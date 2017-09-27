‘Speechless’ Season 2 Premiere: What Time & Channel Is It On?

The season 2 premiere of Speechless is finally here. The show will premiere on ABC tonight at 8:30 pm ET/PT.

Speechless centers the DiMeos family, where the eldest son, JJ, has cerebral palsy. Season 2 will put a special emphasis on Maya and JJ, and what it means to Maya that JJ’s growing up. The story of Speechless comes from creator Scott Silveri, who grew up with a brother with CP. Discussing comedic specificity when it comes to this show, Silveri said, “We have that, let’s take advantage of it. When you set up, particularly in the first year, you want to do stories that nobody else can tell. We’re in a block of a bunch of different family shows, but we’re about this type of family, so let’s lean into that.”

The show will also be delving into Maya’s childhood. In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, actress Minnie Driver dished, “We haven’t really explored who Maya’s family is… We’ve known some of Jimmy’s (John Ross Bowie) family. I think there’s a lot to be mined out of that [like] what she was on the path to do before she found herself pregnant and then gave birth to child who has a severe disability.”

Read on to find out when and where to watch the show tonight.

DATE: Wednesday, September 27, 2017

TIME: 8:30 pm ET/PT

CHANNEL: ABC

EPISODE TITLE: “W-E– WE’RE B-A– BACK!”

CAST:

Minnie Driver as Maya DiMeo

John Ross Bowie as Jimmy DiMeo

Mason Cook as Raymond “Ray” DiMeO

Micah Fowler as Jimmy “JJ” DiMeo, Jr.

Kyla Kenedy as Dylan DiMeo

Cedric Yarbrough as Kenneth Clements