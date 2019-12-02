5 Best Cyber Monday Tablet Deals on Amazon

If you’re looking for a tablet that could pass for a PC, consider the Galaxy Tab S6. You can currently get $100 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, making this one of the top Cyber Monday tablet deals we’ve seen so far. Also, if you’re on the fence about this deal, it might help to know that this is the lowest price we’ve seen so far this year for the S6, according to CamelCamelCamel.

If you need to get work done or you simply prefer the convenience of a keyboard, you can attach the keyboard with a built-in trackpad. The included S-pen allows you to sign documents, take notes and more. You can choose between 128 or 256GB internal memory, or expand up to 512GB with a microSD card. Whether you’re working or watching your favorite movies, the edge-to-edge 10.5-inch display promises an enhanced viewing experience. You can expect up to 15 hours of battery life per charge.

Looking for a great deal on a slightly older model? You can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 for $200 off.