MEATER Wireless Meat Thermometers: Everything You Need To Know

Shopping for last-minute Christmas gifts for chefs? Grill masters? Home cooks? Check out MEATER and their line of wireless and Bluetooth-enabled meat thermometers. Featuring a wire-free design and an easy-to-use application, MEATER thermometers bring all kinds of convenience and cool-factor to cooking.

Connecting to your phone or tablet via Bluetooth, MEATER lets you monitor your meat right on your device via the MEATER App. Yep, no need to hover over live flames or peek inside hot ovens any longer. Food perfection has never been easier to achieve. They also ship in time for the holiday – hallelujah.

We’re featuring two of MEATER’s popular meat thermometers below: the MEATER + and the MEATER Block. For all the details on these wow-worthy and totally cool kitchen gadgets, read on.

MEATER + Long Range Wireless Meat Thermometer

Boasted as the world’s best wireless meat thermometer, the MEATER + is one cool gadget. Smart and wire-free with Bluetooth connectivity, the MEATER + truly elevates the grilling and cooking experience. Connecting to your phone or tablet via Bluetooth and using the MEATER App, this meat thermometer integrates the latest in smart technology to help you achieve perfect doneness every time.

Here’s what we love most about it: the MEATER App offers an easy-to-use and follow-along display so that you never lose track of progress. Not only that, but the MEATER App even helps you set-up the cook, provides estimates on when the meat will be done, and even sends you cooking alerts based on your preferences.

With dual-heat sensors that monitor internal cooking temperatures up to 212-degrees and exterior temperatures up to 527-degrees, you’ll be able to tackle all kinds of cooking and grilling tasks with ease – all without standing over live flames or opening oven doors. It’s also dishwasher-safe. Pretty cool, huh?

This meat thermometer also features an extended range of 165 feet so that you can freely move around the house without losing connection. And, with WiFi and a second phone or tablet, the range can be extended even more. The block the MEATER + comes in acts as the Bluetooth extender as well as the recharging station – just add AAA batteries.

Shipping in time for Christmas, surprise your favorite home cooks and pitmasters with the ultimate cool kitchen gadget this year: the MEATER +.

Price: $99.00

MEATER Block Premium Wireless Meat Thermometer

The MEATER Block works much like the MEATER +, there’s just more of it. Featuring four dual-sensor wire-free meat thermometers, you’ll have no issues cooking up a round of steaks on the grill or roasting multiple things in the oven. Heck, if you want to test multiple spots on a turkey, you can do that, too.

Connecting to your phone or tablet via Bluetooth, the MEATER Block integrates the latest in smart technology to provide all kinds of convenience and cool-factor to the cooking process. An easy-to-use application, the MEATER App helps you set-up the cook, provides estimates on when the meat will be done, and even sends you cooking alerts based on your preferences. With dual-heat sensors on each thermometer, you can monitor internal cooking temperatures up to 212-degrees, and exterior temperatures up to 527-degrees. They’re all dishwasher safe, too.

Here’s what sets the MEATER Block apart: it comes with built-in WiFi that offers an extended range of 165 feet – no other tablets or phones required to move freely around the house. And, if you’d prefer to not use the app, the MEATER Block also features a stand-alone mode that allows you to monitor the cook from the OLED display. It also sends audible alerts. The wooden block also acts as the recharging station and works and only requires AA batteries.

Shipping in time for Christmas, surprise your favorite home cooks and pitmasters with the ultimate cool kitchen gadget this year: the MEATER Block.

Price: $269.00

MEATER wireless meat thermometers are great last-minute Christmas gifts that look and feel completely special. Definitely on our list of cooking game-changers, the MEATER + and the MEATER Block are sure to impress this year.

