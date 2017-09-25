Chris Weaver – ‘The Voice’ 2017 Contestants So Far

Chris Weaver excels in his blind audition on the premiere episode of The Voice 2017, which makes him one of the winning contestants so far on season 13. Another contestant whose audition has been leaked is Brooke Simpson.

According to Parade, Weaver gets the first four-chair turn of the season and all four of the judges fight it out in hopes of attaining Weaver as a part of their team.

This season’s coaches are Jennifer Hudson, Adam Levine, Miley Cyrus and Blake Shelton, but Hudson may have an advantage because this is not the first time Weaver has performed for her. Weaver is actually a worship leader at his church, Zoe Ministries, but at night, he is also a drag queen, who goes by the name of Nedra Belle.

#transformationtuesday beat by: @allanaponte #nycgaynightlife #nycdragqueen #livelifeoutloud A post shared by Nedra Belle (@nedrabelle) on Aug 8, 2017 at 9:34pm PDT

A couple years ago, Weaver performed during a party for the Broadway production of The Color Purple. Hudson was at the performance and she threw a shoe at him, which is a sign of respect. On The Voice, Weaver explains:

I don’t think anybody has a story like mine. Growing up gay in the church, I didn’t feel like I was me … In the African-American community, if you get a shoe thrown at you, you are in.

Hudson’s response is:

Where I come from, y’all, that’s a compliment. And we know at times, when you sing like that, you better be prepared to do what? Duck!

And, in trying to persuade Weaver to join her team, Hudson says:

Let me say this to you: You just said two things I can relate to. I grew up in the church, church singing, and my first experience, I used to go … watch all the queens perform. And that’s who taught me first. So I can totally relate to that in every way. Yes, you came from church, but God gave you that voice to sing far and beyond. I can help get you there here at Team JHud.

Coach Adam Levine also chimes in, stating:

You are a phenomenal singer, but you are even more special than that to me.

Prior to auditioning, Chris Weaver said that he was hoping for either Jennifer Hudson or Adam Levine, but he ended up impressing all four judges.