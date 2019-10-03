9 Best Drawing Tablets: Compare, Buy & Save

Whether you’re an aspiring digital artist or an experienced professional, you need a good drawing tablet. Below are the 9 best drawing tablets available today, including affordable options without displays, high-end options with gorgeous screens, as well asB the best iPad for drawing.
1. XP-Pen G430S | Best Budget OptionPrice: $19.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Unbeatable price
- 8192 pen pressure levels
- Only 2mm thick
- Battery-free pen
- Compatible with Windows and Mac
- Super portable
- No display
- Relatively small active area
- Thicker on one side
- No control buttons on tablet
The XP-Pen G430S is an ultra-affordable drawing tablet that performs shockingly well considering its low price. With its 8192 pen pressure levels, slim design, and impressive accuracy, the G430S makes the perfect drawing tablet for novice digital artists or people who are interested in seeing if they enjoy the drawing tablet experience.
Don’t be fooled by its low price, the G430S is a surprisingly powerful piece of equipment. It’s incredibly accurate, even for fine details, and the 8192 pressure levels provided by the pen give you more than enough control to get the exact expression you intended.
The G430S also has some great quality of life features, like built-in controls on the pen that allow you to switch between pen and eraser modes. It’s also incredibly thin and light—just 2mm thick in the active area—making it super easy to bring with you wherever you might want to use it.
The biggest downsides of this tablet are that it does not have a built-in display and that it has a relatively small active area (4 x 3 inches). That said, it’s a great tablet to get the creative juices going, and it’s an incredible value at this price.
Find more XP-Pen G430S Graphic Tablet information and reviews here.
2. Huion Inspiroy H640P | Best Cheap Portable TabletPrice: $39.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 8mm thick across entire tablet
- 6.3x3.9 inch working area
- Paper-like textured surface
- Includes pen holder with nib extractor
- Compatible with Android OS
- 6 customizable express keys
- 8192 pen pressure levels
- No iPhone or iPad support
- Working area could be larger
- Drivers a little finicky to install
The Huion Inspiroy H640P is another fantastic drawing tablet if you want something affordable that is also portable enough for on-the-go use. It has 8192 pen pressure levels, pinpoint accuracy, and has a slightly larger drawing area (6.3×3.9 inches) than the XP-PEN G430S listed above. Best of all, it’s only 8mm thick across the entire tablet and weighs just over half a pound.
The dimensions of the H640P are 10.2 x 5.8 x 0.3 inches, making it smaller than a piece of standard printer paper. It’s also a good deal smaller than the XP-PEN G430S listed above, in spite of having double the active area. It’s also about half the weight of the G430S, which makes it more attractive as a portable drawing tablet.
The Huion Inspiroy H640P also comes with many of the features you want in a good drawing tablet, including 6 customizable express keys; compatibility with Mac, Windows, and Android operating systems; and a paper-like textured surface that makes for a more natural drawing experience.
The working area may still be a little small for experienced professionals, but all in all, the H640P is a solid value for the money.
Find more Huion Inspiroy H640P information and reviews here.
3. Huion Inspiroy H950P | Best Budget Option for Home ArtistsPrice: $59.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 10 x 6.25-inch working area
- Pen with tilt function and 8192 pressure levels
- 8 customizable press keys
- 16 customizable soft keys
- Battery-free pen with pen holder
- Compatible with Windows, Mac, and Android OS
- Bulkier than other tablets
- Pen stand isn't especially secure
- Not compatible with iOS, iPad, and some Android phones
- Driver installation could be easier
With a 10 x 6.25-inch active drawing area, a battery-free pen with built-in tilt function, and 24 customizable express keys, the Huion H610 Pro V2 is an excellent budget drawing tablet, particularly if you value drawing area size over portability.
The best part about this tablet is the large drawing area, which is extraordinarily helpful for making larger expressions. Many artists find it also improves the overall art-making workflow because you can spend more time drawing or editing and less time adjusting your software window. Going with the H610 Pro V2 over one of the above options might give you more time before you get the itch to upgrade to a larger drawing tablet.
