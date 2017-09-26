Meet Sasha Pieterse’s Fiance Hudson Sheaffer

Lazy #Friyays with bae 😉 A post shared by Sasha Pieterse (@sashapieterse27) on Sep 15, 2017 at 4:16pm PDT

Former Pretty Little Liars star Sasha Pieterse is now a contestant on Dancing With the Stars and she is supported by her fiance Hudson Sheaffer. Get to know more about Pieterse’s fiance and her journey on DWTS below via her best Instagram pics with Sheaffer.

Missing this one ❤️ A post shared by Sasha Pieterse (@sashapieterse27) on Jul 19, 2017 at 11:52am PDT

Recently, Pieterse gushed about her man on Instagram in celebration of his birthday. Pieterse wrote:

Happy Birthday week babe! You bless everyone around you. Thank you for being you. I hope this year and every year after gives you as much joy as you give others. You truly are my better half. As the years fly by I am continuously grateful to have you and I couldn’t imagine my life without you. Every day I fall in love with you all over again, I truly am the luckiest woman in the world thanks to you. I can’t wait to be your wife.

Happy #internationalkissingday 😘 A post shared by Sasha Pieterse (@sashapieterse27) on Jul 6, 2017 at 5:26pm PDT

The couple has been together for several years and they have a big height gap, as well as an eight-year age gap, according to Bustle. Sheaffer started appearing in Pieterse’s Instagram photos in October 2012.

Happy 4th of July from our fam to yours 🇺🇸 #4thofjuly 💙❤️#independenceday #godblessamerica A post shared by Sasha Pieterse (@sashapieterse27) on Jul 4, 2017 at 5:05pm PDT

Sheaffer is a writer, but, according to IMDb, he also has some acting credits. He is reportedly known for his work on Closure (2010), The Dalhia Knights (2015) and When She Smiles (2012). Sheaffer has also been credited as an art production assistant and a stuntman.

My love ❤️ A post shared by Sasha Pieterse (@sashapieterse27) on Jun 23, 2017 at 7:31pm PDT

The couple owns three Great Danes named Lady and Levi together. When someone on Instagram appeared to be fat-shaming Pieterse, Sheaffer came to his fiancee’s defense, believing the commenter to be an ex of his.

He wrote: Sarah my x girlfriend? Is that you. It’s over Sarah, you were rude then and a waist of time, your rude now and using Sasha and I as your profile cover #strange I’ll always pray for you and all my other haters but honestly if you please do something with your life. You could start small like push some paint around with your hand or maybe go to the gym sarah. Stop eating ho ho’s and using computers to spread your jealousy. Sarah I only feel bad for you, but honestly if you want it you’ll be ok. Move out of your basement situation Sarah and maybe even visit a church. Much love Sarah.

Pieterse had gained weight in recent years and she attributes the weight gain to a hormonal imbalance.

She said yes!!! Thank you @jonnieandgarrett for our amazing photos! A post shared by Hudson Sheaffer (@hudsonsheaffer27) on Dec 22, 2015 at 7:21pm PST

In an interview with People, Pieterse gushed about her wedding planning with her man, saying:

[It’s] really surreal, but I’m glad that my fiance Hudson and I are on the same page. We have the same style, so it makes it really simple, really easy.