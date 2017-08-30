Sara Carson and Hero: The Dog Trainer on ‘America’s Got Talent’

A post shared by Sara Carson (@thesupercolliesmom) on Aug 27, 2017 at 9:09pm PDT

Sara Carson is a traveling dog trainer and she is a contestant on America’s Got Talent with her dog Hero. When she first auditioned on the show, some of the judges were not that impressed by her, but judge Simon Cowell pleaded with them to put through Carson to the next round. The other judges obliged and Carson was able to later prove herself. For her second performance, she carried out a fake burglary with Hero as her partner in crime. The judges loved it.

On Carson’s professional website, there is a list of shows she has appeared on and projects she has been involved with over the years. The list reads:

Known for her appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman, Carson and Hero have captivated audiences all over the world. They have also been seen together on The Marilyn Dennis Show, CTV news, Rogers Daytime Toronto, and multiple live shows such as The Canadian Pet Expo, Purina National Dog Show, and the All About Pets Show. Carson skillfully trained Hero to take part in several commercials for Petco, the Family Channel, and the Pet Network, among others.

Carson has been running her own dog training business for five years.

A post shared by Sara Carson (@thesupercolliesmom) on Aug 28, 2017 at 1:19pm PDT

Hero the dog was the youngest champion trick dog when he was just 4 months old and now he knows hundreds of tricks. According to AGT Wikia, Hero and Carson were recently hired full time by Stunt Dog Productions. So, whether then win America’s Got Talent or not, it sounds like they are on the road to success.

Check out Carson and Hero’s performances so far on AGT below.