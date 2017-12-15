Top 10 Best Christmas Gifts for Equestrians

Whether you’re looking for a gift for an experienced rider or for someone who is just starting to get into horses, we’ve got you covered with this year’s best Christmas gifts for equestrians. Some gifts cater to those who already ride or own a horse, such as a grooming kit with all the essentials or a pair of sturdy riding gloves. Other gifts, such as personalized jewelry or horse-related gifts, also make thoughtful options for equestrians of all levels.

1. Weaver Leather Grooming Kit

This grooming kit comes with all the essentials, making it an especially good choice for beginners. There are seven pieces in total, including a face brush, fine curry, coarse curry, sweat scraper, dandy brush, comb, mane and tail brush and a hoof pick. A sturdy nylon tote bag is included for easy transportation to and from the barn. A drawstring closure on top keeps contents safe and secure.

Price: $40.00

2. Heritage Performance Glove

The Heritage Performance Glove is a popular choice for its overall comfort and versatility. Riders ca use it for training and competing as well as for lessons and pleasure rides. The gloves are made with a combination of synthetic leather and spandex for added comfort and protection. The leather material is breathable for added comfort and helps hands maintain a secure grip on the reins.

Similar options include the Heritage Spectrum Show Glove and the Heritage Performance Fleece Glove.

Price: $13.95 – $29.95

3. HereBuy E-Clover Horse Scarf

This fun horse print scarf is made with 100 percent viscose material and comes in several colors. Its soft and lightweight construction makes it a practical choice for the fall and winter, even on the coldest days. It’s also versatile and can be worn casually as well as for more formal occasions.

Price: $10.99

4. ‘Complete Horse Care Manual’ by Colin Vogel

Author Colin Vogel, a veterinary surgeon and horse specialist, covers all the basics about caring for a horse and more. Topics range from the essential daily chores of caring for a horse to effective communication and emergency medicine. This book will help guide beginners along the way yet also includes tips and valuable insight for equine experts, making it a good gift choice for any horse lover.

Price: $20.00 (20 percent off MSRP)

5. ThisWear Horse Mug

If you have a horse lover in your life, especially one who enjoys a hot cup of tea or coffee on a daily basis, this horse mug makes a practical gift choice. The mug comes in white and pink and holds up to 11 ounces of liquid. The classic imprinted design, complete with a galloping horse, is displayed on both sides of the mug. For added convenience, this mug is safe for both the microwave and dishwasher.

Price: $15.99

6. Breyer Horse Family Painting Kit

Just about anyone can enjoy this painting kit, which is suitable for beginners yet is also challenging enough for experienced painters. The family includes two horses and a foal. Each kit comes with three acrylic paints along with a paintbrush and an instruction sheet. The figurines are made with a durable resin material.

Price: $14.99

7. TeeStars Love Horses Hoodie

A blend of cotton and polyester material makes this cozy sweatshirt a great gift for any horse lover. The hoodie is available in a variety of colors and is printed in the USA. It’s also machine washable and features a comfortable, relaxed fit. The hooded top is particularly useful on chillier days.

Price: $19.95 – $29.95

8. Sigmo Creations Horse Necklace

This handmade horse necklace makes a perfect gift for any horse lover. The necklace comes with a horse charm along with a personalized Swarovski birthstone and a personalized initial letter. It also arrives in a white gift box for easier gift giving.

Price: $15.99

9. Primitives by Kathy Box Sign

The horse lover on your list can easily make room for this small yet meaningful box sign. Measuring just four by five inches, the sign is compact enough to fit on a table, bookshelf or other surface. Its smooth edges and deep sides also make it easy to hang up on a wall. The sign is made with a durable wood and features a vintage distressed letter design.

Price: $11.05

10. ‘For Horse-Crazy Girls Only: Everything You Want to Know About Horses’ by Christina Wilsdon

This book is a must for any horse-obsessed girl on your list. The book is available in Kindle, hardcover and paperback formats. Author Christina Wilsdon covers all the basics and more, from the various breeds of horses to interesting facts to suggestions for the best horse movies to watch with friends. Readers can also test their knowledge with one of the included quizzes.

Price: $11.25

