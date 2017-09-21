‘Gotham’ Spoilers: Fish Mooney Is Really Dead This Time

Jessica Miglio/FOX

She’s dead, Jim. This time for real. Fish Mooney has died her last death on Gotham, at least according to the show’s producers. You won’t be seeing Jada Pinkett-Smith on the fourth season of the show.

Even though Jim Gordon (Ben McKenzie) literally put a sword through Fish in the season three finale, Fish has a history of coming back from the dead. She was thought to have died at the end of season one, but came back as a super-powered monster thanks to Dr. Hugo Strange (B.D. Wong). But this latest death is for good, executive producer John Stephen told ComicBook.com earlier this month.

“I’m afraid that’s it,” Stephens told the site. “Now, that one was it. At a certain point, you gotta say ‘Definitely.’ People die at a certain point, and that’s the second or third time they die [on Gotham].”

Fish was one of the original characters producer Bruno Heller (The Mentalist) and the other Gotham writers came up with. She was a mentor for Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin (Robin Lord Taylor), who has come a long way from just being her umbrella boy. The superpower Dr. Strange gave her was the ability to control people’s minds. The character wasn’t all that well liked by every fan, especially thanks to Pinkett-Smith’s over-the-top and unintentionally funny performance.

“She was created for [the] television show, and the creator [Bruno Heller] drew me. He was so open to my input in regards to helping create the character,” Pinkett Smith said of the character in an interview with The Root last year. “When people give me that kind of freedom, nothing more excites me. Bruno was so open and collaborative, which made it that much easier to get excited about the role. Plus, the fact that I love comic books and being able to have the opportunity to participate in creating a character that’s a part of the Gotham world was an amazing opportunity that I couldn’t pass up.”

Ultimately, Pinkett-Smith appeared in 28 episodes of Gotham. She was recently seen in the hit summer comedy Girls Trip and also played the title role in TNT’s 2009-2011 series Hawthorne.