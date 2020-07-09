9 Best 4K Blu-ray Players

Sony remains a leader in 4K entertainment with the X700 4K Ultra Blu-ray player. Not only does this model deliver on impeccable visuals, but it’s also marked with an affordable price tag that’s unreflective of its excellent quality. The X700 does falter in a few areas, such as falling short of that grandiose sound viewers want, but what it does right outshines any of its shortcomings.

Compatible with Dolby Vision and HDR10, the moving images are displayed in an unmatched form. The X700 perfects color and brightness for a more natural appearance, something that other Blu-rays, including Sony’s more expensive models, don’t achieve. You won’t just enjoy stunning visuals on Blu-ray discs, either. The X700 supports streaming in 4K HDR on Amazon Prime and Netflix. It’s also not short on content as the player includes Spotify, YouTube, Rakuten TV, and other streaming apps.

It’s nice to find a Blu-ray player on the market that favors quality over price. The X700 won’t disappoint, even if it may require a little help for better audio.