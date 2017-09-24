Top 10 Best Coffee Pod Machines 2017: Your Easy Buying Guide

Coffee pod machines are an especially convenient choice for busy households and for those who prefer a single serving that’s ready in just minutes. Their smaller size also makes these appliances a practical choice for compact living spaces, such as apartments and homes with limited countertop space.

While not every machine uses the same type or brand of pods, they all share a simple, user-friendly design. Just add water, insert your pod of choice, select your desired brew size if available, and push a button to begin. Some machines also work with ground coffee.

Most coffee pod machines on our list will set you back less than $100, although a few are a bit pricier. Some also work with a specific type of pod, while others accept a variety of brands. Additional features to keep in mind include the size of the water reservoir, whether the appliance automatically shuts off after a period of inactivity, and whether it has a removable drip tray to accommodate larger mugs.

We’ve selected these top best machines listed below, but there’s a wider selection of coffee pod machines on Amazon if you don’t find what you’re looking for.

1. Nespresso Vertuo Evoluo

The Nespresso Vertuo Evoluo, available in several colors, lets you choose between a larger cup of coffee and a smaller cup of espresso. Centrifugal action ensures an optimal blend between the ground coffee and water for a delicious end result. To help save time on busy mornings, the machine quickly scans the barcode on each capsule to provide a fresh, personalized cup. Other features include a single-touch operation and speedy pre-heating time of just 10 to 15 seconds.

Price: $179.99 (10 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Makes coffee and espresso

Fast pre-heat

Available in several colors

Cons:

Some wish it reached a hotter temperature

Noisy when brewing

A few mention the coffee tastes weak

2. Hamilton Beach One Cup Pod Brewer

Whether space is an issue or you’re simply looking for a single cup pod brewer, consider this coffee pod machine. Despite its small size, the coffee maker brews up to 12 ounces at a time. It also has a one-button start for added convenience. Auto shutoff prevents the machine from staying on after use. The brew basket is dishwasher safe to facilitate cleanup.

Price: $17.78

Pros:

Compact size

Brews up to 12 ounces at a time

Dishwasher-safe brew basket

Cons:

Doesn’t fit taller mugs

Some wish the flavor was stronger

A few complain of an initial plastic taste

3. NESCAFÉ Dolce Gusto Genio 2

If you like to have a variety of choices when it comes to coffee and other flavorful hot drinks, consider the NESCAFÉ Dolce Gusto Genio 2. This compact coffee pod machine lets you brew espresso, chai, lattes, iced coffee, and more. It’s equipped with a 45 ounce water tank so that you don’t have to refill every time. The machine also delivers up to 15 bars of pressure. An eco-mode feature ensures your machine will shut off after a few minutes of inactivity.

Price: $129.99

Pros:

45 ounce water tank

Can make a variety of beverages

Delivers up to 15 bars of pressure

Cons:

A bit pricey

Some find it difficult to locate replacement pods

Can be noisy when brewing

4. Mixpresso Single Cup Coffee Maker

If you’re looking for a machine that doesn’t require a specific brand of pods, consider the Mixpresso Single Cup Coffee Maker. This coffee pod machine works with unlicensed K-cups, giving you a broader range of brewing options. To get a fresh cup of coffee, just turn the machine on and choose from one of three brewing sizes. You can select 6, 8, or 10 ounce cups. The coffee maker automatically shuts off when it’s done brewing.

Price: $78.95

Pros:

Compatible with many different types of K-cups

Three brewing sizes

Automatic shutoff

Cons:

A few mention it tends to drip after brewing a cup

Relatively small water reservoir

Doesn’t accommodate larger mugs

5. Keurig K55 Coffee Maker

The Keurig K55 Coffee Maker is a solid choice if you want to brew enough cups for a crowd. This is due in part to its 48 ounce water reservoir, as well as a choice between several different pod sizes. In addition to coffee, the machine brews hot cocoa, tea, and iced drinks. Other features include a removable drip tray, indicator lights, and a reusable coffee filter.

If you’re looking for something smaller, consider the Keurig K15.

Price: $91.49 (9 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Large water reservoir

Removable drip tray

Several brew size options

Cons:

A few complaints regarding an initial plastic taste

Can’t accommodate taller travel mugs

Some wish there was a larger brew size

6. Aicok Single Serve Coffee Maker

If you prefer to have a wider selection of brew sizes, you’ll appreciate the range of options this coffee pod machine has to offer. If you need just a quick shot of coffee, you can go with the 4-ounce size. The largest available brew size is 12 ounces. In the middle you’ll find 6, 8, and 10 ounces. As an added bonus, the water reservoir holds 45 ounces at a time and has a wide opening to make refills more convenient. Other features include a water level indicator and a cool touch exterior. This coffee maker automatically shuts off after an hour of inactivity. Removable parts are dishwasher safe.

Price: $77.59 (40 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Five brew sizes

Water reservoir holds 45 ounces and has a wide opening

Removable parts are dishwasher safe

Cons:

Reservoir markings can be tough to read

Some question the longevity of the plastic components

Can’t adjust brew strength

7. Knox Travel Size K-Cup Coffee Brewer

Instead of settling for stale coffee from the hotel coffee machine, consider bringing this compact coffee brewer along on your next trip. Its small size also makes this machine a practical choice for offices, dorms, and limited kitchen spaces. You can use K-cups and pods from just about any brand. For your safety, the coffee maker automatically shuts off following a period inactivity.

Price: $39.99

Pros:

Ideal for traveling

Can be used with pods from nearly any brand

Automatic shut-off

Cons:

Lacks a water level indicator

A bit noisy

Some wish it had a two-prong plug, rather than a three-prong plug

8. CHULUX Coffee Maker

The CHULUX Coffee Maker comes in several different colors and works with just about every K-cup capsule. To get started, just push the button and wait five minutes or less for the machine to brew your cup of coffee. Its compact size makes this coffee machine a practical choice for smaller kitchens as well as dorms and offices. A removable drip tray makes cleaning up less stressful, and can accommodate taller mugs. There’s also a 12 ounce water tank.

Price: $38.99 (44 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Works with most K-cups

Available in several colors

Compact size

Cons:

A few complain of an initial plastic taste

Not the fastest brew time

Small water reservoir

9. Senseo Philips Coffee Maker

This version of the Senseo Philips Coffee Maker features updates and improvements over previous models. Examples include a new boiler, which helps make the first cup hotter so that you don’t have to sip on lukewarm coffee, along with a push-stop function to grab a cup before it’s done brewing. The machine automatically shuts off after 30 minutes of inactivity. You can also select a cold brew function.

Price: $309.99

Pros:

Brews hot first cup

Can prepare up to two cups at once

Auto shut-off

Cons:

High price tag

Only works with specific Senseo pods

Some say it can leak if pods aren’t inserted properly

10. Mr. Coffee K-Cup Brewing System

This coffee pod machine features a partnership with Keurig brewing technology. You can use your favorite K-Cup packs or ground coffee. The machine is compatible with K-Cup packs 1.0 and 2.0. All you need to do to get started is add fresh water, insert the pod, and press the brew button. A reusable filter is included if you prefer to use ground coffee. The drip tray can be removed for cleaning or to accommodate larger mugs. Other features include automatic shut-off and a brew capacity up to 10 ounces at once.

Price: $51.97 (13 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Can be used with K-Cups or ground coffee

Keurig brewing technology

Removable drip tray

Cons:

Some wish it had a larger brew capacity

Will overflow if filled beyond top markings

A bit loud

