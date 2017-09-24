Top 10 Best Coffee Pod Machines 2017: Your Easy Buying Guide

Coffee pod machines are an especially convenient choice for busy households and for those who prefer a single serving that’s ready in just minutes. Their smaller size also makes these appliances a practical choice for compact living spaces, such as apartments and homes with limited countertop space.
While not every machine uses the same type or brand of pods, they all share a simple, user-friendly design. Just add water, insert your pod of choice, select your desired brew size if available, and push a button to begin. Some machines also work with ground coffee.
Most coffee pod machines on our list will set you back less than $100, although a few are a bit pricier. Some also work with a specific type of pod, while others accept a variety of brands. Additional features to keep in mind include the size of the water reservoir, whether the appliance automatically shuts off after a period of inactivity, and whether it has a removable drip tray to accommodate larger mugs.
1. Nespresso Vertuo Evoluo
The Nespresso Vertuo Evoluo, available in several colors, lets you choose between a larger cup of coffee and a smaller cup of espresso. Centrifugal action ensures an optimal blend between the ground coffee and water for a delicious end result. To help save time on busy mornings, the machine quickly scans the barcode on each capsule to provide a fresh, personalized cup. Other features include a single-touch operation and speedy pre-heating time of just 10 to 15 seconds.
Price: $179.99 (10 percent off MSRP)
Pros:
- Makes coffee and espresso
- Fast pre-heat
- Available in several colors
Cons:
- Some wish it reached a hotter temperature
- Noisy when brewing
- A few mention the coffee tastes weak
2. Hamilton Beach One Cup Pod Brewer
Whether space is an issue or you’re simply looking for a single cup pod brewer, consider this coffee pod machine. Despite its small size, the coffee maker brews up to 12 ounces at a time. It also has a one-button start for added convenience. Auto shutoff prevents the machine from staying on after use. The brew basket is dishwasher safe to facilitate cleanup.
Price: $17.78
Pros:
- Compact size
- Brews up to 12 ounces at a time
- Dishwasher-safe brew basket
Cons:
- Doesn’t fit taller mugs
- Some wish the flavor was stronger
- A few complain of an initial plastic taste
3. NESCAFÉ Dolce Gusto Genio 2
If you like to have a variety of choices when it comes to coffee and other flavorful hot drinks, consider the NESCAFÉ Dolce Gusto Genio 2. This compact coffee pod machine lets you brew espresso, chai, lattes, iced coffee, and more. It’s equipped with a 45 ounce water tank so that you don’t have to refill every time. The machine also delivers up to 15 bars of pressure. An eco-mode feature ensures your machine will shut off after a few minutes of inactivity.
Price: $129.99
Pros:
- 45 ounce water tank
- Can make a variety of beverages
- Delivers up to 15 bars of pressure
Cons:
- A bit pricey
- Some find it difficult to locate replacement pods
- Can be noisy when brewing
4. Mixpresso Single Cup Coffee Maker
If you’re looking for a machine that doesn’t require a specific brand of pods, consider the Mixpresso Single Cup Coffee Maker. This coffee pod machine works with unlicensed K-cups, giving you a broader range of brewing options. To get a fresh cup of coffee, just turn the machine on and choose from one of three brewing sizes. You can select 6, 8, or 10 ounce cups. The coffee maker automatically shuts off when it’s done brewing.
Price: $78.95
Pros:
- Compatible with many different types of K-cups
- Three brewing sizes
- Automatic shutoff
Cons:
- A few mention it tends to drip after brewing a cup
- Relatively small water reservoir
- Doesn’t accommodate larger mugs
5. Keurig K55 Coffee Maker
The Keurig K55 Coffee Maker is a solid choice if you want to brew enough cups for a crowd. This is due in part to its 48 ounce water reservoir, as well as a choice between several different pod sizes. In addition to coffee, the machine brews hot cocoa, tea, and iced drinks. Other features include a removable drip tray, indicator lights, and a reusable coffee filter.
