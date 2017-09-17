‘Saturday Night Live’ Season 43 Schedule & 2017 Premiere Date

Getty

Wait no further for a new season of Saturday Night Live as the premiere is set for later this month. The season 43 premiere will air on September 30, 2017 with host Ryan Gosling and musical guest Jay-Z. Previously, it was announced that actor Alec Baldwin would return to the series to reprise his role as Donald Trump on the show and he is set to appear on the premiere episode of the season. Colin Jost and Michael Che are also returning to the Weekend Update desk. Kenan Thompson will also return as a cast member, which makes him the longest running cast member to ever be on the show.

Unfortunately, last season, Bobby Moynihan, Vanessa Bayer, and Sasheer Zamata left the cast.

This season, there has been talk of Tom Hanks reprising his David S. Pumpkins character and fans became very excited when they saw the below Twitter post.

Last season when Tom Hanks appeared as the character, he was awarded an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series.

For the 2017 Emmy Awards tonight, SNL is tied with Westworld for the most nominations. Here are some of the categories SNL is nominated in, along with the fellow nominees:

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

Billy on the Street (truTV)

Documentary Now! (IFC)

Drunk History (Comedy Central)

Portlandia (IFC)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Tracey Ullman’s Show (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Louie Anderson as Christine Baskets on Baskets (Episode: “Denver”) (FX)

Alec Baldwin as President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live (Episode: “Host: Melissa McCarthy”) (NBC)

Tituss Burgess as Titus Andromedon on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Episode: “Kimmy’s Roommate Lemonades!”) (Netflix)

Ty Burrell as Phil Dunphy on Modern Family (Episode: “Grab It”) (ABC)

Tony Hale as Gary Walsh on Veep (Episode: “Judge”) (HBO)

Matt Walsh as Mike McLintock on Veep (Episode: “Chicklet”) (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Vanessa Bayer as Various Characters on Saturday Night Live (Episode: “Host: Dwayne Johnson”) (NBC)

Anna Chlumsky as Amy Brookheimer on Veep (Episode: “Groundbreaking”) (HBO)

Kathryn Hahn as Raquel Fein on Transparent (Episode: “Life Sucks and Then You Die”) (Amazon)

Leslie Jones as Various Characters on Saturday Night Live (Episode: “Host: Tom Hanks”) (NBC)

Judith Light as Shelly Pfefferman on Transparent (Episode: “Exciting and New”) (Amazon)

Kate McKinnon as Various Characters on Saturday Night Live (Episode: “Host: Dave Chappelle”) (NBC)

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series

Drunk History (Episode: “Hamilton”), Directed by Jeremy Konner and Derek Waters (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (Episode: “The (RED) Show”), Directed by Andy Fisher (ABC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Episode: “Multi-Level Marketing”), Directed by Paul Pennolino (HBO)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (Episode: “Episode 0179”), Directed by Jim Hoskinson (CBS)

Saturday Night Live (Episode: “Host: Jimmy Fallon”), Directed by Don Roy King (NBC)

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

The new season of SNL will air September 30th at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.