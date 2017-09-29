Maye Musk, Elon Musk’s Mother: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Getty

Over the past five months, Maye Musk, 69, has appeared on the covers of New York magazine and Elle Canada, and starred in campaigns for Target, Virgin America, and Clinique. She is now the newest face of CoverGirl.

Maye took to Twitter to announce the news, writing, “I’m so excited to say that I’m now officially a COVERGIRL, at 69! Beauty is for all ages.”

.@covergirl I'm so excited to say that I'm now officially a COVERGIRL, at 69! Beauty is for all ages. #COVERGIRLMADE pic.twitter.com/xndw5deHXs — Maye Musk (@mayemusk) September 27, 2017

Maye is the mother of Elon, Tosca (a filmmaker), and Kimbal (founder of a nonprofit that builds gardens in schools.) But when she isn’t busy advocating for her children and their work, she clearly hands her hands full with her own ambitions.

1. She Has Been Modeling for Five Decades

Maybe began modeling when she was just 15. She explains to the New York Times that she always modeled part time, “thinking it would end”, but it never did.

In 1969, at the age of 21, she was a finalist in the Miss South Africa beauty competition. In 1989, she moved to Canada, where she appeared on Special K cereal boxes and Revlon ads.

In a recent interview with the New York Times, Maye was asked how she felt when she found out she was CoverGirl’s newest ambassador. She said:

I just love that CoverGirl wants to do diversity. They haven’t had a model this old in their campaigns. I’m turning 70 in April of next year. I think that women will be really inspired to see that even at 69 you can get a beauty campaign… Aging has been good for me. You develop confidence, you’re able to handle the knocks a little easier. I model for my age. I’m not trying to hide it and say I’m 50. I’m so proud that I’m going be 70.

2. She Is a Dietitian and Nutritionist

Maye earned her Master’s degree in dietetics from the University of Orange Free State in South Africa, and went on to receive a second Master’s degree in nutritional science from the University of Toronto.

Maye tells The Times, “I will never retire. My mom never retired. I’ll work until no one wants me anymore, and then I’ll find something else and I’ll still be a dietitian doing nutrition research, which I love.”

3. She Is a Twin

Maye was born in 1948 in Regina, Saskatchewan. When she was 2, her family moved to South Africa. As of 2015, when a Vanity Fair article was written about the Musks, Maye and her twin sister, Kaye, would Skype each night. Maye told the outlet, “We all enjoy each other’s company. That’s what we do.”

The twins raised their children in South Africa. Lydon Rive, Kaye’s son, recently spoke to Vanity Fair about how hard his mother and aunt worked, saying they worked each day from 7 am to 11 at night. “We grew up thinking that’s what people do, isn’t it? That’s what’s expected,” he told the outlet.

At a young age, Elon Musk and his cousins had adventurous spirits. Elon tells Vanity Fair, “Our mutual grandfather was actually American, oddly enough, from Minnesota… He had a little private plane that he would fly all over the place, all through Africa and Asia. He was the first to fly a private plane from South Africa to Australia without any electronic instrumentation, so I think we’re lucky to be alive here. Maybe that sort of adventurous spirit is in all of us.”

4. She Is with the Same Agency That Represents Gigi Hadid and Gisele Bundchen

A perfect night in Milan. Thank you @amfar @philippplein78 @imgmodels #amfarmilano #mfw A post shared by Maye Musk (@mayemusk) on Sep 23, 2017 at 11:57pm PDT

Last year, Maye signed with IMG Models, who represent Miranda Kerr, Gisele Bundchen, and Karlie Kloss. Check out her IMG portfolio here.

The agreement seems to be working for Maye, because she just walked two shows at New York Fashion Week. Discussing the experience, she tells the New York Times, “About a year ago I walked for Malan Breton, who found me on Facebook. I’ve walked for Bloomingdale’s, Macy’s, Eileen Fisher. Not fashion week. They weren’t looking for women around 70.”

Maye added on, “I hope it’s a larger change happening. People are living longer and enjoying their lives more and know they don’t have to disappear at 65 when they retire. I will never retire. My mom never retired. I’ll work until no one wants me anymore, and then I’ll find something else and I’ll still be a dietitian doing nutrition research, which I love.”

5. She Was in a Beyonce Music Video

In 2013, Maye appeared in Beyonce’s music video for “Haunted”.

Speaking to W Magazine last year, Maye explained that the entire shoot was a huge secret. “You weren’t allowed to say anything about it; you weren’t allowed to know anything about it.” The magazine reports that she received a call telling her where to report to at 6 am and from there, she was taken to another location for the filming.