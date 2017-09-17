SNL Star Kate McKinnon’s Girlfriend Marla Mindelle

BASIC SMILES WEARING BASICS #emmys2015 A post shared by Marla Mindelle (@marlamindelle) on Sep 20, 2015 at 3:16pm PDT

SNL star Kate McKinnon is an Emmy winner and a cast member of Saturday Night Live and she has been in a long-term relationship with her girlfriend Marla Mindelle for quite some time. Let’s get to know a little bit more about McKinnon’s girlfriend …

Apparently, Marla Mindelle is a Broadway veteran, who originated the role of Sister Mary Robert in the musical production of Sister Act. Over the past year, Elite Daily reports that Mindelle has dabbled more in television and has appeared on shows including Life in Pieces and The Great Indoors.

#Fbf my fav picture from Sister Act. Sister Mary Robert is such a cute baby postulant. #sisteractbroadway #raiseyourvoice A post shared by Marla Mindelle (@marlamindelle) on Mar 24, 2017 at 10:10am PDT

When looking at Mindelle’s personal website, it appears that, like her reported girlfriend McKinnon, she has a sense of humor, since her tagline reads:

Hi. I’m rich.

For her “About Me” section, she describes herself as this:

Marla is a loller, a baller and a shot caller. She was most recently seen as Phyllis Neffler in the Unauthorized Musical Parody of Troop Beverly Hills at Rockwell Table and Stage in LA. Before that, she starred in multiple Broadway shows including: Stepsister Gabrielle in the original Broadway cast of Cinderella, Sister Mary Robert in the original Broadway Cast of Sister Act and Ensign Cora Mcrae in South Pacific. Other credits include Kitty in the first national tour of The Drowsy Chaperone, Queenie in The Wild Party and Rona Lisa Peretti in The 25th Annual Putnam Spelling Bee. Marla is currently living in LA.

According to WhosDatedWho, McKinnon and Mindelle have been dating since 2013.