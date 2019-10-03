9 Best Drawing Tablets: Compare, Buy & Save

The Apple iPad Pro’s 12.9-inch Liquid Retina display provides you with incredibly crisp detail and shockingly vibrant colors. Pair it up with an Apple Pencil and it becomes not just an awesome all-purpose tablet, but also the best iPad for drawing available right now.

The new iPad Pro is one of the most powerful tablets ever made, and it’s a great option for anyone who wants a tablet for drawing that they can also use for other tasks. Equipped with an A12X Bionic chip, the iPad Pro is more powerful than the vast majority of laptop PCs and is able to run the full versions of Photoshop and other art software without a hitch.

The biggest advantage that the iPad Pro offers over the majority of other tablets on this list is that it can be used entirely on its own—without being connected to a PC or Mac computer. This makes it truly portable, giving you the option to draw on the train, at a coffee shop, at your parents’ house, and anywhere else you might want to. This portability is amplified by the fact that the iPad Pro is only 5.9mm thick and weighs only 1.39 pounds.

The iPad Pro is also equipped with two built-in cameras: a 12MP rear-facing camera capable of recording 4K video and a TrueDepth camera designed for portrait selfies and more. If you’re a digital photographer, having these cameras at your disposal at all times will ensure that you’re always prepared to get the perfect shot.

The two things to note about the iPad Pro are that the display is not as large as some dedicated drawing tablets and that the display’s glass is not textured for drawing. Most people will find the display is still more than big enough, especially because of the iPad’s ultra-smooth touch controls, but you will want to make sure you enjoy the feeling of drawing on the screen.

That said, the iPad Pro is clearly the best iPad for drawing available right now, and it’s a stellar drawing tablet.