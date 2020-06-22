12 Best Cheap Bass Guitars Under $500

Whether you’re just starting out or looking for an affordable upgrade, there are bunch of great options that will enable you to pick up a great cheap bass guitar for under $500.
Why you would choose this one: You want a modern bass capable of delivering a wide variety of tones.
Believe it or not, the Ibanez SR line has been around for about 25 years now. In that time, the line has more or less continuously supplied an above-average bass that spans from beginner to the upper midrange, so they’re good as a modest upgrade or as an instrument that will grow with the player a bit.
This version in particular combines the modern evolution of the SR line with a really useful electronics feature set. The PowerSpan humbucker pickups themselves are passive, but they’re connected to an active three-band EQ system. To add to that flexibility, the pickups are coil tappable in three modes: Tap Mode (single coil), Series Mode (humbucking), and Power Tap Mode, which combines the two. This versatility means you can easily dial in modern and vintage tones, suitable for just about every style of playing.
To top it off, the mahogany body comes in the following colors: Iron Pewter, Champagne Burst, and Weathered Black.
Ibanez kind of specialize in this price bracket, so if you want more options, consider any of the following:
- Ibanez GSRM20 Mikro Electric Bass
- Ibanez TMB100 Talman Electric Bass
- Ibanez GSR200 Electric Bass
- Ibanez SRMD200K SR Mezzo Electric Bass
You may be able to save a few bucks and find different color variations by shopping used on Reverb.
Specs:
- Body wood: Mahogany
- Neck wood: Maple/Rosewood
- Pickups: PowerSpan Dual Coil
- Active pickups?: No
- Active EQ?: Yes
- Coil tap?: Yes
Why you would choose this one: You miss the days when you could grab a new MIM J-Bass for under $500 and are prepared to be impressed by a Squier.
This Squier model roughly stands in where the MIM Fender Standard Jazz Bass (now the Player Series J-Bass) used to be. The Vintage Modified and Classic Vibe Squiers deliver excellent value on solidly made instruments in several configurations. I have a 1997 MIM Standard Jazz Bass, which is really quite good, and I think these are just about on par if you factor in improvements in fit and finish over the years.
What you lose in comparison to more modern designs in terms of flexibility, you gain in vintage mojo. The neck is a bit slimmer C shape as a modern update to an actual 70s era J-Bass. They’ve spruced up the pickups from previous-era Squier models and some reviewers note that you’d have a hard time telling the difference between this and a higher-priced Fender. Sure, it is an Indonesian build, but we’re pretty far from Affinity territory here.
This particular model comes in Sunburst, Natural, or Black.
Other vintage-y Squiers to consider include the Squier Classic Vibe ’60s Mustang Electric Bass, the Squier Classic Vibe ’50s Precision Electric Bass, and the Squier Classic Vibe ’60s Jazz Electric Bass.
At time of this writing, there were none of these available used on Reverb, but you could score the aforementioned older-generation MIM basses if you dig around.
Specs:
- Body wood: Poplar
- Neck wood: Maple/Maple
- Pickups: Fender-Designed Single-Coil Alnicos
- Active pickups?: No
- Active EQ?: No
- Coil tap?: N/A
Why you would choose this one: You’re looking for reliability and classic tones.
Similar to the RevStar I included in our best electric guitars for Christmas, this Yamaha bass combines some interesting features to make its own unique offering. The BB has been around while, and this particular configuration would be considered the entry level.
Ostensibly based on the Fender P/J basses, this combines a P-style split coil with a blade-style single coil for wide tonal variation. More than one reviewer noted that the low end sounds not unlike a piano, which speaks to the instrument’s resonance.
Most of what you’ll get on this bass are classic/vintage tones packaged in excellent build quality and reliable electronics. Style-wise, it splits the difference between Squier and Sterling basses.
Colors include Teal, Tobacco Sunburst, and Black.
Another Yamaha option in this price point to consider is the Yamaha TRBX204 GRM 4-String Bass Guitar, which is quite a bit cheaper.
Speaking of cheaper, a little digging for a used example on Reverb could save you some money.
Specs:
- Body wood: Alder
- Neck wood: Maple/Nato/Rosewood
- Pickups: Split single (neck) and single-coil (bridge) YGD Custom V5 AlnicoV
- Active pickups?: No
- Active EQ?: No
- Coil tap?: N/A
Why you would choose this one: You love a spalted wood finish and need five strings, but can live with passive pickups.
This bass has a great high-end look with a spalted maple topper on an ash body. While the pickups are passive, there’s an active three-band EQ to shape your tone. The other two knobs are an overall volume and a balance to blend the two pickups.
