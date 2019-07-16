7 Best Prime Day Deals on Phones (2019)

The Samsung Galaxy S10+ is my favorite phone on the market today, and not just because you get a killer Fortnite skin and emote.

CNET points to the phone having an exceptional AMOLED screen and an incredible battery life, the latter of which is always a huge factor when picking out phones.

Plus with 8GB of RAM, this phone has power for days. If there’s an app or game you’re after, it’ll work on the S10+.

As for the saving, $300 off the asking price, which reduces it to just $699.99 is a massive saving.

So yes, it’s not the best Prime Day 2019 Phone deal, because it’s not a proper Prime Day deal. But still, a $300 saving is too good not to mention.