The tradeoff is that, with dimensions of 13.9 x 10 x 0.55 inches and a weight of 1.35 pounds, the Huion H610 Pro V2 is a good deal larger than the portable choices listed above. But if you are primarily interested in working at home and have a reasonably spacious workspace, the H610 Pro V2’s large active area and abundant expression keys are definitely worth the size.
Find more Huion H610 Pro V2 | Best Drawing Tablet for Beginners information and reviews here.
4. Wacom Intuos | Best Drawing Tablet for BeginnersPrice: $72.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Includes 3 digital art programs
- Biggest name in drawing tablets
- 7.9 x 6.3-inch active area
- Thin as a smartphone
- Stylish, lightweight, battery-free pen
- Lightweight and portable
- 4096 pressure sensitivity levels
- Only 4 express keys
- Active area could be larger
The Wacom Intuos graphic tablet is an excellent all-around drawing tablet that comes bundled with three free drawing software products, which makes it the best drawing tablet for beginners available right now. It has a 6.0 x 3.7-inch active drawing area, a lightweight and stylish battery-free pen, and the whole tablet is portable enough to be taken with you for on-the-go use.
If you or someone you love wants to begin making digital art and wants all the tools necessary to start, this is the product for you.
With dimensions of 7.9 x 6.9 x 0.3 inches and a weight of about half a pound, the Wacom Intuos is a portable device that takes up very little real estate on a desk or inside a backpack. The tablet is extraordinarily accurate and has little to no lag. Wacom is probably the biggest name in the drawing tablet space, and it shows in how good this tablet is.
The real selling point of this tablet, though, is the included software. Register the product online and you will gain access to three pieces of digital art software: Corel Painter Essentials for graphic drawing, Corel AfterShot 3 for photo editing, and Corel Clip Studio Paint Pro for comic- and manga-style art.
Whatever kind of digital art you want to make, the Wacom Intuos comes with everything you need to get started. There is also a wireless version of this same tablet that is available for a slight increase in price.
Find more Wacom Intuos | Best Drawing Tablet for Beginners information and reviews here.
5. Wacom Intuos Wireless | Best Affordable Wireless Drawing TabletPrice: $169.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can be used wirelessly through Bluetooth
- 8.5 x 5.3-inch active area
- Includes digital art software
- Most reputable brand in the industry
- Lightweight and portable
- Great pen-on-paper feel
- Only 4 customizable express keys
- 4096 pressure levels
- Wacom quality comes at a price
The Wacom Intuos Wireless comes with everything that makes the Wacom Intuos listed above so great, including the free digital art software, as well as the option to use it wirelessly via Bluetooth. The model linked here is also larger than the base model Intuos and has an 8.5 x 5.3-inch active area. This Intuos Wireless makes the perfect entry-level drawing tablet if you need drawing software and also want a larger working area.
The highlight of the Intuos Wireless is, unsurprisingly, the ability to use it wirelessly. The tablet comes with a Bluetooth receiver that plugs into a standard USB port. Connecting the tablet to your computer is incredibly easy once you’ve set up the device, and the initial setup is straightforward, too.
The dimensions on this tablet are 10.4 x 7.8 x 0.3 inches, making it slightly smaller than a piece of printer paper. And with a weight of just 0.9 pounds, it’s more than portable enough for on-the-go use.
A final thing that’s nice about Wacom Intuos tablets is that they have almost no unused space. Nearly the entire surface of the tablet is active drawing area. This tablet takes up very little desk real estate, and the space it does take up is space you will actually be able to use.
If you like the Wacom Intuos Wireless but aren’t sure about this particular size, take a look at this smaller version.
Find more Wacom Intuos Wireless | Best Affordable Wireless Drawing Tablet information and reviews here.
