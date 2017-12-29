Black Mirror Season 5 on Netflix: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Netflix

Sure, Black Mirror Season 4 has just released on Netflix. But that doesn’t mean it’s too soon to start planning for Black Mirror Season 5. With episodes as phenomenal as the ones featured in Season 4, we can’t imagine what the creators could possibly have in mind for Season 5 that could top it. But whatever they do, it will likely be amazing. Here’s everything we know so far about the new season that will likely be coming next year.

1. The Fifth Season Renewal Isn’t Officially Announced, But It’s Likely

Sure, the fifth season of Black Mirror hasn’t been officially announced by Netflix. But it’s a good guess that it’s in the bag. Check out the interview above, around the 53:50 mark. Annabel Jones make a comment about a “five year commitment” for Black Mirror. Meanwhile, Express.co.uk asked Charlie Brooker and Jones about season 5, and they didn’t say much. Jones just said it was “up for discussion” and Brooker said “There’ll be a discussion at the end.” Some have described the episode of Black Museum as being a proper series ending for the show, but it doesn’t seem likely that Netflix will let go of this highly popular show.

2. ‘Black Mirror’ Season 5 Won’t Happen Until At Least Late 2018

If the last two seasons are any indication, we can expect Season 5 to premiere sometime in the fall or winter of 2018 or early 2019. No, Netflix hasn’t given any official indication yet. In fact, Netflix was pretty coy about releasing information regarding Season 4’s premiere date. For a long time, the premiere was just the subject of speculation. Then Netflix began releasing ads and trailers for the “12 days of Black Mirror,” and on Day 12 we got the good news. But we didn’t find out the official release date of December 29 until early December, so don’t expect news anytime soon about the release date for Season 5. It’s a safe bet, however, that Season 5 will release sometime close to the Season 3 and 4 release dates. Season 3 released in October 2016 and Season 4 released on December 29, 2017. So expect a late fall or winter 2018 date for Season 5, unless the season takes 14 months to make again. If that’s the case, then it’ll be closer to early 2019.

3. In the Meantime, a ‘Black Mirror’ Book Is Coming Out

If you just can’t wait until Season 5, why not try the new Black Mirror book that’s coming out soon? According to Amazon, this anthology series will feature original stories from leading fiction writers, all set in the universe of Black Mirror. The description reads, in part: “This is Black Mirror in book form, allowed to roam through the imaginations of some of the leading names in contemporary fiction. This collection will challenge you to see the world in a different—and more disturbing—light.” Strangely, the publication date for this novel is currently set for March 4, 2025. Listed co-authors include Cory Doctorow, Sylvain Neuvel, and Claire North. The book was just announced in late September. You can preorder the book on Amazon Kindle. It’s being published by Random House, but they haven’t announced an official release date yet.

4. Charlie Brooker Canceled ‘2017 Wipe’

I'm a month late to this news, but gutted… BBC News – Charlie Brooker cancels 2017 Wipe https://t.co/1TlImn8Uwb — Marie (@Mar1eMT) December 23, 2017

In late November, Brooker announced that he was canceling 2017 Wipe, an hour-long show that was going to compile the best and worst of the year in Britain. The show had previously aired weekly, but then he cut it down to yearly, and now he couldn’t keep up with that either. He wrote on Twitter that he was too far behind on scripts and other projects and just couldn’t “do 400 things at once.” However, his five-part spinoff Cunk on Britain is finished and will be airing on BBC soon. Some people interpreted the news about Wipe to be bad news for Black Mirror too, but it looks like he just wasn’t devoting his attention to Wipe. The show wasn’t canceled, he simply ran out of time.

The good news (or bad news depending on POV) is we’ve just delivered CUNK ON BRITAIN (a 5-part history of our glorious nation starring Philomena) to the BBC, and that will be on *soon*. [2/3] — Charlie Brooker (@charltonbrooker) November 27, 2017

(Just to add, Cunk on Britain covers the WHOLE of British history from the Big Bang to Brexit. In five half-hourly chunks.) [4/3] — Charlie Brooker (@charltonbrooker) November 27, 2017

5. If a Fifth Season Does Happen, It Will Be Only Six Episodes Long

Don’t expect a longer Season 5, if it does happen. Brooker and Jones prefer the six-episode format that we have right now, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Brooker said a six episode season was a “good number.” And Jones added: “It puts us just on the cusp of a nervous breakdown, so it’s working! I think even a number seven would just do us in.” In other words, anything more than six episodes would just be too much for them.

Brooker added: “There’s always a point in the middle of the production where we’ll have four or five of them live at any given point and I’ll be writing a script for the next one while doing rewrites on the previous one. There’s a point in which you go, ‘I can’t keep all these six stories in my head.'” So The Hollywood Reporter pushed a little more, asking if he would turn down Netflix if they wanted a 12-episode fifth season. He essentially confirmed that wouldn’t be in the cards. “I think because I tend to be so obsessive about the script and what can work and not, and that’s one of the things that keeps the tone of the show, even though the variety is quite marked, it probably makes it feel all like one piece. Most of it has come out of here.”

If Season 5 does happen, what would you like to see? Let us know in the comments below.