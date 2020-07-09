9 Best 4K Blu-ray Players

On movie nights, you want your chosen movie to pop with stunning detail, not be muddied by shadows and blurring artifacts. Buying the right 4K television is only half the battle, as it’s the capabilities of your 4K Blu-ray player that will make your favorite movies really stand out. Offering simple connectivity to your media center, any of the offerings on our guide to the best 4K Blu-ray players will have you enjoying your disc-based library in beautiful 4K resolution. From improved audio to user-friendly interfaces, each of these Blu-ray players come with unique perks to amplify the user experience.
1. Sony UBP-X700 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Player BundlePrice: $169.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Incredible visuals
- Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support
- 4K HDR streaming on Netflix and Amazon Prime
- Dolby Vision content is not auto-detected
- Remote feels cheap
- May not suffice for true audiophiles
Sony remains a leader in 4K entertainment with the X700 4K Ultra Blu-ray player. Not only does this model deliver on impeccable visuals, but it’s also marked with an affordable price tag that’s unreflective of its excellent quality. The X700 does falter in a few areas, such as falling short of that grandiose sound viewers want, but what it does right outshines any of its shortcomings.
Compatible with Dolby Vision and HDR10, the moving images are displayed in an unmatched form. The X700 perfects color and brightness for a more natural appearance, something that other Blu-rays, including Sony’s more expensive models, don’t achieve. You won’t just enjoy stunning visuals on Blu-ray discs, either. The X700 supports streaming in 4K HDR on Amazon Prime and Netflix. It’s also not short on content as the player includes Spotify, YouTube, Rakuten TV, and other streaming apps.
It’s nice to find a Blu-ray player on the market that favors quality over price. The X700 won’t disappoint, even if it may require a little help for better audio.
2. Panasonic DP-UB820 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray PlayerPrice: $434.68Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Top-notch visuals with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support
- Crisp, strong sound
- Ready to go right out of the box
- Upscaling could be handled better
- Missing DVD-A and SACD support
- Large build may crowd entertainment centers
Want to get the best visuals imaginable with your 4K Blu-ray player? Then you need to spring for something feature-rich like the Panasonic DP-UB820EB. To ensure an enjoyable movie-watching experience, Panasonic delivered a high-end player packed with options like HDR10+ and Dolby Vision playback.
It’s not the most subtle Blu-ray player on the market and could benefit from a redesign, but the DP-UB820EB is a powerhouse that makes it easy to forgive the added girth. Right out of the box, the Panasonic is ready to display a hefty range of colors and produce a booming, clear sound. Since you won’t have to tinker with much to receive the best picture, the DP-UB820EB is relatively user-friendly.
One more nice perk? If you’re still running on an older model TV without built-in smart features or streaming channels, the Panasonic is preloaded with the more notable streaming options. It’s also a good option for the kids room.
3. LG 3D Ultra High Definition 4K Blu-Ray PlayerPrice: $148.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Quick-loading disc speeds
- Iamge quality
- Capable of 3D & 4K upscaling
- Lacks Dolby Vision support
- No Wi-Fi
- Audio is not highest quality
At first glance, the LG 3D Ultra-HD 4K Blu-ray doesn’t look like much. The plain design doesn’t indicate anything fantastic about the unit, but once you power it on and start popping in 4K Blu-rays, its best features come to light. Despite the lack of a WiFi connection and no Dolby Vision support, the LG UP-870 is a phenomenal bargain. It’s one of the cheaper 4K Blu-ray players on the market, but it didn’t have to sacrifice visual quality to achieve the lower price.
Capable of upscaling to 4K and playing native 4K Blu-rays, the UP-870 is a versatile unit. LG boasts near-instant loading speeds that will only help to enhance your time with the 870. Once the movie loads, you’ll be treated to an image clarity that, only a few years ago, was simply impossible. You’ll miss no small details in your favorite movies as every inch of the screen comes to life with color.
Be sure to stock up on 4K Blu-rays with this player. Without any WiFi, you won’t have access to streaming services.
Find more LG 3D 4K Blu-Ray Player information and reviews here.
4. PANASONIC UB420P 4K Blu-Ray PlayerPrice: $399.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- HDR10 and HDR10+ support
- Capable of HDR-to-SDR conversion
- Can be used with Alexa
- No front-panel display
- Not all video file types supported
- User interface is awkward
Panasonic has its fair share of 4K Blu-ray players out there, but few match the quality of the DP-UB420P Ultra-HD model. The sleek option looks costly, but Panasonic aimed to keep the price relatively low. In doing so, the player took a few minor hits, but it still delivers on perks like HDR10+ and hi-res audio support.
Install the DP-UB420P in your media room and you’ll be enjoying visual fests with pops of color and bright displays. Even the HDR-to-SDR conversion produces a top-quality image that’s sure to make friends and family jealous. It may not be the most refined build, but Panasonic put all of its efforts into making sure the player projects video worthy of a big-screen television.
