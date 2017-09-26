‘The Good Doctor’ Cast on ABC 2017

ABC/Eike Schroter

Fresh off of the series Bates Motel, where he played the lead role of Norman Bates, Freddie Highmore returns to television as a brilliant, autistic doctor named Shaun. Highmore stars on the new ABC series The Good Doctor and the official synopsis of the show reads:

Shaun Murphy, a young autistic surgeon who has savant syndrome, relocates from a quiet country life to join the surgical unit at the prestigious San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital – a move strongly supported by his mentor, Dr. Aaron Glassman. Having survived a troubled childhood, Shaun is alone in the world and unable to personally connect with those around him, but he finds his niche using his extraordinary medical skill and intuition to save lives and challenge the skepticism of his colleagues.

Highmore now is saving lives as a pediatric surgeon with savant syndrome, as opposed to murdering people on Bates Motel, and Highmore recently talked about the transition to Entertainment Weekly, saying:

At the end of the day I go home and feel all right. It’s the payoff of having spent so many years killing people — now I get to save them … What’s great about Shaun is that he has those moments of excitement and moments of joy and moments of happiness mixed in with the way he struggles.

Get to know each of the cast members that are accompanying Highmore in this new project in our cast details below.

Antonia Thomas as Claire Browne

The character Claire Browne is a doctor who has a special connection with Shaun this seaso.

Nicholas Gonzalez as Neil Melendez

Melendez is an attending surgeon on the show.

Chukuma “Chuku” Modu as Jared Kalu

Chuku Modu plays the role of Jared Kalu, who is a resident in the hospital on the show.

Richard Schiff as Aaron Glassman

Schiff plays the President of the San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital, Aaron Glassman. Glassman has been a mentor and a good friend to Shaun since he was just 16 years old.

Beau Garrett as Jessica Preston

Character Jessica Preston is a hospital board member, who is a friend of Dr. Glassman.

Hill Harper as Marcus Andrews

Marcus Andrews is the head of surgery at the hospital.

Tamlyn Tomita as Allegra Aoki

Aoki is the Chairman and Vice President of the foundation that controls the hospital on the show.