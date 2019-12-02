5 Best Cyber Monday Tablet Deals on Amazon

Whether you’re looking for a tablet that virtually doubles as a PC or a basic tablet for all-around use, we’ve rounded up the best Cyber Monday tablet deals of 2019.
If you’re looking for a tablet that could pass for a PC, consider the Galaxy Tab S6. You can currently get $100 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, making this one of the top Cyber Monday tablet deals we’ve seen so far. Also, if you’re on the fence about this deal, it might help to know that this is the lowest price we’ve seen so far this year for the S6, according to CamelCamelCamel.
If you need to get work done or you simply prefer the convenience of a keyboard, you can attach the keyboard with a built-in trackpad. The included S-pen allows you to sign documents, take notes and more. You can choose between 128 or 256GB internal memory, or expand up to 512GB with a microSD card. Whether you’re working or watching your favorite movies, the edge-to-edge 10.5-inch display promises an enhanced viewing experience. You can expect up to 15 hours of battery life per charge.
Looking for a great deal on a slightly older model? You can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 for $200 off.
Score $50 off the Fire HD 10 Tablet with this Cyber Monday tablet deal. The tablet distances itself from previous models with a large and clear 10.1-inch full HD display. It’s also faster than ever with a 2.0GHz octa-core processor and 2GB RAM. You can expect the tablet to last up to 12 hours of mixed use. While you can choose between 32 or 64GB of storage, the tablet is expandable up to 512GB via microSD. Built-in Alexa lets you complete tasks easier by simply using your voice. A USB-C cable is included for your convenience.
Enjoy savings of $80 off the new Apple iPad (Latest Model) with this Cyber Monday deal. This tablet features a 10.2-inch Retina display that clearly shows even the finest details for an improved viewing experience, whether you’re working, watching your favorite shows or completing another task. A powerful A10 Fusion chip keeps lags at bay.
This iPad gets up to 10 hours of use per charge and comes with a lightning connector for added convenience. Stereo speakers provide richer sound for any task. You can easily take selfies, group photos and more with the 1.2MP front camera and 8MP rear camera.
Score $60 off the Lenovo Tab M10, which is marketed as an affordable tablet for family entertainment. The M10 is a solid value all-around, with a large 10.1-inch display and facial recognition login. A Qualcomm Snapdragon quad-core processor keeps the tablet running smoothly, whether you’re watching your favorite movies, getting some work done or using the tablet for another task. Front-facing Dolby speakers provide full and robust sound. You can choose between 16 or 32GB storage.
Kids can get in on the fun of the Fire HD 10 tablet, and you can save in the process with this Cyber Monday deal for $50 off the HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet. The tablet comes with one free year of Amazon’s FreeTime Unlimited, which gives access to over 20,000 apps, videos, Audible books and more.
Don’t be fooled by the fact that this tablet is for kids, as it comes with 32GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB with a microSD card. Parents can set time limits, create educational goals and filter content as desired.