6. XP-PEN Artist15.6 | Best ValuePrice: $299.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Built-in 15.6" 1080p display
- Only 11mm thick
- 13.54 x 7.62-inch active drawing area
- Battery-free pen
- Supports 4k displays
- Compatible with Windows and Mac
- Stand sold separately
- Must be connected to a computer
- Heavy and large
- Wired
- Small offset between pen and cursor requires getting used to
The XP-PEN Artist15.6 is a perfectly priced drawing tablet with a built-in 15.6″ 1080p display that allows you to draw or edit photos directly onto the screen. The Artist15.6 has a spacious drawing area of 13.54 x 7.62 inches, a premium build quality, and a total thickness of just 11mm.
Whether you’re a novice looking for your first drawing tablet or an experienced artist looking to upgrade from a screen-less tablet, the XP-PEN Artist15.6 is a stellar choice because it’s an incredible value for the money.
The highlight of this tablet is, of course, the built-in display. It has a 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio and delivers vivid color and crisp detail, which makes it an absolute joy to use for digital art. The tablet also supports 4k displays for even sharper detail.
Beyond the display, the Artist15.6 also comes with 6 customizable expression buttons that can be assigned to various shortcuts as well as a battery-free pen with 8192 pressure levels. The pen is very comfortable to use and feels great on the tablet’s screen. The screen comes pre-prepared with a protective film that ensures you won’t scratch it while drawing.
The most noteworthy downside of this tablet compared to some others on this list is that it must be connected with a computer to work. It’s also on the heavy side compared to the screen-less or multi-purpose tablets on this list. But if you’re looking for a professional-grade drawing tablet that allows you to draw right onto the image you’re working on, you can’t go wrong with the Artist15.6.
7. Wacom Intuos Pro | Best Screen-less Drawing TabletPrice: $377.56Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Premium quality
- Includes Pro Pen 2 with 8192 pressure levels
- Wired or wireless connection
- 8.7 x 5.8-inch active area
- Multi-touch and tilt support
- Multi-function touch ring control
- Included stand with nib storage
- Premium price
- No built-in display
- Tablet surface is a little rough
The Wacom Intuos Pro is a professional-grade drawing tablet that comes with the Pen Pro 2—Wacom’s top-of-the-line tablet pen with 8192 pressure levels. The Intuos Pro can be used wirelessly via Bluetooth and comes with other great features like a super slim design, eight customizable express keys, and multi-touch control capabilities. In short, the Wacom Intuos Pro is the best screen-less drawing tablet available right now.
The medium-sized Intuos Pro linked here has dimensions of 13.1 x 8.5 x 0.3 inches, with an 8.7 x 5.8-inch active drawing area. It’s the most popular size because it offers a generously sized drawing area while leaving a relatively small footprint on your desk. Wacom also offers a small and large version, but the medium is a great middleground for most people.
Another great thing about this tablet is that it supports multi-touch controls. In other words, you can control the screen with your fingers just like you would with a traditional tablet or smartphone. The tablet is smart enough to recognize the difference between the pen and your hand, and it makes for a very natural artistic workflow.
The biggest downside of this tablet is simply that it does not have a built-in display. That being said, many digital artists actually enjoy working on screen-less graphics tablets more than ones with built-in screens, largely because it is sometimes easier to use a standard computer monitor that is kept at eye level.
Find more Wacom Intuos Pro (Large) information and reviews here.
8. Wacom Cintiq 16 | Affordable Wacom Display TabletPrice: $649.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Built-in 15.6" 1080p display
- Includes Wacom Pro Pen 2
- Stellar drawing surface feel
- 16.7 million collors, 72% NTSC
- Anti-glare display
- Foldable tablet legs
- No touch input
- Display could be brighter
- No express keys
- Wired
The Wacom Cintiq 16 is a stellar drawing tablet with a built-in 15.6-inch 1080p display that is slightly textured in order to provide a superior drawing feel. This differentiates it from straight tablet devices like the iPad Pro (below), which have completely smooth screens and feel slightly unnatural to draw on. Other great features like the Wacom Pen Pro 2 with 8192 pressure levels, the anti-glare display, and the foldable tablet legs make the Wacom Cintiq 16 a fantastic mid-range drawing tablet.
