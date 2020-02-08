11 Best Airpods Pro Chargers

The Powlaken Airpods Pro Charging Station is the essential power station for the hardcore Apple enthusiast. It provides a dedicated place to charge your iPhone, your Apple Watch, your Apple Pencil, and your Airpods. It charges all of them with one included QC 3.0 power cable, which really helps to relieve a crowded surge protector.

The charging won’t be quite as fast as a dedicated charger because the power is being distributed across multiple devices but the pros far outweigh the cons here. The iPhone and iWatch charging pads deliver power at a max rate of 7.5W, which is as fast as any current iPhone model supports. It will charge the iPhone 8 and newer plus any model of Apple Watch and it can be propped up or laid flat to your preference.

The Airpods charge cradle uses a built-in Lightning port rather than wireless but it works with any version of the Airpods, including the Airpods Pro. Next to it is a charge stand for the Apple Pencil as well. There aren’t many stands that work for all four of these devices, so this is definitely a top pick if you’ve got them all.