulky but it is helpful for keeping your screen safe from scratching against other things in your pockets. It can also be folded on itself to act as a makeshift stand.
If you need serious protection for your iPhone 11 Max Pro, then you may want to look at different options, but if you want to keep your phone and cards neatly in one place, this is a great pick.
Find more Snakehive iPhone 11 Pro Max Leather Wallet Case information and reviews here.
5. Love Mei Powerful iPhone 11 Pro Max CasePrice: $31.00Pros:
Cons:
- Ultra-durable design
- Large raised bezel
- Rubber port cover
- Bulky design
- Could be grippier
- Limited color options
Considering that the iPhone 11 Pro Max is already a hefty 6.7 inches without a case, you should only invest in the Love Mei Powerful Case for this phone if you need industrial levels of drop protection.
With a large shock-absorbing TPU bezel and a rugged aluminum bumper frame, this is one of the most ultra-durable phone cases we’ve ever come across. That said, it is quite large compared to other models and offers almost no added grip.
It does, however, offer a rubber port cover for your charger and clicky, responsive button covers to match. Though past versions of this case came with a glass screen protector, this one does not.
Find more Love Mei Powerful iPhone 11 Pro Max Case information and reviews here.
6. VRS Damda Glide iPhone 11 Pro Max CasePrice: $20.00Pros:
Cons:
- Holds 2 credit cards
- Responsive button covers
- Lightweight and durable
- Limited impact resistance
- Could be grippier
- Limited color options
The Damda Glide case from VRS Design is a lightweight and durable case option that also doubles as a storage option for up to two credit cards. This slim design allows you to free up pocket space by forgoing a bulkier defender case and ditching the old billfold.
The sliding card compartment on the backplate discretely holds two credit cards without revealing any information from them. It has a raised bezel to protect from drops onto its screen or camera array but it isn’t particularly effective at absorbing shock.
Between this case and increased adoption of Apple Pay, there are far fewer excuses for you to still be carrying around that bulky billfold.
Find more VRS Damda Glide iPhone 11 Pro Max Case information and reviews here.
7. Zizo Bolt iPhone 11 Pro Max CasePrice: $19.00Pros:
Cons:
- Military-grade drop tested
- Included screen protector
- Built-in kickstand
- Mushy button covers
- Limited color options
- Front bezel could be larger
If you need an iPhone 11 Max Pro case to survive a hectic job site, then the Zizo Bolt Series Case is a reliable option that has proved its worth across its past iterations alone.
All versions of this case meet military-grade drop test standards thanks to its rugged TPU bumper frame and PC panels. Its front bezel is somewhat short but it comes with a 9H tempered glass screen protector specially designed for your phone.
Additionally, this case also comes with a built-in kickstand and a separate belt clip. If you can get past its strange design and clumsy buttons, it really stands out as one of the best iPhone 11 Max Pro cases for the job site.
Find more Zizo Bolt iPhone 11 Pro Max Case information and reviews here.
8. Ghostek Atomic Slim 3 iPhone 11 Pro Max CasePrice: $34.00Pros:
Cons:
- Military-grade drop tested
- Wireless charge compatible
- Responsive button covers
- Limited color options
- Clear plastic discolors over time
- Could be grippier
The Ghostek Atomic Slim 3 is a hybrid case designed to protect your iPhone 11 Max Pro without significantly altering its weight or appearance.
It does this by focusing its protecting efforts into a military-grade drop-tested TPU bumper frame that is reinforced by an outer layer of aluminum. Not only does this bumper frame absorb shock but it also provides a protective bezel for the front and back sides of the phone.
The Atomic Slim 3 case has a clear PC backplate that shows off the stock color of your phone too, so you won’t have to radically alter the color scheme of your phone just to keep it safe from drops and scratches. It also supports wireless charging.
Find more Ghostek Atomic Slim 3 iPhone 11 Pro Max Case information and reviews here.
9. Olixar Delta Armour iPhone 11 Pro Max CasePrice: $15.00Pros:
Cons:
- Dual-layer design
- Responsive buttons
- Wireless charge compatible
- Ugly design
- Could be grippier
- Limited color options
The Olixar Delta Armour Case is a no-nonsense defender case that coats your iPhone 11 Pro Max in two layers of protective materials.
Its inner TPU sleeve absorbs shock from drops and bumps while its outer PC shell prevents scratches from wearing away at your phone’s finish. It has a raised bezel to protect your phone’s 6.7-inch screen and rear camera array, yet it is still able to receive wireless charging through its backplate.
The Delta Armour Case has responsive button covers, making it easy to use all of your phone’s controls without feeling held back by the case. My only major criticism is that it could benefit from some added grip.
Find more Olixar Delta Armour iPhone 11 Pro Max Case information and reviews here.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.