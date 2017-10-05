Paulo Costanzo as Lyor Boone, ‘Designated Survivor’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Getty

Designated Survivor is back for season 2, and some new faces will be rounding out the series regular cast this time around.

One of those faces is actor Paulo Costanzo, who will be playing Lyor Boone in the Kiefer Sutherland drama.

Here’s what you need to know about Boone.

1. Lyor Boone Is the New White House Political Director

Costanzo plays the series regular role of Lyor Boone, the new White House Political Director. He’s described by Deadline as a “whiz kid” who Emily brought on board to help the president.

Deadline made the casting announcement in June, dishing that Sutherland’s character will have mixed feelings when it comes to Lyor.

Costanzo’s character is direct and doesn’t beat around the bush, which can sometimes be manifest as criticisms about the president. Deadline writes, “Lyor’s cynicism inevitably will clash with Kirkman’s idealism, but Lyor’s big selling point is one that Kirkman cannot deny: If Kirkman wants Americans to believe in their government again, they first have to believe in Tom Kirkman.”

2. He Played Evan Lawson in ‘Royal Pains’

Costanzo is probably best known for playing Evan R. Lawson in Royal Pains from 2009 to 2016 (eight seasons). He even directed three episodes of the series. Discussing his relationship with his brother Hank (Mark Feuerstein) on the series, Constanzo tells TV Addict, “Mark and I have a wonderful relationship, I love him. We are very similar in many ways, we both like to add things to the script to elevate the material… We have a very brotherly relationship where we can get into little arguments and survive them perfectly and be all the better for them. We have a very complete relationship and we very much are like brothers. I don’t think I’ve had that with anyone I’ve ever worked with before.”

According to The TV Addict, Costanzo caught the acting bug at an early age. “I was really shy growing up, I always wanted to be heard and finally I got the balls to audition for the high school musical where I got the lead and that was kind of it, I never really looked back after that.”

In 2015, Costanzo played the recurring role of Shed Garvey on Syfy’s The Expanse. Earlier this year, he filmed a high concept short film called Laboratory Conditions opposite Marisa Tomei and Minnie Driver.

3. He Was in HBO’s ‘The Night Of’

Costanzo played the role of Andrea’s financial advisor, Ray Halle, in HBO’s The Night Of, which was nominated for Outstanding Limited Series at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards.

The Night Of comes from writers Richard Price and Steven Zaillian and was directed by Zaillian and James Marsh. It starred John Turturro, Riz Ahmed, Michael K. Williams, Bill Camp, Glenne Headley, and Jannie Berlin, among others.

4. He Attended Ryerson University for One Year

Costanzo was born in Toronto and 1978. He attended Mayfield Secondary School for the Arts followed by one year at Ryerson University for theater, according to his IMDB. He later dropped out to pursue his career as a television and film actor.

Costanzo’s IMDB states that his first major TV role came in 1998, opposite Linda Hamilton, Scott Speedman and Alfred Molina in the Barbra Streisand produced Rescuers: Stories of Courage: Two Couples. Not long after, Costanzo attended an open call audition for the 2000 film Road Trip. He was offered the role of Rubin Carver after screen testing for Todd Phillips (“Old School”, “The Hangover”) and Ivan Reitman (“Animal House”).

5. He Will Be Joined by Other Familiar Faces This Season on the Show

Costanzo joins NCIS and Suits actress Zoe McLellan this season. McLellan plays Kendra Daynes, an attorney employed by the White House counsel.

Ben Lawson has also been added to the cast as Damian Rennett, an MI-6 operative who meets Hannah while working in Amsterdam.

Season 2 of Designated Survivor picks up one year into Tom Kirkman’s presidency.