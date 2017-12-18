‘The Voice’ Voting: How to Vote for Season 13 Finalists

Photo Credit: Trae Patton - NBC

Tonight, the top 8 contestants from The Voice season 13 perform during the live show. And, they also team up with their coaches as part of the entertainment for the evening. For the first time ever on the show, the artists will actually team up for competitive mashup duets. This is something completely new for The Voice when it comes to the semi-finals this season.

The remaining contestants on Blake Shelton’s team are Red Marlow and Chloe Kohanski. Adam Levine has one performer left in the mix, Addison Agen, while Miley Cyrus also has one remaining singer, artist Brooke Simpson. Unfortunately, coach Jennifer Hudson does not have any contestants left in the competition. For the grand finale tomorrow night, a full lineup of major music stars are on board and each of the remaining four finalists will have the opportunity to perform duets with these artists. Sia will perform “Titanium” with contestant Brooke Simpson, Vince Gill is set to deliver “When I Call Your Name” with Red Marlow, the legendary Billy Idol will perform “White Wedding” with Chloe Kohanski and Norah Jones will sing “Don’t Know Why” with Addison Agen. As for tonight’s show, at-home viewers will be able to cast their votes for each of their favorite singers. Check out the voting methods available to cast your votes and learn how to execute each one below.

Online Voting

Click here to vote for your favorite contestants on The Voice via the official NBC website. With this method, you can vote up to 10 times per performer and per email address. You can also vote via Facebook by clicking here.

Using The Voice App to Vote

In order to vote using The Voice App click here to download it. The site allows you to download the app via Google Play, the Windows Phone Store and the Apple Store. During the live shows, you can start voting as soon as the show starts. And, on results nights, you can instantly SAVE your favorite contestants with a “tap-to-tweet” straight from the app. Again, the limit is 10 votes per contestant and per email address. App voting is available in all states in the U.S. for people over the age of 13.

Voting via iTunes

You can also vote for contestants by downloading their “eligible songs” on iTunes during the voting period. Each individual song download counts as one vote. And, if any of the artists make it into the top 10 of iTunes’ Top 200 Singles, they get a bonus, which multiplies their iTunes votes for that song times ten.

If you’d like to check out extra info on the show as well as the voting methods, click here. And, for even more details on the rules and guidelines of The Voice voting, click here. Tune in at 8 p.m. ET/PT (time delayed) tonight on the NBC network to watch The Voice.

Contestant Addison Agen is a favorite this season and she started out on Miley Cyrus’ team, but she ended up with Adam Levine as her final coach. For her blind audition, Agen performed the song “Jolene,” which is a favorite of Cyrus’, so it made sense for the two to work together. Adam Levine also turned his chair around during Agen’s audition, which is why he was excited for the opportunity to steal Agen. Clearly, Agen’s efforts and dedication from coach Levine have all paid off, as she enters the finals. Chloe Kohanski is another fan-favorite on the show and she recently gushed about her coach Blake Shelton to Hollywood Life. Kohanski revealed that, “What you see is what you get with Blake. He’s always the same. He treats the guy who puts electrical tape on the ground the same as the producer of the show. That’s how I want to be. Watching Blake perform, he’s very comfortable. It looks very second nature to him, and I want to get to that point where I am not nervous or doubtful of myself. Where I can just get out there and do what I’m supposed to do.” We’re guessing that these two finalists will be the ones to beat by Red Marlow and Brooke Simpson. But, only one winner will walk away with the title.