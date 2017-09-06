‘Dancing With the Stars’ 2017 Cast: Meet the Season 25 DWTS Contestants

25 seasons of sparkle and stars. We can't wait to make this one shine the brightest! Comment 💎 if you're getting excited for #DWTS. A post shared by Dancing with the Stars (@dancingabc) on Sep 4, 2017 at 3:24pm PDT

On Good Morning America today, the cast of Dancing With the Stars season 25 is revealed. But, a couple of the celebrity contestants have been previously announced. Before we get into the live reveal, let’s talk about the pros. And this season’s pro dancers are:

Cheryl Burke

Mark Ballas

Emma Slater

Lindsay Arnold

Keo Motsepe

Val Chmerkovskiy

Peta Murgatroyd

Maks Chmerkovskiy

Artem Chigvintsev

Gleb Savchenko

Sharna Burgess

Witney Carson

Alan Bersten

With that said, let’s get into the celebrity cast members this season as they are revealed live.

So far, it has been announced that Cheryl Burke would return as a pro, with football star Terrell Owens as her partner. In addition, Emma Slater’s partner was also revealed. Property Brothers star Drew Scott has signed on as a contestant and will be dancing with Slater. Other contestants who have been hinted at so far include Debbie Gibson, Nick Lachey and his wife Vanessa Lachey, and Nikki Bella.

And the cast this season is …

Derek Scott

Derek Scott from Property Brothers with Emma Slater. Scott was the first contestant to be announced for this season.

Sasha Pieterse

Sasha Pieterse from Pretty Little Liars with Gleb Savchenko. Previously on the show, a former PLL cast member, Janel Parrish competed and made it pretty far in the competition.

Barbara Corcoran

Barbara Corcoran from Shark Tank with Keo Motsepe.

Derek Fisher

.@derekfisher looks to add the Mirrorball to his five @NBA championships & in @SharnaBurgess he may have found the perfect teammate. #DWTS pic.twitter.com/wzVHiu0aly — Official DWTS (@DancingABC) September 6, 2017

Athlete Derek Fisher with Sharna Burgess. Fisher is a five-time NBA champion, but will he be able to score in the ballroom?

Victoria Arlen

Paralympic Swimmer Victoria Arlen with Val Chmerkovskiy. Arlen says there are a lot of things in life that she was told she would never do, so this is an amazing experience.

Jordan Fisher

The musical magic that is @Jordan_Fisher joins the cast with @lindsayarnold as his partner this season on #DWTS! #DancingOnGMA ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/EJadMUUhsW — Official DWTS (@DancingABC) September 6, 2017

Actor and singer Jordan Fisher with Lindsay Arnold. Fisher started as a young boy in gymnastics and ended up joining the drama club. Soon, he became an actor, singer and dancer. There’s a good chance he could make it all the way this season.

Nikki Bella

Fearless! Nikki Bella of @BellaTwins fame trades the squared circle for the dance floor with partner @artemchigvintse this season! #DWTS pic.twitter.com/MhsfjcA9cy — Official DWTS (@DancingABC) September 6, 2017

Nikki Bella from the WWE with Artem Chigvintsev. Bella jokes that she tries to fight Chigvintsev every rehearsal.

Terrell Owens

Athlete Terrell Owens with Cheryl Burke. Burke has also landed a gig with the show Dance Moms.

Frankie Muniz

Partners @frankiemuniz and @WitneyCarson are ready to compete for the #DWTS championship in the middle of the dance floor. #DancingOnGMA pic.twitter.com/aovp1cU0Er — Official DWTS (@DancingABC) September 6, 2017

Frankie Muniz from Malcolm in the Middle with Witney Carson.

Debbie Gibson

Debbie Gibson with Alan Bersten. Gibson says that Bersten has been very nurturing as she suffers from Lyme Disease.

Lindsey Stirling

Violinist Lindsey Stirling is paired with Mark Ballas. Stirling has been on DWTS a few times as a guest musician and now she is teaming up with returning pro favorite Ballas.

Nick Lachey

Nick Lachey is with Peta Murgatroyd and previously, his brother Drew Lachey won the show with pro Cheryl Burke.

Vanessa Lachey

From the looks of it, @VanessaLachey & @MaksimC aren't going to let anything, even family, get in the way of winning that Mirrorball! #DWTS pic.twitter.com/5IbBoE63HP — Official DWTS (@DancingABC) September 6, 2017

Vanessa Lachey, Nick’s wife, is partnered with Murgatroyd’s husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

The new season of DWTS premieres September 18, 2017 on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/PT.