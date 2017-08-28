WATCH: Kendrick Lamar’s 2017 VMAs Performance Tonight

Kendrick Lamar is a lead nominee at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards and tonight he also took the stage as a performer. Lamar was decked out in head-to-toe red, and was surrounded by lights during his performance of his song “DNA.” He then was surrounded by break dancers and a huge wall of fire and gave a performance of his song “Humble”.

Lamar is up for eight awards at tonight’s VMAs in the categories of Video of the Year, Best Hip-Hop Video, Best Choreography (for two different videos), Best Direction, Best Art Direction, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects and Artist of the Year. Previously, in 2005, he won for Video of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Direction and Best Cinematography.

In recent news, Lamar signed a big deal with Nike and is representing the iconic Cortez sneaker, according to The Fader. He also appears to have been promoting XXXTentacion’s ’17’ Album, urging fans to give it a listen, according to XXL Mag.

