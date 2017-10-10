Pixel 2 & 2 XL: Do They Have Expandable Storage?

Getty

The Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL have been in high-demand since they became available for pre-order. Some potential buyers still have some questions that need to be answered though. Much like the previous version of the Pixel, these phones will be known for their incredible cameras.

With a great camera, people will be taking a lot of photos. Since these photos can sometimes take up a lot of space on the phone, it’s only fair to be concerned about the amount of storage space. This especially applies if you’re looking to record videos in 4K HDR.

The bad news is, these phones will not have expandable storage. The good news is, Google is offering unlimited storage to Pixel users on the cloud, which means these files will essentially take up no space on your phone. The cloud storage space includes storage space for 4K HDR video. For most owners, this will be more than enough reassurance that they’ll have all the space they need.

If you feel you need more space, the Pixel 2 and 2 XL both come with two different amounts of storage. The cheaper one has 64 GB of storage, but if you pay $100 more, your phone will have 128 GB of space.

Both the Pixel 2 and the Pixel 2 XL are equipped with Portrait Mode, which blurs the background and lights the main focus of the shot. The Pixel 2 has portrait mode for both front-facing and rear-facing cameras. The camera will also support motion photos, which allows you to take a burst of shots that turn out looking like a video. Both video and stills feature image stabilization.

The phones are going to be shipping starting on October 17. The phones will be in stores on October 19. If you pre-order a Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL now, the phones are expected to ship in 5-6 weeks.