5 Best Radar Detectors: Your Buyer’s Guide

Whether you’re shopping for a new driver or a car guy – or just preparing for a rally – a good radar detector can save you money in the long run. Spending a little more now will save you hundreds on tickets and hiked insurance premiums and help you get to work on time regardless of speed traps. Save yourself from a ruined day and a ruined budget with the very best radar detectors available on the market.

Are Radar Detectors Legal?

Surprisingly enough, radar detectors are legal for passenger vehicles in every part of the United States with the exception of Virginia and Washington D.C., according to AAA. They're illegal in commercial vehicles everywhere, however.

The Virginia exception should be no surprise considering Donut Media and VinWiki have both thoroughly explored the arcane laws, speed traps and continual overreaches of law enforcement there.

Additionally, you might be surprised to learn that laser scramblers are actually legal. Radar jammers very much are not legal, however, and at the end of the day, you don't want to get pulled over with either one of them in your car.

While a police officer may use the presence of a radar detector to infer that you're more likely to speed or have previous citations, they are perfectly legal to have and won't necessarily increase your troubles once you've been pulled over. If you have both a detector and a laser jammer, you're unlikely to be able to talk yourself out of that ticket.

On top of that, if you have too many devices attached to your windshield, you may be cited for obstructed view. Naturally, with the radar detectors on this list, you're much less likely to run into any of these problems in the first place.

Will Getting a Ticket Affect My Car Insurance?

According to Allstate, the answer is probably yes. While it won't immediately increase your premium, your rate is likely to go up upon renewal or if you switch companies or buy a new car. Any time you require a quote from an insurance company, they'll check your driving record to determine what kind of liability you are as a driver.

The following factors will be considered with each ticket:

Your prior driving record

Whether the ticket was a first offense

Amount of time since your last moving violation

How many miles per hour you were going over the speed limit

Location where the violation occurred

The more frequent and serious the violation, the higher risk you are for increased costs and perhaps even loss of coverage.

Considering that, as well as the included cost of the violation, even the relatively high price tag on our chosen radar detectors can easily save you money in the long run.

What Should I Do If I'm Pulled Over? What If I've Recieved a Ticket?

If you're pulled over, stop as soon as you can safely park both cars on the side of the road. A police car is an emergency vehicle, so if they have lights and sirens going, it's the law for you to move over, anyway, and continuing as though you may not be the target may itself be a violation and can complicate matters when it comes to understanding if you've broken the law.

For both your safety and the safety of the officer, the ALCU and Nolo.com have a few tips for initiating the interaction:

Turn off the car and put on your hazard lights If it's dark, turn on a light inside the car and roll the window at least part way Put your hands on the steering wheel so the officer can see you've stopped moving before getting out of the cruiser Be prepared to show license, registration, and proof of insurance - if you need to go into a glove box to get these things, do it slowly or ask if you can take your hands off the wheel Don't be hostile - escalating the situation will virtually ensure a ticket and possibly lead to other violations Don't admit guilt - answer relevant questions and be respectful, but it's up to their judgement to cite you, so there's no reason to offer additional details Lying probably won't work - it's more effective to be calm and respectful than it is to concoct a story; they've heard them all

If you get a ticket, you essentially have two choices. First, if the violation is minor and unlikely to have a serious effect on your insurance, pay it quickly. There's no need to compound the situation by being late to pay the fine.

Second, you can, of course, fight it. While you can represent yourself in court, you probably shouldn't. Engage a service like The Ticket Clinic or Off the Record to help keep your driving record clean. Lawyers local to the site of your violation know the law and the likely members of the courts nearby better than you do and it's not always as straightforward as making a good argument to the judge.

Either of these services come with a cost, so again, a quality radar detector is your first line of defense when it comes to saving money.

