Top 10 Best Christmas Kitchen Towels 2017

You don’t have to spend a lot of money to make your home look festive and inviting for the holidays. A small investment, such as a Christmas kitchen towel, can go a long way. Whether you’re looking for one towel or a pack, you’ll find an assortment of holiday designs for your budget and decorating needs. If you’d rather go for something that can be used outside of the holiday season, you’ll find plenty of more generic styles. Check out our top picks for this year’s best Christmas kitchen towels below.

1. Fiesta Holiday Gatherings Kitchen Towel

Fiesta

This set includes two festive cotton towels that will add a splash of color to your kitchen during the holidays. A corner tab is included on the inside of each towel for easier hanging. The towels are machine washable for a less stressful cleanup, and have bright colors that hold up well despite repeated washes.

Price: $21.97

Buy the Fiesta Holiday Gatherings Kitchen Towel here.

2. The Big One Gingerbread Kitchen Towel

The Big One

A combination of three gingerbread towels and two solid red ones makes this five-pack a fun choice for the holidays. You can decorate your own kitchen, or keep a few and give the rest away as a gift. Each towel is made with durable and absorbent terry cloth for longer-lasting use. They’re also machine washable.

Price: $22.55

Buy The Big One Gingerbread Kitchen Towel here.

3. DII Multi-Purpose Cleaning Towels

DII

These microfiber multi-purpose cleaning towels are just as suitable to use indoor as they are outdoors, so you can get away with using them outside of the holiday season. The pack includes four towels, two of which feature a festive holiday print. The other two towels are solid red and green. You can choose from a variety of prints to find the best match for your kitchen.

Price: $16.63

Buy the DII Multi-Purpose Cleaning Towels here.

4. Sticky Toffee Kitchen Towels

Sticky Toffee

If you’re looking for a pack of cotton towels with fun seasonal prints, including colorful wreaths and trees, consider these kitchen towels. Each towel is made of 100 percent cotton, making them durable and highly absorbent. For added convenience, you can toss them in the washer and dryer when needed.

Price: $16.99 (50 percent off MSRP)

Buy the Sticky Toffee Kitchen Towels here.

5. JJ Collection Poinsettia Kitchen Towels

JJ Collection

Keep spares on hand, or display all four of these designer towels at once. The towels, available in other designs, are made with 100 percent natural cotton. Their festive colors add holiday cheer and will go well with just about any existing decor. These towels are safe for the washing machine.

Price: $9.99

Buy the JJ Collection Poinsettia Kitchen Towels here.

6. Cotton Craft Kitchen Towels

Cotton Craft

If you’d prefer to invest in kitchen towels that can be used throughout the year, consider this pack of kitchen towels. The festive red stripes add plenty of color to your kitchen during the holidays, yet are versatile enough to be used after the holidays. If red isn’t what you had in mind, pick from one of the several other available colors. Each towel features a 100 percent cotton material. They’re also machine washable.

Price: $9.99

Buy the Cotton Craft Kitchen Towels here.

7. St. Nicholas Square Holiday Kitchen Towel Set

St. Nicholas Square

Keep these fun towels for yourself, or give them to a close friend as a gift for the holidays. Each towel features a 100 percent cotton construction along with a “Santa’s Little Helper” message. A wine glass design on the front of each towel catches the eye and adds a humorous touch. The towels can safely go in the washing machine and dryer.

Price: $19.99

Buy the St. Nicholas Square Holiday Kitchen Towel Set here.

8. NKTM Kitchen Towels

NKTM

Each towel in this pack of three comes with its own cheerful holiday design. Mix and match or choose one to put on display for guests. These towels are made with an eco-friendly material that’s absorbent and breathable. They’re also machine washable as needed. The colors are designed to remain bright and vibrant without fading over time.

Price: $7.98 (60 percent off MSRP)

Buy the NKTM Kitchen Towels here.

9. American Mills Holiday Towel Set

American Mills

With its vibrant red leaves and lush green foliage, the poinsettia design on these kitchen towels makes a charming addition to any kitchen. If you’d rather go with something a bit more subdued, however, you’ll find other festive holiday designs. Along with two kitchen towels, this set includes an oven mitt and pot holders. Each towel is made with 100 percent cotton.

Price: $12.99

Buy the American Mills Holiday Towel Set here.

10. DII Holiday Dish Towels

DII

Keep this set of three cotton towels for yourself, or give them away as a thoughtful gift during the holidays. The towels are durable enough for just about any kitchen job, and can safely go in the washing machine and dryer on a low heat setting. If this vintage Christmas design isn’t quite your style, there are other options. Each towel is made with 100 percent cotton.

Price: $10.99

Buy the DII Holiday Dish Towels here.