The bridge on this can be strung either as a through-body or as a toploader, depending on your preference. The appeal of this one is getting something refined in aesthetic that doesn’t sacrifice anything on the tonal front.
If the spalted maple is too much for you, you can also opt for the See Through Black variant. There is also a fretless version available for the same price. The five- and six-string models go over our price cap, but not by very much if you need those extra strings.
If you prefer, you can pick this up at zZounds, too. These are somewhat rare used on Reverb, but certainly worth a look before buying.
Specs:
- Body wood: Ash with Spalted Maple Top
- Neck wood: Maple/Rosewood
- Pickups: ESP-Designed SB-B & SB-N humbuckers
- Active pickups?: No
- Active EQ?: Yes
- Coil tap?: No
Why you would choose this one: You need thoroughly modern tones in a bass with a beautiful finish.
Schecter make a great lower-midrange guitar in their Omen-6, and this is the bass version of that machine. I discussed the Omen-6 on a previous post, in part because I own one and know that a little finishing work can take these instruments to a really good place for relatively little investment.
This bass features a mahogany contoured body, topped with arched flamed maple. The pickups are active Diamond hubuckers, controlled with one volume knob, one pickup selector, and a two-band EQ. The tones generated by those electronics are firmly in modern territory, so you’ll want to look at something else if you need either vintage tones or more flexibility.
To be totally fair, the Schecter Stiletto is more frequently recommended according to my research, and is the same price. I like the little touch of the arched maple top, which looks great and feels nice, so I’d personally opt for the Omen if I were on the hunt now. If you prefer the more popular choice, you could also check out the Stiletto on zZounds.
If you want to save a few bucks, consider looking on Reverb for a used example of the Omen Extreme-4.
Specs:
- Body wood: Mahogany with Flamed Maple top
- Neck wood: Maple/Rosewood
- Pickups: Schecter Diamond active humbuckers
- Active pickups?: Yes
- Active EQ?: Yes
- Coil tap?: No
Why you would choose this one: Affordable version of a legend packed with plenty of power, especially for rock and heavier genres.
Right up there with the Pre-CBS Fender 3-Tone P-Bass, the Thunderbird is one of the most instantly-recognizable designs ever created. These are quintessential rock machines, with plenty of dark, yet mud-free, low-end.
The Epiphone take uses 2-TB Plus humbuckers for a good balance of power and articulation. The maple neck provides good balance, as well, with a brighter bite. Controls are simple with a volume for each pickup and a master tone knob. And, again, it just looks damn cool.
Another classic option from Epiphone is the EB-3, which has a much different pickup configuration to consider.
Both the IV and the PRO variant can be found for a good savings from the new price used on Reverb.
Specs:
- Body wood: Mahogany with alder wings
- Neck wood: Maple/Rosewood
- Pickups: 2-TB Plus humbuckers
- Active pickups?: No
- Active EQ?: No
- Coil tap?: No
Why you would choose this one: Unique, modern controls allow for a wide variety of tones to suit many styles.
This offering from Jackson has a striking appearance, of course, offering something distinctly modern that stands out from other options. That look is paired with an interesting control set that allows for tonal variations and worry-free operation.
While the pickups themselves are passive, a push/pull switch under the volume knob engages an active three-band EQ. If you need that more powerful shaping for boosted, modern tones, it’s there, but you can also defeat it for a passive sound or in the event the battery dies. Aside from that, there’s a blend knob and a coil split knob for further tonal options.
The wood selections rival that of some Fender basses, using poplar on the body and maple on the neck. The unusual choice here is the laurel fingerboard, which looks quite nice and doesn’t rely on pricey vintage stockpiles of protected species.
This bass is also available in Dark Sunburst, as well as in a five-string version in either purple or Alien Burst. Virtually the entire range of Jackson basses come in under $500, including cheaper options like the JS2 Concert and JS3 Concert.
If you want to save a few bucks, consider buying a used example on Reverb.
Specs:
- Body wood: Poplar
- Neck wood: Maple/Laurel
- Pickups: Jackson Medium-Output humbuckers
- Active pickups?: No
- Active EQ?: Yes
- Coil tap?: Yes
Why you would choose this one: You love the StringRay design and getting a great deal.
At the time of this writing, you can pick up arguably one of the best inexpensive basses ever made for under $300. The Sterling S.U.B. line is perhaps even better than the Squier VM/CV models at its own game — offering much of the tones and qualities of the parent company’s top-of-the-line models for starter bass money.
