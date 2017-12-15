Top 10 Best Christmas Gifts for Equestrians
Search Heavy

Top 10 Best Christmas Gifts for Equestrians

gifts for horse lovers, horse gifts, horse gifts for girls, equestrian gifts, horse presents, gifts for horse riders, horse themed gifts, horse gifts for her, horse related gifts, horse gift ideas, horse gifts for adults, presents for horse lovers, gifts for horse owners, gift ideas for horse lovers, personalized horse gifts, unique horse gifts, equine gifts, equestrian gifts for her, christmas gifts for horse loverrs, best gifts for horse lovers, great gifts for horse lovers, best presents for horse lovers, good presents for horse lovers, great presents for horse lovers, cool presents for horse lovers, best christmas presents for horse lovers, top 10 gifts for horse lovers, great christmas gifts for horse lovers, top ten gifts for horse lovers, christmas gifts, christmas gift ideas, christmas present ideas, christmas ideas, xmas gift ideas, xmas gifts, good christmas gifts, best christmas gifts, great christmas gifts, cool christmas gifts, best christmas presents, xmas presents, popular christmas gifts, xmas present ideas, good christmas presents, top christmas gifts, xmas ideas, awesome christmas gifts, small gift ideas, cool presents, perfect christmas gifts, special christmas gifts, amazing christmas gifts, best xmas gifts, best christmas gifts 2017

 

Whether you’re looking for a gift for an experienced rider or for someone who is just starting to get into horses, we’ve got you covered with this year’s best Christmas gifts for equestrians. Some gifts cater to those who already ride or own a horse, such as a grooming kit with all the essentials or a pair of sturdy riding gloves. Other gifts, such as personalized jewelry or horse-related gifts, also make thoughtful options for equestrians of all levels.

1. Weaver Leather Grooming Kit

Weaver Leather Grooming Kit

Weaver Leather

This grooming kit comes with all the essentials, making it an especially good choice for beginners. There are seven pieces in total, including a face brush, fine curry, coarse curry, sweat scraper, dandy brush, comb, mane and tail brush and a hoof pick. A sturdy nylon tote bag is included for easy transportation to and from the barn. A drawstring closure on top keeps contents safe and secure.

Price: $40.00

Buy the Weaver Leather Grooming Kit here.

Read More From Heavy

Top 10 Best Cool Gifts 2017

2. Heritage Performance Glove

Heritage Performance Glove

Heritage Products

The Heritage Performance Glove is a popular choice for its overall comfort and versatility. Riders ca use it for training and competing as well as for lessons and pleasure rides. The gloves are made with a combination of synthetic leather and spandex for added comfort and protection. The leather material is breathable for added comfort and helps hands maintain a secure grip on the reins.

Similar options include the Heritage Spectrum Show Glove and the Heritage Performance Fleece Glove.

Price: $13.95 – $29.95

Buy the Heritage Performance Glove here.

Read More From Heavy

The Best Tech Gifts 2017

3. HereBuy E-Clover Horse Scarf

HereBuy E-Clover Horse Scarf

HereBuy

This fun horse print scarf is made with 100 percent viscose material and comes in several colors. Its soft and lightweight construction makes it a practical choice for the fall and winter, even on the coldest days. It’s also versatile and can be worn casually as well as for more formal occasions.

Price: $10.99

Buy the HereBuy E-Clover Horse Scarf here.

Read More From Heavy

Top 10 Best Fitness Gift Ideas 2017

4. ‘Complete Horse Care Manual’ by Colin Vogel

Complete Horse Care Manual

Amazon

Author Colin Vogel, a veterinary surgeon and horse specialist, covers all the basics about caring for a horse and more. Topics range from the essential daily chores of caring for a horse to effective communication and emergency medicine. This book will help guide beginners along the way yet also includes tips and valuable insight for equine experts, making it a good gift choice for any horse lover.

Price: $20.00 (20 percent off MSRP)

Buy the Complete Horse Care Manual here.

Read More From Heavy

Gifts for Women: Top 10 Perfect Presents

5. ThisWear Horse Mug

ThisWear Horse Mug

ThisWear

If you have a horse lover in your life, especially one who enjoys a hot cup of tea or coffee on a daily basis, this horse mug makes a practical gift choice. The mug comes in white and pink and holds up to 11 ounces of liquid. The classic imprinted design, complete with a galloping horse, is displayed on both sides of the mug. For added convenience, this mug is safe for both the microwave and dishwasher.

Price: $15.99

Buy the ThisWear Horse Mug here.

Read More From Heavy

Gifts for Men: Top 10 Perfect Presents

6. Breyer Horse Family Painting Kit

Breyer Horse Family Painting Kit

Breyer

Just about anyone can enjoy this painting kit, which is suitable for beginners yet is also challenging enough for experienced painters. The family includes two horses and a foal. Each kit comes with three acrylic paints along with a paintbrush and an instruction sheet. The figurines are made with a durable resin material.

Price: $14.99

Buy the Breyer Horse Family Painting Kit here.

Read More From Heavy

Gift Ideas: Top 10 Perfect Presents

7. TeeStars Love Horses Hoodie

TeeStars Love Horses Hoodie

TeeStars

A blend of cotton and polyester material makes this cozy sweatshirt a great gift for any horse lover. The hoodie is available in a variety of colors and is printed in the USA. It’s also machine washable and features a comfortable, relaxed fit. The hooded top is particularly useful on chillier days.

Price: $19.95 – $29.95

Buy the TeeStars Love Horses Hoodie here.

Read More From Heavy

Best Gifts for Him: Top 10 Perfect Presents

8. Sigmo Creations Horse Necklace

Sigmo Creations Horse Necklace

Sigmo Creations

This handmade horse necklace makes a perfect gift for any horse lover. The necklace comes with a horse charm along with a personalized Swarovski birthstone and a personalized initial letter. It also arrives in a white gift box for easier gift giving.

Price: $15.99

Buy the Sigmo Creations Horse Necklace here.

Read More From Heavy

Best Gifts for Her: Top 10 Perfect Presents

9. Primitives by Kathy Box Sign

Primitives by Kathy Box Sign

Primitives by Kathy

The horse lover on your list can easily make room for this small yet meaningful box sign. Measuring just four by five inches, the sign is compact enough to fit on a table, bookshelf or other surface. Its smooth edges and deep sides also make it easy to hang up on a wall. The sign is made with a durable wood and features a vintage distressed letter design.

Price: $11.05

Buy the Primitives by Kathy Box Sign here.

Read More From Heavy

Top 10 Best Christmas Gifts for Yoga Lovers 2017

10. ‘For Horse-Crazy Girls Only: Everything You Want to Know About Horses’ by Christina Wilsdon

For Horse-Crazy Girls Only Everything You Want to Know About Horses

Amazon

This book is a must for any horse-obsessed girl on your list. The book is available in Kindle, hardcover and paperback formats. Author Christina Wilsdon covers all the basics and more, from the various breeds of horses to interesting facts to suggestions for the best horse movies to watch with friends. Readers can also test their knowledge with one of the included quizzes.

Price: $11.25

Buy For Horse-Crazy Girls Only: Everything You Want to Know About Horses here.

Read More From Heavy

Top 50 Best Luxury Gifts 2017
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.
No Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Discuss on Facebook