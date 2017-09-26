‘NCIS’ Season 15 Premiere Time, Channel & Cast Spoilers

Photo Credit: Patrick McElhenney ©2017 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

The season 15 premiere of NCIS airs tonight on CBS. Get the details on what time the show airs, an episode guide, cast spoilers and more below.

PREMIERE DATE: September 26, 2017

SHOW TIME: 8 p.m. ET/PT

TV CHANNEL: CBS – Check with your local TV provider (Verizon FIOS, Optimum, etc.) for the exact channel number. You can also click here to check out all CBS affiliate stations in various locations.

LIVE STREAM: Click here to check out how to watch the show online via live stream.

MAIN CAST:

Mark Harmon as NCIS Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs

Sean Murray as NCIS Special Agent Timothy McGee

Emily Wickersham as NCIS Special Agent Eleanor “Ellie” Bishop

Pauley Perrette as Forensic Specialist Abby Scuito

Wilmer Valderrama as NCIS Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres

Brian Dietzen as Dr. Jimmy Palmer

Rocky Carroll as NCIS Director Leon Vance

David McCallum as Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard

RECURRING & GUEST CAST:

Margo Harshman as Delilah Fielding

Robert Pine as Congressman Theodore Randolph

Emiliano Diez as Jefe

Manuel Uriza as Nicolas Rebollo

Cheryl Texiera as Jezebel Poppins

Andi Chapman as Congresswoman Bernice Donaldson

Sumalee Montano as NCIS Special Agent Nicole Taggart

James Babson as Mickey Clark

Darius De La Cruz as El Doctor

Romeo Fabian as Other Rebel

EPISODE 1 TITLE & OFFICIAL CBS SYNOPSIS: “House Divided” – Two months after Gibbs and McGee were last seen fighting an elusive group of rebels in a Paraguay jungle, the NCIS team in D.C. tirelessly searches for their missing colleagues. Also, Vance and Torres are summoned to a congressional hearing regarding the fallout from the Paraguay mission.

EPISODE 2 TITLE & OFFICIAL CBS SYNOPSIS: “Twofer” – NCIS is called in to investigate when the body of a missing Navy Lieutenant who disappeared a year and a half ago is located by a cemetery grounds crew while they are relocating caskets on the property. Also, Gibbs and McGee must pass a psych evaluation with Doctor Grace Confalone (Laura San Giacomo) before officially resuming all work responsibilities.

EPISODE 3 TITLE & OFFICIAL CBS SYNOPSIS: “Exit Strategy” – While on a stakeout with Metro P.D., Torres’ partner mysteriously vanishes, with the subsequent investigation leading NCIS to uncover new evidence from a decade-old murder. Also, Ducky’s friend, Cadence Darwin (Susan Blakely), presents him with a new opportunity during his guest lecture series.

EPISODE 4 TITLE & OFFICIAL CBS SYNOPSIS: “Skeleton Crew” – Director Vance welcomes NCIS Special Agent Jacqueline “Jack” Sloane (Maria Bello), a forensic psychologist he lobbied to transfer from California, to headquarters. Also, in the midst of a storm that has shut down Washington, D.C. and knocked out power, the NCIS team investigates the kidnapping of a sailor, which sends Torres and Bishop out to sea to track evidence.