If you’re looking for something smaller, consider the Keurig K15.
Price: $91.49 (9 percent off MSRP)
Pros:
- Large water reservoir
- Removable drip tray
- Several brew size options
Cons:
- A few complaints regarding an initial plastic taste
- Can’t accommodate taller travel mugs
- Some wish there was a larger brew size
6. Aicok Single Serve Coffee Maker
If you prefer to have a wider selection of brew sizes, you’ll appreciate the range of options this coffee pod machine has to offer. If you need just a quick shot of coffee, you can go with the 4-ounce size. The largest available brew size is 12 ounces. In the middle you’ll find 6, 8, and 10 ounces. As an added bonus, the water reservoir holds 45 ounces at a time and has a wide opening to make refills more convenient. Other features include a water level indicator and a cool touch exterior. This coffee maker automatically shuts off after an hour of inactivity. Removable parts are dishwasher safe.
Price: $77.59 (40 percent off MSRP)
Pros:
- Five brew sizes
- Water reservoir holds 45 ounces and has a wide opening
- Removable parts are dishwasher safe
Cons:
- Reservoir markings can be tough to read
- Some question the longevity of the plastic components
- Can’t adjust brew strength
7. Knox Travel Size K-Cup Coffee Brewer
Instead of settling for stale coffee from the hotel coffee machine, consider bringing this compact coffee brewer along on your next trip. Its small size also makes this machine a practical choice for offices, dorms, and limited kitchen spaces. You can use K-cups and pods from just about any brand. For your safety, the coffee maker automatically shuts off following a period inactivity.
Price: $39.99
Pros:
- Ideal for traveling
- Can be used with pods from nearly any brand
- Automatic shut-off
Cons:
- Lacks a water level indicator
- A bit noisy
- Some wish it had a two-prong plug, rather than a three-prong plug
8. CHULUX Coffee Maker
The CHULUX Coffee Maker comes in several different colors and works with just about every K-cup capsule. To get started, just push the button and wait five minutes or less for the machine to brew your cup of coffee. Its compact size makes this coffee machine a practical choice for smaller kitchens as well as dorms and offices. A removable drip tray makes cleaning up less stressful, and can accommodate taller mugs. There’s also a 12 ounce water tank.
Price: $38.99 (44 percent off MSRP)
Pros:
- Works with most K-cups
- Available in several colors
- Compact size
Cons:
- A few complain of an initial plastic taste
- Not the fastest brew time
- Small water reservoir
9. Senseo Philips Coffee Maker
This version of the Senseo Philips Coffee Maker features updates and improvements over previous models. Examples include a new boiler, which helps make the first cup hotter so that you don’t have to sip on lukewarm coffee, along with a push-stop function to grab a cup before it’s done brewing. The machine automatically shuts off after 30 minutes of inactivity. You can also select a cold brew function.
Price: $309.99
Pros:
- Brews hot first cup
- Can prepare up to two cups at once
- Auto shut-off
Cons:
- High price tag
- Only works with specific Senseo pods
- Some say it can leak if pods aren’t inserted properly
10. Mr. Coffee K-Cup Brewing System
This coffee pod machine features a partnership with Keurig brewing technology. You can use your favorite K-Cup packs or ground coffee. The machine is compatible with K-Cup packs 1.0 and 2.0. All you need to do to get started is add fresh water, insert the pod, and press the brew button. A reusable filter is included if you prefer to use ground coffee. The drip tray can be removed for cleaning or to accommodate larger mugs. Other features include automatic shut-off and a brew capacity up to 10 ounces at once.
Price: $51.97 (13 percent off MSRP)
Pros:
- Can be used with K-Cups or ground coffee
- Keurig brewing technology
- Removable drip tray
Cons:
- Some wish it had a larger brew capacity
- Will overflow if filled beyond top markings
- A bit loud
