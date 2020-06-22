12 Best Cheap Bass Guitars Under $500

Why you would choose this one: You want a modern bass capable of delivering a wide variety of tones.

Believe it or not, the Ibanez SR line has been around for about 25 years now. In that time, the line has more or less continuously supplied an above-average bass that spans from beginner to the upper midrange, so they’re good as a modest upgrade or as an instrument that will grow with the player a bit.

This version in particular combines the modern evolution of the SR line with a really useful electronics feature set. The PowerSpan humbucker pickups themselves are passive, but they’re connected to an active three-band EQ system. To add to that flexibility, the pickups are coil tappable in three modes: Tap Mode (single coil), Series Mode (humbucking), and Power Tap Mode, which combines the two. This versatility means you can easily dial in modern and vintage tones, suitable for just about every style of playing.

To top it off, the mahogany body comes in the following colors: Iron Pewter, Champagne Burst, and Weathered Black.

Specs: