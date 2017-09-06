‘Dancing With the Stars’ 2017 Cast: Meet the Season 25 DWTS Contestants

On Good Morning America today, the cast of Dancing With the Stars season 25 is revealed. But, a couple of the celebrity contestants have been previously announced. Before we get into the live reveal, let’s talk about the pros. And this season’s pro dancers are:
Cheryl Burke
Mark Ballas
Emma Slater
Lindsay Arnold
Keo Motsepe
Val Chmerkovskiy
Peta Murgatroyd
Maks Chmerkovskiy
Artem Chigvintsev
Gleb Savchenko
Sharna Burgess
Witney Carson
Alan Bersten
With that said, let’s get into the celebrity cast members this season as they are revealed live.
So far, it has been announced that Cheryl Burke would return as a pro, with football star Terrell Owens as her partner. In addition, Emma Slater’s partner was also revealed. Property Brothers star Drew Scott has signed on as a contestant and will be dancing with Slater. Other contestants who have been hinted at so far include Debbie Gibson, Nick Lachey and his wife Vanessa Lachey, and Nikki Bella.
And the cast this season is …
Derek Scott
Derek Scott from Property Brothers with Emma Slater. Scott was the first contestant to be announced for this season.
Sasha Pieterse
Sasha Pieterse from Pretty Little Liars with Gleb Savchenko. Previously on the show, a former PLL cast member, Janel Parrish competed and made it pretty far in the competition.
Barbara Corcoran
Barbara Corcoran from Shark Tank with Keo Motsepe.
Derek Fisher
Athlete Derek Fisher with Sharna Burgess. Fisher is a five-time NBA champion, but will he be able to score in the ballroom?
Victoria Arlen
Paralympic Swimmer Victoria Arlen with Val Chmerkovskiy. Arlen says there are a lot of things in life that she was told she would never do, so this is an amazing experience.
Jordan Fisher
Actor and singer Jordan Fisher with Lindsay Arnold. Fisher started as a young boy in gymnastics and ended up joining the drama club. Soon, he became an actor, singer and dancer. There’s a good chance he could make it all the way this season.
Nikki Bella
Nikki Bella from the WWE with Artem Chigvintsev. Bella jokes that she tries to fight Chigvintsev every rehearsal.
Terrell Owens
Athlete Terrell Owens with Cheryl Burke. Burke has also landed a gig with the show Dance Moms.
Frankie Muniz
Frankie Muniz from Malcolm in the Middle with Witney Carson.
Debbie Gibson
Debbie Gibson with Alan Bersten. Gibson says that Bersten has been very nurturing as she suffers from Lyme Disease.
Lindsey Stirling
Violinist Lindsey Stirling is paired with Mark Ballas. Stirling has been on DWTS a few times as a guest musician and now she is teaming up with returning pro favorite Ballas.
Nick Lachey
Nick Lachey is with Peta Murgatroyd and previously, his brother Drew Lachey won the show with pro Cheryl Burke.
Vanessa Lachey
Vanessa Lachey, Nick’s wife, is partnered with Murgatroyd’s husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy.
The new season of DWTS premieres September 18, 2017 on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
