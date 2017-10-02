‘The Halcyon’: Meet the Cast

Tonight, The Halcyon will air on ITV at 10pm ET/PT.

The British television series follows the drama that takes place in a London hotel during WWII. Described by The Guardian as “Downton Abbey in a hotel”, the period drama is produced by the same people as The Crown.

The series first premiered in Britain on January 2, 2017. It is created and written by Charlotte Jones, a British actress and playwright. Leading the cast is Olivia Williams who appeared in the Fox series Dollhouse.

Read on to meet the cast.

Alex Jennings as Lord Hamilton

Lord Hamilton is the owner of The Halcyon hotel. British actor Alex Jennings is a British actor and three-time Olivier Award winner. He played Prince Charles in the 2006 film The Queen, and his other film credits include The Wings of the Dove, Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason, Babel, The Lady in the Van.

Steven Mackintosh as Richard Garland

Mr. Garland is the manager of The Halcyon hotel. He keeps an eye on everything, to make sure all is running smootly across the board.

Mackintosh is a British actor best known for his work in Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, The Land Girls and Luther. He also acted in The Other Boleyn Girl.

Olivia Williams as Lady Hamilton

Olivia Williams is Lord Hamilton’s wife, and she catches her husband in an disloyal act early on in the show. In an interview with Radio Times, Williams said, “She begins thinking that she is in control, which is a wonderful delusion to have. And as she walks through the door and gets closer to the royal suite, she realizes that she isn’t in control.”

Actress Olivia Williams acted at the Bristol Old Vic Theater School followed by the Royal Shakespeare Company before booking her first prominent role as Jane Fairfax in Emma. She also acted in the 1999 film The Sixth Sense. In 2010, Williams earned critical appraise for her work as Ruth Lang in Roman Polanski’s The Ghost Writer.

Hermione Corfield as Emma Garland

Emma is Mr. Garland’s daughter, and works as the receptionist at The Halcyon, where she’s grown up.

Corfield recently starred in Pride and Prejudice and Zombies. She will also be playing Ainsley in xXx: Return of Xander Cage. Corfield has had an extremely busy year, and next, she’ll be appearing in Bees Make Honey with Alice Eve, and Slaughterhouse Rulez with Michael Sheen.

Kara Tointon as Betsey Day

Betsey sings with The Halcyon’s Sonny Sullivan Band, and Emma’s best friend.

