Hallmark’s ‘Harvest Love’: Time, Cast, Discussion & Photos

Crown Media

Nothing will get you in the mood for the fall faster than tonight’s Hallmark movie: Harvest Love. This is the second movie in Hallmark’s fall movie series, before the Countdown to Christmas movies officially start on October 27. Are you ready?! After you’ve read this article and seen the movie, come back and leave a comment letting us know your thoughts and questions!

Harvest Love premieres tonights, Saturday Sept. 30, at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central.

But if you miss it, don’t worry! You can catch it again Sunday at 7 p.m., Sunday Oct. 8 at 1 p.m., or Saturday Oct. 21 at 3 p.m. Eastern.

What channel is the movie on? Click here to access the Hallmark Channel channel finder and locate your local station’s channel number, if you’re not sure what station Hallmark Channel is on for you.

The movie stars Jen Lilley as Luna Gilson and Ryan Paevey as Will Nash.

The synopsis for the movie reads:

A young widow and her nine year-old son spend a week at her family’s pear farm in Washington state, where they both fall in love with small town farm life, and she falls for the guy who has been managing the farm.

A longer synopsis reads:

A widowed surgeon visits her family’s pear orchard in hopes of taking a break from her overbooked life and reconnecting with her distant son. She starts to fall for the farm manager, Will, who is growing a new hybrid pear and teaches her the importance of her heritage.

Jen Lilley plays Luna Gilson. She’s best known for playing Theresa Donovan on Days of Our Lives and Maxie Jones on General Hospital. She has many other credits to her name, including: The Artist, Disaster Date, Grey’s Anatomy, and an upcoming role on the new series The Encounter. In her spare time, she supports charities and advocates for children’s rights. Lilley is currently a celebrity ambassador for the child abuse and treatment organization Childhelp, an advisory board member for the Innocent Justice Foundation, a school tour speaker for the Thirst Project, and a foster parent.

Ryan Paevey plays Will Nash. He’s starring as Detective Nathan West on General Hospital and played the title role in the 2016 Hallmark movie: Unleashing Mr. Darcy. He’s an outdoors enthusiast when he’s not acting. On his days off, he likes to cliff jump and find other adventures. According to his bio “sitting still is not an option.” He also loves all things tech and video games.

Here are details on other cast members in the movie:

Brenden Sunderland plays Andy. This is his biggest role yet, according to his bio. He’s also appeared in an episode of Disney XD’s Mech X-4, NBC’s Timeless, and Bravo’s Imposters. He’ll also be starring in Hallmark’s movie Marry Me at Christmas.

Lini Evans plays Grace Gilson.

plays Grace Gilson. Chiara Zanni plays Nicole Reed.

plays Nicole Reed. Aaron Craven stars as Tom Reed.

stars as Tom Reed. Noel Johansen plays Ronald.

plays Ronald. Alistair Abell is Sheriff Jackson.

is Sheriff Jackson. Barry W. Levy is Eli Gilson.

is Eli Gilson. Kwesi Ameyaw is Jim.

is Jim. Caitlin Stryker is Marcy.

is Marcy. Dean Petriw is Bobby.

is Bobby. Kelly-Ruth Mercier is Ruth.

is Ruth. Sandy Robson is Hank.

is Hank. Tom Pickett is Farley Thompson.

is Farley Thompson. Tanya Champoux is Sheila Myman.

Christie Will directed the movie and Judith Berg, Sandra Berg, and Christie Will are the writers.

The movie was filmed in Vancouver, Canada.

Here are some more photos from the movie, to get you in the mood to see tonight’s feature:

Don’t these photos just really get you in the mood to carve some pumpkins and celebrate the season?

What did you think of the movie? Join the discussion and let us know and other viewers know in the comments below. Were there any plot points you thought weren’t resolved well and any you thought were perfect? Do you have any questions about the movie? Share your thoughts with other viewers here.