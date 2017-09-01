How to Watch ‘Orphan Black’ All Seasons Online Without Cable

Getty

Through five seasons, “Orphan Black” has become one of the most popular–and one of the most critically acclaimed–shows on television. And if you want to catch up on any of the seasons, it’s easy to watch online.

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch the first four seasons through Amazon Prime Video. The most recent season is available in BBC America’s on-demand library, which can be watched with a subscription to Sling TV.

All of the above options include free trials. Here’s a complete rundown of how to sign up and watch:

How to Watch Seasons 1-4 of “Orphan Black”: Amazon Prime

Users who already have Amazon Prime: If you want to watch on your computer, head here to the “Orphan Black” page on Amazon Prime Video and start watching any episode from Season 1 through 4. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app, which is free to download. You can click here for a complete list of compatible devices.

Users who don’t have Amazon Prime: You can click here to start a free trial of Amazon Prime. There are three different pricing options (Amazon Prime for either $10.99 per month or $99 per year, or you can get just Prime Video for $8.99 per month) and each one comes with a 30-day free trial. You’ll need to enter your payment information when signing up, but if you cancel anytime before the trial period ends, you won’t be charged.

After you’ve signed up, you can watch Seasons 1 through 4 of “Orphan Black” on Amazon’s website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

How to Watch Season 5 of “Orphan Black”: Sling TV

BBC America, which has all of Season 5 of “Orphan Black” on demand, is included in either Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle at $20 per month, or the “Sling Blue” bundle at $25 per month.

The base packages have different channel options, but both will give you access to BBC America’s on-demand library, and thus Season 5 of “Orphan Black”

Here’s a rundown of the “Sling Orange” bundle, and how to sign up for a free trial:

Total Channels Included: 25-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $20 per month

Extras: Watch on one different device at once; 50 hours of cloud DVR is $5 per month extra

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the Sling TV website

2. Click on “Watch Now 7 Days Free” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want. Both “Sling Orange” and “Sling Blue” include BBC America

4. Enter your payment information. The “Sling Orange” package costs $20 per month, while “Sling Blue” is $25 per month. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Return to the Sling TV website and navigate to BBC America to find the “Orphan Black” Season 5 episodes on-demand. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app, which is free to download. A full list of compatible devices can be found here