You get an active EQ circuit with controls for bass and treble wired to a modern-sounding humbucker. It’s round and punchy, but capable of just about anything with some careful tuning. It is a basswood body, but that doesn’t seem to slow it down very much. Depending on the color you choose, you’ll get either a maple or rosewood fretboard on a satin-finished maple neck.
Colors include Black, Red Ruby Burst Satin, Vintage Cream, and Vintage Sunburst.
The price on this is pretty reasonable already, but you might be able to shave a few more dollars off if you buy used on Reverb.
Specs:
- Body wood: Basswood
- Neck wood: Maple/Maple or Maple/Rosewood
- Pickups: Sterling by Music Man Humbucker
- Active pickups?: Active preamp
- Active EQ?: Yes
- Coil tap?: No
Why you would buy this one: You’re looking for something a bit different with good tonal and physical balance.
The lower and midrange Gretsch offerings of all kinds are still slightly underrated considering their value proposition. This shortish scale (30 inches) option is a comfortable size for a wide range of players and provides a well-rounded tone.
Mini humbuckers generate good power when needed with better-than-average cutting clarity at this price point. Controls are simple with a master volume and tone and pickup selector. Four color options should be enough to suit just about anyone and the classic single-cut body stands out just enough in a world of P-Bass take-offs.
At time of this writing, used examples on Reverb were actually selling for more than new. Still, if you need to sell something to fund a purchase of thise bass, Reverb is the place to do it.
Specs:
- Body wood: Basswood
- Neck wood: Maple/black walnut
- Pickups: Gretsch Mini humbuckers
- Active pickups?: No
- Active EQ?: No
- Coil tap?: No
Why you would choose this one: Come for the Beatles vibe, stay for the super clean tones and interesting controls.
For fans of either the Beatles or unique basses, Hofner has made an affordable version of the well-known 500/1 Violin bass based upon the 70s iteration. This is a hollowbody bass, which produces a warmer, more vintage sound than the modern punchy tone most of the other basses on this list are good for.
Controls include a master volume and tone, independent on/off switches for each of the humbuckers, and a Rhythm/Solo switch. That Rhythm/Solo switch attenuates the volume, dropping it to 70 percent on Rhythm tone and somewhat darkening the overall character subtly. Certainly McCartney-esque tones are available here, but so are a wide variety of very usable sounds.
You should be able to find one model or another of the Ignition bass used on Reverb to save you a few bucks.
Specs:
- Body wood: Flame maple/spruce
- Neck wood: Rosewood
- Pickups: Dual Hofner Staple humbuckers
- Active pickups?: No
- Active EQ?: No
- Coil tap?: No
Why you would choose this one: You want something really different that’s compact enough to travel with.
These headless basses are iconic and eternally modern-looking, despite originally debuting in 1979. The design has advantages in terms of intonation and sound different than virtually anything else out there.
The SlimTaper D-profile neck is very comfortable and plays relatively fast, if you’re in need of that. The construction encourages long sustain, which is further driven by the humbuckers. Controls consist of separate volume knobs and a master tone.
Being headless, it’s definitely more compact than your average bass, which may move it onto your cheap bass list if you’re looking for a practice rig to bring places you wouldn’t bring your vintage gear. Colors avaialble include Black, Frost Blue, Hot Rod Yellow, and Black/White. If you want more options, the entire line of Steinberger basses from zZounds fits under our price cap and that includes the Spirit XT25 5-String.
Specs:
- Body wood: Poplar
- Neck wood: Maple/Basswood composite
- Pickups: Steinberger HB-1/HB-2 Humbuckers
- Active pickups?: No
- Active EQ?: No
- Coil tap?: No
Why you would choose this one: Rock’n’roll, baby.
Sometimes you just need something over-the-top. This offering from Dean is just such an instrument. The body is neon green (or pink). The fretboard is neon green (or pink). It looks great on stage from probably a mile away.
At its heart, it’s essentially a P-Bass with a single, split pickup and a volume and tone knob. It’s made of lightweight basswood, which makes it good for beginners or those with chronically sore backs. The black hardware is a nice touch, too.
For the price, it’s better than it has any right to be. A pickup swap down the line could give you a bit more performance and would be well worth considering if you love playing something that looks this wild.
Used examples on Reverb are somewhat rare, but worth looking for before you buy.
Specs:
- Body wood: Basswood
- Neck wood: Maple/Maple
- Pickups: Split single-coil
- Active pickups?: No
- Active EQ?: No
- Coil tap?: N/A