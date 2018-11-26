15 Best Cyber Monday Electronics Deals on Amazon

Right now the Bose SoundTouch 30 is 40% off, the Bose SoundTouch 20 is 43% off, and the Bose SoundTouch 10 is 50% off.

These are serious savings and according to the CamelCamelCamel price tracker, they have never been offered at a lower price on Amazon before now.

Bose SoundTouch 10 is the first and smallest of the Bose SoundTouch wireless speaker line. It’s only $99 right now, half off from its normal price of $199.

Bose SoundTouch 20 is currently $199 down from $349, the price it’s been fairly steadily for the past few months. It’s never had a price under $200 on Amazon before this November.

Bose SoundTouch 30 is $299 right now compared to $499, it’s normal price. This model has had a few more sales in the past but nothing lower than this Cyber Monday electronics deal.

The SoundTouch series has all the deep and true sound quality that you expect from Bose with the wireless convenience of Alexa. Using Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, they’re compatible with all major streaming services like Spotify, Prime Music, and Pandora as well as internet radio, personal music libraries, and podcasts. It can be controlled through voice using Alexa, through the SoundTouch app on your phone, through the included remote, or manually.

For the size, SoundTouch speakers are powerhouses of sound. The 20 is perfect for a standard room and the 30 has to capacity to play music that can be heard from multiple rooms. The 10 is the smallest and not as great as the other two so while the cost is down, splurge on a newer model.

All models are available in white and black. These deals will run through the end of December as supplies last.