The most exciting feature of this tablet is its display. The image quality is super crisp for a 1080p tablet, allowing you to see and adjust the finest of details, and colors are incredibly vibrant. This tablet can display 16.7 million colors and has a 72% NTSC—in other words, it displays colors extraordinarily accurately.
The tablet has dimensions of 16.6 x 11.2 x 0.4 inches and weighs just over four pounds. It’s not as portable as the screen-less tablets listed above, but it is still slim and light enough to carry with you when you need to. The upside of this large size is that you get a generous active area of 13.6 x 7.6 inches, which is more than enough for most people while not being so large as to be inconvenient.
-
9. Apple iPad Pro | Best iPad for DrawingPrice: $1,250.82Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Gorgeous Liquid Retina display
- True Tone color technology
- Can be used without a computer
- Drawing tablet and all-purpose tablet
- Incredibly thin and lightweight
- 10-hour battery life
- Apple Pencil sold separately
- Pricey
- Totally smooth screen
- Display is smaller than some dedicated drawing tablets
The Apple iPad Pro’s 12.9-inch Liquid Retina display provides you with incredibly crisp detail and shockingly vibrant colors. Pair it up with an Apple Pencil and it becomes not just an awesome all-purpose tablet, but also the best iPad for drawing available right now.
The new iPad Pro is one of the most powerful tablets ever made, and it’s a great option for anyone who wants a tablet for drawing that they can also use for other tasks. Equipped with an A12X Bionic chip, the iPad Pro is more powerful than the vast majority of laptop PCs and is able to run the full versions of Photoshop and other art software without a hitch.
The biggest advantage that the iPad Pro offers over the majority of other tablets on this list is that it can be used entirely on its own—without being connected to a PC or Mac computer. This makes it truly portable, giving you the option to draw on the train, at a coffee shop, at your parents’ house, and anywhere else you might want to. This portability is amplified by the fact that the iPad Pro is only 5.9mm thick and weighs only 1.39 pounds.
The iPad Pro is also equipped with two built-in cameras: a 12MP rear-facing camera capable of recording 4K video and a TrueDepth camera designed for portrait selfies and more. If you’re a digital photographer, having these cameras at your disposal at all times will ensure that you’re always prepared to get the perfect shot.
The two things to note about the iPad Pro are that the display is not as large as some dedicated drawing tablets and that the display’s glass is not textured for drawing. Most people will find the display is still more than big enough, especially because of the iPad’s ultra-smooth touch controls, but you will want to make sure you enjoy the feeling of drawing on the screen.
That said, the iPad Pro is clearly the best iPad for drawing available right now, and it’s a stellar drawing tablet.
Find more Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch) information and reviews here.
Choosing a Drawing Tablet
Choosing a drawing tablet primarily comes down to three factors: price, size, and style. We'll explore all three of these topics below:
Price
The tablets listed here cover a huge price range, from well below $50 to well over $1000. Deciding on a rough budget will go a long way toward helping you find the best tablet for drawing for you.
One thing to consider is that you ideally want to purchase a tablet that you will be able to use for a long time to come. Some of the more affordable tablets on this list are excellent but have relatively small drawing areas that you may eventually find limiting. It might be a good idea to go slightly larger on your first tablet, just so you won't feel tempted to upgrade to something bigger after a few months.
Size
When it comes to size, bigger is not always better. Ideally, you want to find a tablet that offers you a sufficiently large active area so you won't feel constrained, but you also want to make sure that the tablet isn't so large that it takes up too much space on your desk.
The best size for you also depends on the kind of art you hope to create. Large tablets are good for artistic styles that involve large sweeping expressions, while small or medium options can be nice for highly detailed work.
Tablets with touch controls are great because they make it very easy to zoom in and out on your canvas. This is especially nice to have on smaller drawing tablets.
Style
Last but certainly not least, you need to decide whether you want a tablet with a built-in display or not. Many artists find drawing directly onto a display makes for a more natural art-making experience because it resembles drawing on paper. But other artists enjoy looking at their computer monitors while they work because it is more ergonomic.
It's also worth considering if you want a drawing tablet that can be used wirelessly or one that does not require a computer.
See Also:
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.