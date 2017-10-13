Top 5 Best Stoner Couple Halloween Costume Ideas

Amazon

Couple costumes often feel like they’ve been ridiculously overplayed. Sure, a firefighter and his Dalmatian is super cute. So are Mickey and Minnie mouse. But, everyone seems to be jumping on the cliche bandwagon.

What if you could create an awesome couple costume that wasn’t entirely overdone? You can! Stoner couple Halloween costumes are the answers to your prayers of something “not lame”. Many stoner couples are super well-known, and will incite an “oh my gosh I know who you guys are!” type of reaction.

I’ve compiled a list of awesome stoner couple Halloween ideas. Peruse them at your leisure, and truly be the couple costume of the party.

1. Most OG Stoner Couple Halloween Costumes: Cheech and Chong

If you had to nail down a single, famous stoner couple, no questions asked it’s Cheech and Chong. These two goofballs were the first to break the 420 barrier in movies. They brought weed to the mainstream–and made you laugh along the way. So, if you’re dressing up as a stoner couple for Halloween, Cheech and Chong is an amazing choice.

Cheech:

-Yellow tank top (Women – Men)

–Red suspenders

–Red beanie

-Khaki pants (Women – Men)

–Brown boots

–Mustache

Price: $6.99

Chong:

-Lighter blue jeans (Women – Men)

-Darker denim shirt or denim vest (Women – Men – Vest)

–Red bandana

Price: $18.44

2. Most Intricate Stoner Couple Halloween Costumes: Harold and Kumar

Aside from Cheech and Chong, Harold and Kumar is definitely the stoner couple of the 2000s. The dynamic duo live entirely different lives, yet their friendship is stronger than the crazy adventures that ensue on the way to White Castle. Choose this well-known stoner couple Halloween costume to truly be the light of the party.

Harold:

–Tan jacket

-Light blue button down (Women – Men)

-White t-shirt (Women – Men)

-Gray pants (Women – Men)

–Computer bag

–Snazzy watch

Price: $31.93 – $70.82

Kumar:

-Dark green zip jacket (Women – Men)

-Maroon button-down shirt (Women – Men)

-Khaki cargo pants (Women – Men)

-Black and gray skate shoes (Women – Men)

-White long-sleeve t-shirt (Women – Men)

–THIS shirt

Price: $22.95 – $25.95

3. Best Last-Minute Stoner Couple Halloween Costumes: Pot Heads

If you’re feeling extra cheeky, or prefer to dress up with play-on-words, then I’ve got the perfect stoner couple Halloween costume for you: Potheads. Yep, it’s as cliche–and easy–as it sounds. Here’s what you’ll need:

–Two pots

–Fill with a soft towel

Alternatively, opt to use a gardening pot instead. Add in some weed glasses, for added effect.

Price: $19.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

4. Most Recent Stoner Couple Halloween Costumes: James Franco and Seth Rogen a la Pineapple Express

Ahhh Franco and Rogan. When Pineapple Express first dropped, it was as eye-opening as any of the original Cheech and Chongs. While the awesome duo stars in other movies together, they’re at their peak in the aforementioned film, laying the groundwork for the best stoner couple Halloween costumes. Here’s what you’ll need to nail the look:

Seth Rogan:

-Tan/camel suit (Women’s pants – Women’s top – Men)

-White shirt (Women – Men)

–Forest green tie

Price: $54.41 – $64.99

James Franco:

–Red, plaid pajama pants

–THIS shirt

-White long sleeve shirt (Women – Men)

Price: $8.36 – $13.95

5. Most Common Stoner Couple Halloween Costumes: ‘Typical Stoners’

Not all stoner couple Halloween costumes must revolve around movie characters. Instead, there are phenomenal ways to create said costumes. Society has this idea of what a “typical stoner” looks like. Capitalize on that image, and go all-to-the-walls, creating the best stoner couple Halloween costumes ever. Here’s what you’ll need:

–Drug rugs

–Harem pants or thigh highs (Women harems – Men harems – Thigh highs)

–Converse/Keds/slip ons

–Tie dye t-shirt

–Bandana

–Heady glass

–Optional: Dreads

Price: $14.02 – $28.99

