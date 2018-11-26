15 Best Cyber Monday Electronics Deals on Amazon

We’ve had Black Friday with all its lines and crowds–now its time for the actual best sale of the year where you can grab deals from your phone or curled up on the couch with your laptop. I’m rounding up the best Cyber Monday electronics deals on Amazon so you can find what you want fast before they sell out.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Right now, this Macbook Air is 35% off bringing the price down from $999 to $649.99–a savings of $349.01. This laptop is slick, slim, and fast. It is built with a 128GB solid-state-drive and eight gigs of RAM.
Treat yourself this Cyber Monday or make someone’s year this Christmas by hiding this under the tree. Going by CamelCamelCamel price tracker, this is the lowest price this laptop has ever been offered on Amazon.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Keep track of valuables with Spy Tec’s 2019 GPS Tracker which lets you monitor the location of the receiver in real-time on your phone.
Normally this tracker is $69.95 but for Cyber Monday it’s 70% off reducing the price to $21.00–that’s a savings of $48.95. Looking at the tracker’s price history on CamelCamelCamel, this is the aboslute lowest price it’s ever been offered.
A GPS tracker like this is handy for keeping tabs on your cars, laptop bags, and even pets if their sweater has a little pocket. It’s easy to use and, best of all, right now it’s cheap.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Give the gift of saved time this year with a robot vacuum by Neato Robotics–right now you can buy it for 28% off saving you $230 which can really help stretch that gift-giving budget.
Neato Robotic’s Botvac D7 Vacuum Cleaner is unique in that it isn’t a circle like most robot vacuums. This one has a rounded side and a squared-off side which is brilliant because I don’t know about you but my round robot vacuum is useless at getting the pet hair that hides in corners. The Botvac D7 was made to fit neatly into corners so no dirt is left behind.
It works well with all floor types and is controllable by app or voice with Alexa devices or Google Assistant. If you’ve got someone on your list with dogs or cats who shed like nothing else, they will thank you forever for this little lifesaver.
If $599 is a little out of your budget, The ILife V5 robot vacuum is currently 51% off and under $150.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This is the lowest price these powerful mini speakers have ever been offered on Amazon according to CamelCamelCamel price tracker. It’s currently $30 off at $19.99 down from $49.99.
You can take this speaker anywhere with its impact-resistant exterior, eight-hour battery life, and waterproof rating of IPX6 which means it can be fully immersed in water up to one meter deep–but that’s unlikely since the speaker floats.
If you drop it in the pool, The Jacket H20 just floats there and keeps on playing. This makes it the perfect speaker for camping, hiking, beach trips, sporting events, festivals, picnics, and any other outdoor activity. A little sea spray, rain, or sand isn’t going to hurt this one.
With Bluetooth connectivity, it streams music from all your devices and is compatible with Siri, Google Assistant, and Alexa-enabled devices.
It’s a great gift for the outdoorsy-types in your life and comes in black, mint, blue, purple, and red.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Right now the Bose SoundTouch 30 is 40% off, the Bose SoundTouch 20 is 43% off, and the Bose SoundTouch 10 is 50% off.
These are serious savings and according to the CamelCamelCamel price tracker, they have never been offered at a lower price on Amazon before now.
Bose SoundTouch 10 is the first and smallest of the Bose SoundTouch wireless speaker line. It’s only $99 right now, half off from its normal price of $199.
Bose SoundTouch 20 is currently $199 down from $349, the price it’s been fairly steadily for the past few months. It’s never had a price under $200 on Amazon before this November.
Bose SoundTouch 30 is $299 right now compared to $499, it’s normal price. This model has had a few more sales in the past but nothing lower than this Cyber Monday electronics deal.
The SoundTouch series has all the deep and true sound quality that you expect from Bose with the wireless convenience of Alexa. Using Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, they’re compatible with all major streaming services like Spotify, Prime Music, and Pandora as well as internet radio, personal music libraries, and podcasts. It can be controlled through voice using Alexa, through the SoundTouch app on your phone, through the included remote, or manually.
For the size, SoundTouch speakers are powerhouses of sound. The 20 is perfect for a standard room and the 30 has to capacity to play music that can be heard from multiple rooms. The 10 is the smallest and not as great as the other two so while the cost is down, splurge on a newer model.
All models are available in white and black. These deals will run through the end of December as supplies last.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This year you can give the gift of being prepared for anything. As we see the effects of more and more natural disasters close to home, preparing for an extremely rainy day is more important than ever. It’s an easy thing to put off but taking advantage of these sales is one way to get started.
For Black Friday Week these Eton emergency devices are up to 57% off.
The 57 percent off American Red Cross FR1 is an emergency weather radio, smartphone charger, and flashlight. It can be charged via an outlet or with the build-in hand-crank for extended power outages. Plus it’s small enough to fit in your glovebox.
The American Red Cross FRX3 (shown above) is a flashlight, phone charger, and digital radio for receiving news and emergency broadcasts. If you’re without power for an extended period of time (or you’ve forgotten to charge it), this charger includes both a solar panel and hand crank so you’ll always be able to generate electricity to power your devices and stay informed.
