7 Best Prime Day Deals on Phones (2019)

Looking for the 7 best Prime Day deals on phones? You’re in luck, because we’ve spent some time searching the lower depths of Prime Day 2 to bring you all the very best deals.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Samsung Galaxy S10+ is my favorite phone on the market today, and not just because you get a killer Fortnite skin and emote.
CNET points to the phone having an exceptional AMOLED screen and an incredible battery life, the latter of which is always a huge factor when picking out phones.
Plus with 8GB of RAM, this phone has power for days. If there’s an app or game you’re after, it’ll work on the S10+.
As for the saving, $300 off the asking price, which reduces it to just $699.99 is a massive saving.
So yes, it’s not the best Prime Day 2019 Phone deal, because it’s not a proper Prime Day deal. But still, a $300 saving is too good not to mention.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Google Pixel 3 XL is another of the best Prime Day 2019 Phone deals.
This super-powered phone comes in at $639 instead of the usual $875. That’s around a 29 percent discount. Nice!
Although in the RAM department the Pixel 3 XL’s 4GB of RAM loses out to the Galaxy S10+’s 8GB, it makes up for it in the camera department.
Google’s Night Light tech is unparalleled. Being able to take photos in the dark and have the phone do all the work is as impressive now as it was when the phone first launched.
If you’re a camera guy or gal, definitely consider the Pixel 3 XL.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
I’ll tell you something for nothing, I was not expecting to see the Razer Phone 2 with $400 off on Prime Day 2.
With 8GB RAM and 64GB of storage, this is a phone made for gaming.
The processor, which is the uber-powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, only solidifies that statement.
If phone overheating is a concern (my Xperia L2 says hi), the Razer Phone 2 comes fitted with an excellent vapor chamber thermal system designed to draw more heat away in a bid to keep the temperature down. Cool or what?
It’s also a phone which boasts HDR and surround-sound.
For just $399.99, this is one phone that’s worth talking about.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Not every phone needs to cost a bomb. Budget phones like the Moto G7 Play are still great value.
Look, if you’ve got kids, you don’t want to start them off on a $1000-plus phone.
Start them off with something small, then work up to the monster phones when they’ve proven it won’t get dropped in a week.
The Moto G7 Play comes with a modest 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage – the latter of which is the holy grail of budget phone storage.
It’s enough to have a phone full of games, but will leave just enough space to avoid OS lagging.
And for $155.99, you can’t go wrong.
-
Shop now at amzn.to From amzn.to
Fun Fact: The UMIDIGI S3 PRO was the world’s first 48MP ceramic budget phone courtesy of a successful crowdfunding campaign.
This phone is deceptively powerful, especially at this price point.
6GB of RAM means this thing is fast. Not as fast as the Galaxy S10+, of course, but it is also a fraction of the price.
128GB of storage is excellent for those of us who like to download more games than they have time, and the 48MP plus the 12MP Sony Telephoto dual rear camera and 20MP Sony selfie camera is perfect for would-be photographers.
Although $60 off isn’t a massive saving, given everything this phone offers, it still works out really cost-effective.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re after a phone that’d take a swarm of tanks to destroy, there’s the POPTEL P10 Rugged Cell Phone.
I am being somewhat facetious, but this phone’s biggest strength is literally its strength. Or more specifically, its durability.
On the specs-front, you get 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. As for the interior graphics, it’s the totally fine MediaTek Helio P23.
It comes on Android Oreo out of the box, which again, is fine. It’s fine. Fine!
It’s an okay phone, but then this isn’t meant to rival the iPhones of this world. It’s designed for schmucks like me who keep dropping their phone when they get off the toilet.
If that sounds like you, you are in luck!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you wanted to, you can currently save eight percent on the Apple iPhone XS.
That brings the price down from a massive $999.99 to a just as massive $919.61.
You’re either in one of two camps with Apple products. Either you accept the iPhone’s over-priced nature and can justify it by how great it is, or, you can’t get past the price and see other phones as better value.
Granted, as my old stomping grounds Trusted Reviews points out, it does have the best facial recognition tech and an exceptional screen.
But, it’s really expensive for what it is. And when the Samsung Galaxy S10+ and the Razer Phone 2 are both on the market, at much cheaper price points, the iPhone is always going to be for the most devoted Apple fans.