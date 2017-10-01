Top 10 Best Animal Costumes for Halloween 2017

Halloween is the time of year for donning elaborate, often goofy costumes. Among the better ideas for a costume has to be going as an animal of some sort. Using an animal costume as the basis for a more elaborate outfit is a classic way to ratchet up the humor and ridiculousness.

To be clear, we’re not talking about furries here. For one thing, that’s more of a lifestyle and for another, a fursuit is usually a lot more involved (and expensive) than the humble one-time-use options available for Halloween. We’re also not talking about costumes for animals; you’ll find our best small dog costumes here and best large dog costumes here.

Instead, this list focuses on turning you into an animal in time for trick-or-treating, partying, or general Halloween mayhem. For each of our choices, we’ve presented an option for adults, as well as links to versions for children of all ages. You can go as a family group costume or just find one for your kids to wear.

Change up your species this year with our top ten best animal costumes for Halloween.

1. Rasta Imposta Squirrel Costume

Yes, it’s true: I pretty much suggest this costume every year. For one thing, it’s just a solid quality costume regardless of any other consideration. But certainly, scurrying around as a giant squirrel is just a great way to entertain. In addition to this one, you can go for the sexy squirrel, the squirrel for young kids, or one for infants. Alternatively, you could go the flying squirrel route, too.

Price: $59.18

2. Rasta Imposta Sand Shark

When it comes to going as a shark for Halloween, you’ve got many options to consider. This sand shark outfit, which is also available for kids, is a great option. I think the pointed nose makes it. They also have a standard shark version (kids version here), if you prefer a rounded snout. Other options include this infant romper or a hammerhead for adults and kids.

Price: $27.58

3. Rubie’s Jurassic World T-Rex Inflatable Costume

Sure, they’re not animals anymore, technically, but leaving this T-Rex costume off the list would be sacrilege. It’s become so iconic in recent years. This is the classic normal coloring, but you can also get a version in different colors including green, pink, red, and yellow. There’s also a skeleton version, which is pretty neat. Both this and the next option use a battery-powered fan to keep it inflated T-Rex costumes for infants and children are also available.

Price: $51.99

4. Rubie’s Costume Co. Inflatable Hippo Costume

There’s a fine tradition of the hippo ballerina which you can read all about here. If you want to contribute to that linage this year, look no further than this elaborate inflatable costume. Naturally, options for infants and kids are available, too. The best bet here is to go out as a family of dancing hippos.

Price: $40.95 (18 percent off MSRP)

5. Dress Up America Giant Panda Costume

A panda costume makes anyone adorable. This all polyester jumpsuit is machine washable so you can use it on multiple occasions. An alternative to this one might be Rasta Imposta’s take. You can, of course, also go with any of these variants: sexy panda, casual pajama panda, kids glam panda, kids traditional panda, or infant romper.

Price: $26.99 to $160.55

6. Rubie’s Costume Deluxe Adult Chicken Costume

Showing up to anything in a giant chicken costume is sure to get a few laughs. This one stands out for its cartoonish and slightly creepy mask to really drive home the whole beak thing. It also includes the gloves, socks, and chicken feet. Other chicken options include chicken pajamas and an inflatable ride-on rooster. Try this one for kids and this one for infants.

Price: $64.95

7. Rasta Imposta Lightweight Penguin Costume

Speaking of birds, another great costume idea is going as a penguin. This is a lightweight, simple costume, consisting of a tunic with a hood as the head and penguin feet shoe covers. There’s a red bow tie thrown in to complete the look. The kids version is virtually identical. One version for infants adds a top hat for added cuteness.

Price: $19.21 to $115.36

8. Smiffy’s Lamb Costume

Another adorable option is to go as a sheep or lamb. Again a fairly simple costume, this is a 100 percent polyester jumpsuit with a hood adorned with a sheep’s face. Try this one if you want a sexy option. For children, Forum Novelties offers one, while this Dream Weavers Costumers option is great for infants. You could also go with a Shaun the Sheep costume.

Price: $46.67

9. Forum Deluxe Plush Dog Costume

Naturally, a dog costume should be on the list for consideration. If you’re going to be dressing your dog up for Halloween, it’s only fair to consider a role reversal. This all-out plush outfit includes the headpiece, jumpsuit, collar, and shoe covers. Forum also makes this Puddles the Puppy option. If you want to (really, really) overinvest in this, you can get this MaskUS Costumes British Bulldog that includes a formed styrene head and cooling fan for over $1,000. For infants, you could try a Snoopy costume or this InCharacter Puppy Love costume. To outfit your children, try this Spooktacular dog costume. Relatively cheap alternatives include this Devin the Dog hoodie, this ears and tail set and this head and paws set.

Price: $44.62

10. Leg Avenue Cozy Bat Costume

It’s Halloween, so of course we would be remiss if we didn’t suggest going as a bat. Billed as being great for colder climates, this costume is made of super soft cloth. They also make a version for kids. Another adult variant with slight more coverage is available here. For infants, try this InCharacter Baby Bat costume. It goes without saying that you can always go as The Bat instead.

Price: $27.22 to $220.47

For more costume ideas, check out our Halloween category for posts from our whole team.

