Is Discord Down? Users Reporting Errors

Is Discord down? Users from around the country are reporting issues with Discord, and unfortunately, the Discord servers have been experiencing numerous issues today. The problems are all tied to issues with the Google Cloud Platform that engineers have been working to fix for more than an hour on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Here’s what you need to know.

As you can see from the graph from Down Detector below, issues with Discord began appearing around 2 p.m. Eastern and have been reported ever since.

The issues are not a result of problems from Down Detector itself, but from issues with the GCP (Google Cloud Platform.) Here’s a look from Down Detector at where those issues are being reported:

Discord tweeted earlier today: “Discord is still experiencing major downtime related to Google’s ongoing issues in GCP. We have the team online and are ready to restore service as soon as the root issue is resolved. Sincere apologies for any inconvenience.”

An hour before that, they tweeted: “Oh gosh~! We’re seeing some issues with messages sending & failure to connect due to an issue with Google compute platform & are waiting for a resolution!! Sorry for the inconvenience but keep your eyes on http://dis.gd/status for more info!!”

If you go to Discord’s status page, you’ll find a more detailed explanation for what’s been happening today. The issue is being contained and is now affecting only people in “us-east1-b.”

Discord’s status page was updated at 13:06 PST to read:

Google has updated their status page: > Current data indicates that approximately 0.01% of PD-SSD volumes in us-east1-b are affected by this issue, from a peak of approximately 8.45%.

> At this time, the issue is contained, and we can confirm that this is only impacting us-east1-b. We are currently beginning to work on service recovery on our end. Please standby!

Earlier, Discord wrote that they had “all hands on deck” waiting for Google to resolve the current issues that are causing “elevated IO latency.”

The Google Cloud Platform’s status page can be found here. At 13:03 PST on December 7 they updated their status to the following:

Description: Mitigation work is still underway by our engineering team. Current data indicates that approximately 0.01% of PD-SSD volumes in us-east1-b are affected by this issue, from a peak of approximately 8.45%. At this time, the issue is contained, and we can confirm that this is only impacting us-east1-b. We will provide more information by Saturday, 2019-12-07 14:02 US/Pacific. Diagnosis: High IO wait times, failed IO operations, or IO Operations taking over 2 seconds to complete Workaround: None at this time

The issue was first reported around 11:30 a.m. Pacific, so it’s been ongoing for awhile.

Of course, people wanting to use Discord are tweeting about the issue.

In fact, so many people were tweeting about Discord that it was a trending term on Twitter today.