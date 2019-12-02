5 Best Cyber Monday Tablet Deals on Amazon

Whether you’re looking for a tablet that virtually doubles as a PC or a basic tablet for all-around use, we’ve rounded up the best Cyber Monday tablet deals of 2019.

What are the best Cyber Monday tablet deals?

There are several great deals on tablets this Cyber Monday 2019. 

Some of our favorites include $100 off the PC-like Galaxy Tab S6 and $80 off the Apple iPad (Latest Model), which stands out for it stunning Retina display.

The budget-friendly all-around solid Fire HD 10 tablet is currently $50 off.

Which are the best tablets for doing work?

If you're looking for a tablet that's good for work, chances are good you'll need a generous amount of storage space, a larger screen and even features such as a built-in keyboard or an included pen. 

We've found deals on work-ready tablets such as the Galaxy Tab 6 (currently on sale for $100 off), and the Apple iPad (currently on sale for $80 off).

Which tablets are best for entertainment?

Tablets that are primarily used for watching movies and streaming TV shows tend to have a generous amount of storage (several tablets can even be substantially upgraded using a microUSB card). 

Our favorite deals on entertainment-oriented tablets include $50 off the Fire HD 10 Tablet and $60 off the Lenovo Tab M10.

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.