5. LG UBK90 4K Ultra-HD Blu-ray PlayerPrice: $199.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fast, responsive OS
- HDR10 and Dolby Vision supported
- Upscaled content is free of artifacts and noise
- No HDR-to-SDR conversion
- Lack of SACD support
- Limited app selection
If you’re going to develop a 4K Blu-ray player, it should include several key features. LG’s UBK90 4K Ultra-HD player touches on many of these, like HDR10 and Dolby Vision, while failing to include others, such as HDR-to-SDR conversion. For its price point, though, the Blu-ray player is a suitable piece of tech that doesn’t cut corners when it comes to producing a bright, vibrant image.
The UBK90 does many things right, like upscaling 1080p content and providing a basic, user-friendly interface. There aren’t many bells and whistles with LG’s 4K Ultra-HD Blu-ray player, but casual viewers will find that Dolby Vision and HDR10 are exceptional additions that result in stellar 4K video.
6. Sony X800 Blu-Ray PlayerPrice: $299.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- HDR-to-SDR conversion for non-HDR compatible TVs
- Crisp image
- DVD-A and SACD support
- Lack of analog stereo output
- Dolby Vision support missing
- Lacks bells and whistles of some competitors
Despite a few minor hiccups, Sony’s X800 UHD 4K Blu-ray Player is one of the best on the market for its price. While it lacks analog stereo output and Dolby Vision support, the X800 puts all its power into performance. You’ll be hardpressed to find a 4K image as vivid, even when you’re streaming 4K content off the included Netflix and Amazon Prime apps.
Sony is known for its simplistic designs, and the X800 doesn’t come with any outward bells and whistles. All of the work went into crafting a 4K Blu-ray player that really does those 8.3 million pixels justice. The MediaTek operating system has been retooled to be more user-friendly and fit within Sony’s minimalist aesthetic. Navigating the main menu is a breeze, and tiles can be customized to put the content you want front and center.
The X800 handles upscaling with ease and makes ample use of its hi-res multichannel audio to best mimic the movie-going experience.
7. Xbox One XPrice: $330.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Produces crisp edges and sharp imagery
- Beautiful picture
- It, you know, plays games
- Dip in color quality
- Controls can be annoying
- No Dolby Vision or HDR10+ support
When buying an Xbox One X, you’ll likely want to take advantage of the ample library of AAA and indie-developed games. However, not making use of the console’s full range of functions would mean missing out on a Blu-ray player that supports 4K resolution. Having to download a separate Blu-ray app causes only a brief delay before you can start popping in your collection of discs.
Getting the most out of your Xbox One X’s Blu-ray app requires a little work. A separate app is necessary to utilize Dolby Atmos, and adjusting sound options can require too much back-and-forth between menus, but once you get a movie going, you’ll forget about the hassle. As a Blu-ray player, the Xbox One X is a dip in quality from other models, but the value is certainly there if you also take advantage of the high-powered gaming.
Seasoned 4K Blu-ray viewers may notice darker shadows and a dip in color quality, but overall, the average audience will only note the crystal clear image.
8. LG UBKM9 4K Ultra-HD Blu-ray PlayerPrice: $329.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great picture
- Dolby Vision and HDR10 support
- Compatible with Dolby Atmos
- No DTS:X support
- Bare-bones option that could benefit from more features
- Limited streaming service options
A 4K Blu-ray player doesn’t need frills to be a workable option, and the LG UBKM9 is a perfect example. It’s not the type of player you spend hours trying to figure out the dozens of different features, but that doesn’t take away from the overall usability. If anything, it’s the perfect blend of high-quality 4K imaging and low-cost Ultra-HD Blu-ray players.
The UBKM9 excels in audio and video to ensure every aspect of your Blu-rays shines through. It’s compatible with Dolby Atmos but doesn’t work with DTS:X. Otherwise, it has everything a 4K Blu-ray player needs, including Dolby Vision and HDR10 support. Link up to your home network and enjoy 4K streaming via Netflix and other popular services.
9. Sony UBP-X1100ES 4K Blu-ray PlayerPrice: $399.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Support for DVD-A and SACD
- 4K imaging is top of the line
- Audio is crisp and full-toned
- Inconvenient Dolby Vision implementation
- No HDR10+
- Still may not have all the bells and whistles you want
It may be easy to write off Sony’s UBP-X1100ES 4K Blu-ray Player for its lack of HDR10+ and its basic design, but there is much hiding within the deceptively simple look of this capable unit. Most importantly is its handling of 4K imaging, which it spares no expense on. Even without HDR10+ and with the slightly inconvenient Dolby Vision toggle, the UBP-X1100ES has no issue pleasing the audience with a brilliant 4K picture.
You’ll need to shell out a bit for this Sony Blu-ray player, which may be a deterrent considering its shortage of features. However, Sony’s signature craftsmanship results in a 4K player that knows exactly how to appeal to casual users. The impressive level of detail is enough to warrant forgetting its shortcomings, especially when you sit down with a CGI-ridden Hollywood blockbuster that’s made for 4K viewing.
