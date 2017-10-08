Jessica Parido – Mike Shouhed’s Ex-Wife on ‘Shahs of Sunset’

Mike Shouhed’s relationship with Jessica Parido was documented from the very beginning on Shahs of Sunset. Fans saw the ex-couple date, get engaged, marry and divorce. This season, Shouhed signed his divorce papers, but in upcoming episodes of the show, the two are believed to be “hooking up”. On tonight’s episode, Shouhed is put in the hot seat about his relationship with ex Parido and an Instagram photo of his is put on blast. The actual pic is below and in the background, Parido appears to be present, hanging out in Shouhed’s home.

According to The Inquistr, Parido denies getting together with Shouhed, at least in NYC, where tonight’s episode was filmed. She was reported to be dating celebrity jeweler Greg Yuna, aka Mr. Flawless, who Shouhed has said is a friend of his as well. Days before last week’s episode aired, Parido posted a photo of herself with Mr. Flawless on her Instagram account. Check out the pic below.

Chapter II @mr.gregyuna

A post shared by Jessica Parido (@jessica___) on

In online comments, Parido denies being in NYC and says that Mr. Flawless and Shouhed are not friends. Parido also says that she has not filmed any footage for season 6 of Shahs.

The ex-couple married in March 2015 but split up just five months later after Shouhed admitted to cheating on Parido. She filed for divorce in November 2015, citing irreconcilable differences. A few of Shouhed’s co-stars from Shahs talked to The Daily Dish about their thoughts on Shouhed’s divorce when the couple broke up. Reza Farahan stated:

It is sad. It has been sad, but Mike also ignored a lot of the warning signs and he did a lot of things he shouldn’t have done. But he wasn’t aware and present, so he got caught up in it and then, obviously, he’s suffering the ramifications of all that.

In addition, Mercedes Javid (MJ) added:

Mike and Jessica’s love was like this storybook romance and I am such a sucker for romance that when I saw what they were going through, I thought I took everything as real and authentic. It did not occur to me at the time that Mike was going too fast and that he wasn’t ready, but that’s what it ended up being. Jessica wanted to be a wife … And Mike wasn’t ready.

Read More From Heavy

Mike Shouhed’s Divorce from Ex-Wife Jessica Parido
No Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Discuss on Facebook