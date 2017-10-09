Top 10 Best Halloween Gift Baskets 2017

Send some Halloween cheer with a gift basket full of goodies that your friends, family members, or co-workers will enjoy. Go all out with a larger basket filled with an assortment of candies, cookies, and crunchy snacks, or give a smaller basket complete with a few Halloween essentials. Either way, if you’re looking for a gift basket this Halloween, check out our top picks below to find just the right one.

1. Halloween Cauldron of Chocolate

This cauldron comes filled with an assortment of chocolates and other sweets for Halloween. The chocolate lover in your life can bite into a Lake Champlain chocolate truffle or enjoy a delicious chocolate-covered cherry. An array of Marich chocolates includes English toffee caramel and milk chocolate malt balls.

Price: $57.50

2. Halloween Care Package

There’s more to this gift basket than your average assortment of Halloween candy. Your recipient can pass the time with a Halloween coloring book or snack on something crunchy and savory. The basket includes chocolates, cookies, and even hot chocolate mix to satisfy cravings for something sweet. Goodies such as a finger puppet, a pack of crayons, and a pumpkin cup make this basket a particularly good option for college kids.

Price: $29.95

3. Halloween Spooky Snack Tin

Skip the bulky gift basket in favor of something a bit smaller with the Halloween Spooky Snack Tin. The gift tin is filled with an assortment of sweet and savory bites, from a snack mix to chocolate chip cookies and more. The tin comes with a lid to keep its contents secure. It can also be reused once the snacks are gone.

Price: $34.99

4. Spooky Halloween Fun

On the inside, the Spooky Halloween Fun Gift Basket is filled with an assortment of Halloween candy favorites. The black gable box comes with a variety of fun sized candy bars for your recipient to enjoy. In addition to the candy, your recipient will find a large black crow and a glittery skull for decorating.

Price: $49.50

5. Catered Cravings Gift Basket

The Catered Cravings Gift Basket offers 54 different sweet and salty snacks to munch on, making it a solid choice for students or co-workers. The snacks are shipped in a snack bin, which can be reused once it’s empty. Your recipient will find everything from granola bars to gum, nuts, candy, and lollipops. You can choose to personalize the gift even more by including your own message at checkout.

Price: $33.99

6. Unlocking Greatness Gift Basket

Unlike traditional gift baskets, which house their contents in an open basket, this one makes you work to open up the house-shaped box to reveal the goodies inside. On the inside, the box contains an assortment of candies. It also has a signature quote along with a bobblehead Halloween doll. The doll, chosen at random, could be a scarecrow and a pumpkin owl. This gift basket is appropriate for kids as well as adults.

Price: $19.99

7. Gift Basket Village Trick or Treat

When you don’t necessarily want to send that special someone a large basket filled with candy, consider shipping this Gift Basket Village Trick or Treat basket instead. The small basket features a handful of gourmet treats, including chocolate and crunchy snacks. The Halloweek basket is tastefully decorated and will look good on any surface.

Price: $28.00

8. Ghostly Greetings Candy Gift Basket

A plush ghost toy is included in the Ghostly Greetings Candy Gift Basket, along with an assortment of Halloween goodies. Instead of the traditional selection of candy bars, you’ll find fun and intriguing options such as a gumball shaped like an eye ball, ghost-shaped candies, and a costumed candy bar.

A similar gift option, ‘Bugs and Kisses’ Halloween Gift Basket, is also available.

Price: $34.05

9.Haunted House Halloween Gift Tower

Each box in the four-tiered Haunted House Halloween Gift Tower is filled with treats for your Halloween-loving recipient to munch on. Contents of the gift basket range from fun-size candy bars to a selection of gourmet popcorn. There are also chocolate chip cookies, nuts, pretzels, and more delicious goodies. The tower comes wrapped in a festive orange bow.

Price: $49.99

10. Halloween Movie Night Gift Package

Scary movie night is even better with a basket full of snacks. The Halloween Movie Night Gift Package comes with an assortment of sweet and savory bites designed to be shared among friends and family. With snacks such as sour gummy worms, microwaveable popcorn, and hot chocolate mix, this basket is a fun choice for college students, families, and anyone else who loves to watch scary movies on Halloween.

Price: $16.99

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.