Top 5 Best Healthy Gift Baskets for Christmas 2017

Not all gift baskets are filled with chocolates and sweets, which sure taste good but aren’t exactly healthy. If you’d rather not give a basket of chocolates, these festive gift baskets are full of fruits, nuts and other healthier snacks. You can give them away to coworkers as well as health-conscious friends and family members. These healthy gift baskets also make great last-minute gift ideas for the holidays.

1. Holiday Gourmet Nut Gift Basket

An assortment of nuts makes this gift basket a must for any nut lover in your life. The basket comes with essentials such as cashews, walnuts and pistachios, along with a hot Cajun mix, honey-glazed pecans and honey-glazed peanuts. To help prolong freshness, each variety is individually sealed. A seven-section tray makes it easy to mix and match or keep the contents separate.

Price: $27.95

2. Sweet Bloom Dried Fruit Deluxe Basket

This beautiful assortment includes a variety of dried fruits, from the kiwi in the middle to the surrounding peaches, apricots and pears. There’s enough food in this basket to feed eight to 10. This basket is kosher certified and includes an assortment of favorite dried and fresh, tender fruits.

Price: $29.95

3. Tazo Tea Sampler Gift Basket

The tea lover in your life will appreciate the Tazo Tea Sampler Gift Basket, which contains a variety of teas and even includes a mug. The basket also includes vanilla almond biscotti and a 70 percent dark chocolate bar to enjoy along with the tea. Tea lovers will find teas such as the Starbucks Zen Tazo, Calm Tazo and Awake Tazo.

A similar option is Basket of Tea and Honey, although shipping is extra.

Price: $46.89

4. Ultimate Gourmet Cheeseboard Gift Basket

While this cheeseboard gift basket makes a delightful option for the cheese lover in your life, it’s versatile enough to cater to anyone who appreciates gourmet snacks. Highlights include a Sonoma Jack cheese wheel and an accompanying cheese knife, along with water crackers, smoked almond, olives, tea and biscotti. These delicious treats also come with a wooden cutting board.

Price: $77.01

5. Best Savory Snacks Gift Basket

Sometimes it’s hard to choose just one delicious type of snack. This assorted gift basket has something for everyone who enjoys savory snacks. Choices include honey sesame sticks, salted and roasted mixed nuts, a spicy snack mix, butter toffee peanuts, berry-filled trail mix and cheddar-Asiago cheese crisps. There’s enough food to feed roughly eight to 10 people. The contents come in a reusable seagrass basket complete with a festive bow.

Price: $44.61

