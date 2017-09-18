Nikki Bella and John Cena’s Wedding Date & Plans

Nikki Bella has just taken on the latest season of Dancing With the Stars as she plans to wed longtime love John Cena. With time away from the WWE, no date has been set for her return to the organization, but she has set a date for her nuptials. And, she has said that her new DWTS pro partner Artem Chigvintsev will be enlisted to help with her first dance at her wedding.

According to Cage Side Seats, though Bella says she’s picked a wedding date, she is not revealing when the nuptials will take place. She is also currently away from the WWE so that she can heal a neck injury, explaining that:

I’m just kind of doing reality thing and waiting for my neck to heal. Because I see two girls on my right [Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch], and two girls on my left [Sasha Banks and Bayley] and I see my tag partner right here [Brie Bella] and I’m like, well shoot, I want to get back, so … I’m just kind of hoping my neck heals and I hope it heals quick.

So, that’s why Bella has time to participate on reality show Dancing With the Stars, but hopefully she won’t do any damage to her neck while competing.

When John Cena popped the question to Bella, it was at WrestleMania 33. He got down on one knee with a 4.5 carat ring and told People that:

The ring was all me. I really custom built the ring and it tells a story of our relationship. It’s just unique. A lot of thought went into it and it was all my idea. It came out absolutely the way I wanted it to come out.

A #fbf I'll never forget ❤️ A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on Jun 30, 2017 at 1:28pm PDT

And, when it comes to the big day, Cena says:

I want the day to be right for her, so I just want to make sure all the details are lined up and we’re not rushing something together. She is extremely busy. She works harder than anybody I know, so she’s got a lot of things to manage as well. I just want to make sure the day is good for her, so when everything gets in order, that’s when we’ll do it. Hopefully it’ll be sometime next year.

As for the wedding dress, Nikki Bella will walk down the aisle in a Marchesa gown.

The wedding will be a black-tie affair.