The 31% off Blackout Buddy is about the size of a nightlight and will automatically turn on in the case of a power failure. It’s nice to know that if the power goes off at night there will always be at least one light you can count on. It has a battery life of around four hours so you can unplug it and use it as a flashlight.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Oral-B Genius 8000 is about as high tech as a toothbrush can get and today only it’s 50% off for Cyber Monday, you can get in on this technology without breaking the bank.
Originally $179.94, you’re saving $90 with this Cyber Monday toothbrush deal. CamelCamelCamel price tracker shows that this is the lowest price Amazon has ever offered on this brush.
It has all of the oscillating power you expect from an Oral-B brush but that’s where the expected stops. The Genius 8000 has Bluetooth connectivity and pairs with an app on your cell phone to track your brushing habits. It comes with a mirror mount for your phone and the app uses facial recognition to track your brushing and will indicate if you’ve spent too much time on one side. The brush can tell if you’ve brushed all your teeth. What a time to be alive, right?
There’s a colored light ring at the top of the handle that lights up red to signal that you’re brushing too hard which can be harmful to your enamel. Six modes and a simple button interface make it easy to adjust the price to your preferences.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Save $92 dollars when you pick up this mount during Cyber Monday sales. It’s designed to work with TVs between 19 inches and 37 inches weighing up to 25 pounds.
The mount has 360 degrees of rotation, 20 inches of elevation, and has a tilt range of +5 degrees through -75 degrees. If you’ve got an awkward viewing area, this mount can make it work.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Get the gamer in your life a serious upgrade in their racing games with this Racing Wheel with Responsive Pedals from Logitech. As part of Cyber Monday electronics deals, this is half off which puts it within reach for some budgets that might not normally spring for this.
The wheel has a dual-motor feedback system that simulates the pressure of your tires that you feel as you turn your steering wheel. The Racing Wheel responds in real-time to recreate this and give a more realistic experience and allow you to rely on your real-life driving skills. The pedal system is pressure-sensitive and comes with three pedals so you can simulate driving a standard.
This system has two models, one that is is for PC and PS4 gaming and another that is for PC and Xbox One gaming.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Right now the Amazon Fire TV Stick is running at half its normal price.
It’s currently $24.99 down from $49.99 and according to CamelCamelCamel price tracker, this is the lowest price it’s ever been offered.
The Fire TV Stick is an Alexa device for voice-activated control of your streaming media. Use your voice as your remote to adjust volume, pause play, rewind, change channels, turn the TV on and off, and search within channels.
It’s compatible with nearly all channels including Prime Video, Hulu, Netflix, HBO, ESPN, YouTube, and Showtime. It can also be used to browse the internet and access your Facebook.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These top noise-canceling headphones from Bose have never been offered for a lower price on Amazon than this.
They’re currently $279 down from $349 on all three colors of black, silver, and rose gold.
The 20% off Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones are Alexa and Bose AR-enabled, incredibly comfortable to wear for long periods, and have three levels of noise canceling.
Also, not to be outdone, Sony is currently offering 21% off their Alexa-enabled noise-canceling headphones if that’s more your brand.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Right now you can save $80 on this dash camera by Vantrue which is normally $199.99.
The Vantrue N2 simultaneously records the interior of your car as well as the road in front of you for better coverage and security. Both cameras capture images in high definition and can work in low-light conditions using infrared night vision.
The N2 has 24-hour parking monitoring and will record when motion is detected to protect you from parking lot dings and break-ins. It also automatically starts up when the car is started so you never have to worry about forgetting to turn it on. When your memory card is full it automatically rewrites over the oldest footage so you never have to worry about running out of memory when you need it most.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Coffee Center by Cuisinart is 21% off for Cyber Monday and it combines the best of both worlds with a 12-cup carafe drip coffee side and a coffee-pod compatible side for single cup brewing. The filter is a gold-tone permanent filter that never needs to be replaced and there’s a mini filter for the pod side for single-serving brewing of whatever kind of coffee you want.
There are charcoal filters in each of the water reservoirs to ensure you’re brewing with purified water for an improved cup of coffee. The warming plate keeps your carafe warm and you can adjust the heat of the plate so you can be sure it won’t burn your coffee.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This is the best con of the season–but in a good way. Kids love to copy their parents with play kitchens and toy workshops but this is the first toy vacuum I’ve seen that actually works so you can trick your children into vacuuming for you. Merry Christmas to you both!
This play vacuum has the same design as the Dyson Ball and simulates the whirlpool action with tiny colorful styrofoam balls like you’re used to seeing in toy vacuums. Where this one stands out is that toy runs on four C batteries and has actual suction and a debris tray to empty so while they’re playing, they are actually cleaning. Plus it’s extra fun for them because of the increased realism.
You can make the kids and parents in your life very happy this season with this one.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
We put our electronics through a lot and Otterbox is the best of the best for protection against drops and dirt. If you need your phone or tablet to survive being used by kids or your own clumsy self, they are the only way to go.
You can save big today on their Defender series with up to 64% off their Screenless Defender Series Case for iPhone Xs and iPhone X which is currently $17.79 down from the original $49.95.
Another great Otterbox deal is $36.37 off the Defender Series iPad Air 2 Case. This tablet cover protects your screen, ports, and body of the tablet from damage and normal wear. The back of the case flips open to create a sturdy stand so you can watch or work hands-free.
If you’re working with a Samsung Galaxy S9, you can pick up a super durable Otterbox Defender case at 48 percent off today.