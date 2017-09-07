‘7 Little Johnstons’: Meet the Season 3 Cast

Instagram

The 7 Little Johnstons is a TLC series that revolves around a Georgia family of seven who all live with Achondroplasia Dwarfism. Parents Amber and Trent are international advocates for dwarfism in children, and adopted three of their children.

Read on to learn more about The Johnstons.

Trent Johnston

Trent and his wife, Amber, are the parents to Jonah, Anna, Elizabeth, Alex, and Emma Johnston. Trent, 4’3″, works as a grounds supervisor at a local college in Forsyth, Georgia.

Amber Johnston

Mom Amber is four feet tall, and is married to Trent Johnston. She is a positive role model for all her children, and serves as the head of the local Parent-Teacher Association and Girl Scouts.

Jonah Johnston

At 17 years old, Jonah is the eldest biological child of Trent and Amber. He’s part of his school’s marching band, and is engrossed in driving lessons and JV soccer when he isn’t busy with schoolwork.

According to TV Over Mind, Jonah was born premature at 35 and a half weeks, and spent the first six weeks of his life in the NICU.

Anna Johnston

17 years old; Anna was adopted by Trent and Amber when she was 4– up until then, she was in an orphanage in Siberia. Anna has spent her time recently healing from spinal fusion surgery. She is a district director for the Little People of America, and both Trent and Amber believe it was destiny that she join their family.

Elizabeth Johnston

15 years old; Elizabeth is the biological child of Trent and Amber. She’s the most social one in the family, and is a great student as well. When Elizabeth was just eight weeks old, she had brain surgery.

Alex Johnston

11 years old; Alex was just 6 months old when he was adopted by Trent and Amber. He was adopted from South Korea. According to TV Over Mind, South Korea requites the full adoption fee be paid at the start of the adoption process. Trent and Amber didn’t have the means at the time they wanted to adopt Alex, but luckily, a church raised the full >$15,000 so they could take Alex home.

Emma Johnston

11 years old; Emma was adopted by the Johnstons when she was five.