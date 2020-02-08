11 Best Airpods Pro Chargers

Apple’s Airpods Pro headphones have made it truly convenient to play favorite tunes anywhere. But with a standalone battery life 5 hours, it is essential to keep the Airpods charging case topped off and accessible. But wouldn’t it be nice to have more than one way to do so? Here are the best Airpods Pro chargers for keeping your earbuds juiced up inside and outside of their charge case.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Powlaken Airpods Pro Charging Station is the essential power station for the hardcore Apple enthusiast. It provides a dedicated place to charge your iPhone, your Apple Watch, your Apple Pencil, and your Airpods. It charges all of them with one included QC 3.0 power cable, which really helps to relieve a crowded surge protector.
The charging won’t be quite as fast as a dedicated charger because the power is being distributed across multiple devices but the pros far outweigh the cons here. The iPhone and iWatch charging pads deliver power at a max rate of 7.5W, which is as fast as any current iPhone model supports. It will charge the iPhone 8 and newer plus any model of Apple Watch and it can be propped up or laid flat to your preference.
The Airpods charge cradle uses a built-in Lightning port rather than wireless but it works with any version of the Airpods, including the Airpods Pro. Next to it is a charge stand for the Apple Pencil as well. There aren’t many stands that work for all four of these devices, so this is definitely a top pick if you’ve got them all.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you have an iPhone, a pair of Airpods, and a wireless charger, then you also have a conundrum. You can’t charge both devices wirelessly as once. That is, unless you have a Chantie Dual Wireless Charger.
These two Qi wireless charge pads link together magnetically to create a modular power station that can wirelessly charge one or two devices at once. One of the wireless pads has an adjustable stand built-in while the other is a flat charging dock. They are perfectly built for a phone and a pair of true wireless earbuds.
The Chantie Wireless Charger charges at a max rate of 7.5W, which is the ideal rating for an iPhone. Though the device will charge Qi-compatible Samsung devices as well, they would charge even faster on a 10W charger. So it is ultimately pretty clear what this charger is meant for, which is to recharge an Apple enthusiast’s phone and headphones without having to fuss with cables.
One last plus about this charger is that it also works through cases, which is great news if you already checked out our roundup of the best Airpods Pro cases.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Let me craft a scenario for you. You leave behind your Airpods Pro charging case at the gym and you never see it again. You look on Apple’s support page and see it costs $99 to replace a lost wireless charging case. You also find this NeotrixQI AirPods Pro Replacement Charging Case online for a fraction of that price. How do you proceed?
If you’re anything like me, you’ll be at least willing to NeotrixQI charge case a shot. After all, it has the same 600mAh battery, the same wireless charging, and the same pocket-friendly form factor. It is made with lower quality plastic than the original Airpods case but it feels comparably durable on top of being extra lightweight.
This product hasn’t been around long enough to evaluate whether or not it withstands the test of time but it copies every last detail of the Airpods Pro case down to its power LED and Bluetooth sync button. If you would benefit even partially from having an extra charge case around then it seems worth the value price.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you own an iPhone, an Apple Watch, and a pair of Airpods, then you are only doing yourself a disservice by not using this handy Apple Charging Station from Aresh. Not only does this wireless charging pad help keep all your valuables in one place, but it also reduces wall outlet clutter by charging three devices with just one cable.
This charging pad is capable of a max power output of 10W, which makes it more than strong enough to deliver max power to one of these devices. Granted, the charging will go slower the more devices you plug in, but the effect is minor. The fact that this charger uses wireless charging for all three devices makes it convenient to overlook minor issues like that. It makes a great bedside companion as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The FutureCharger Wireless Charger is a compact wireless charger that is specially designed to fit underneath the Airpods 2 or the Airpods Pro. Yes, it will work with any Qi wireless device, including your iPhone 8 or later, but it only charges at a max rate of 5W. This is fine for Airpods because this is their max charging speed, but most modern phones support speeds up to 10W, and therefore, could be charged faster.
Still, the low price and small desktop footprint make this an appealing choice, especially if you just need another charger for the Airpods 2 or Airpods Pro. It comes in a handful of different colors and ships with a USB-C cable. There is no included power brick, though.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Xdodd Airpods Pro Charging Station is a popular 3-in-1 power solution for those that own an iPhone, an Apple Watch, and Airpods. This device allows you to charge all of the attached devices at their max output but it does also require you to provide dedicated power cables to each one. In the case of the Apple Watch, you are expected to slot your stock charger into the stand.
This is worth the hassle though, as it allows the Xdodd stand to charge its devices marginally faster than others. It delivers a max 10W output, which exceeds the max charge rate of even the latest iPhone Xs. But that’s fine, of course, as there is nothing wrong with having a little extra power.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Bovon Power Bank With Charging Case may only work with the Airpods 1 and 2 but it is simply too unique to not mention. It is a 10000mAh power bank that has a built-in case to store and charge your Airpods. Its large battery can recharge your Airpods upwards of 70 times and it has a 3V USB port so it can charge your phone as well.
It is a useful charging accessory to have while traveling but it can also serve as a replacement for your original case if you’ve lost it. Just keep in mind that it is a considerably bulkier and that it may not be as effective at automatically pairing and unpairing when you use it to charge your earbuds.