How to Watch Star Trek: Discovery Online for Free

If you want to watch the newest installment in the Star Trek series, “Star Trek: Discovery,” you’re going to have to do so online, as the series is exclusively on the CBS All Access service. Fortunately, it’s easy to watch this way, and you can do so for free.

Whether you want to watch any of the episodes from previous Star Trek series’, such as “Star Trek: Next Generation”, or watch any new episode of “Star Trek: Discovery” (new episodes are available every Sunday start at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT), you can do any of that via CBS All Access, a cable-free, monthly subscription service that provides live access to CBS broadcasts and its entire library of shows.

It comes with a free trial, so you can try it out at no risk and watch as many Star Trek episodes as you can in a week for free. You can sign up right here, or you can read or for a more thorough breakdown of everything you need to know:

CBS All Access: How to Sign Up

Here’s how to start a free trial:

1. Click here to go to the CBS All Access website

2. Click on “Try It Free” and then create an account

3. Select the subscription type you want (“Limited Commercials” is $5.99 per month and “Commercial Free” is $9.99 per month) and enter your payment information. If you cancel your subscription before the trial period ends (one week for “Limited Commercials” or two days for “Commercial Free”), you will not be charged

CBS All Access: Where Can You Watch?

Once signed up, there are a number of different ways you can watch the entire library of “Star Trek: Discovery” episodes:

Computer: Return to the CBS website and make sure you’re signed in. To watch any episode, click on “Shows” at the top of the page, then “Star Trek: Discovery” or any whatever other show you want to watch

Apple Devices: You can click here to download the CBS app from the App Store. You can watch on your iPhone, iPad or Apple TV

Android Devices: You can click here to download the CBS app from the Google Play Store. You can watch on your Android smartphone, tablet or Android TV

Amazon Devices: You can click here to download the CBS app from the Amazon App Store. You can watch on your Amazon Fire TV or Fire TV Stick

Roku: You can watch on your Roku by downloading the CBS All Access app on your device

Xbox One: You can watch on your Xbox One or Xbox 360 by downloading the CBS All Access app on your console

PlayStation 4: You can watch on your PS4 by downloading the CBS All Access app on your console