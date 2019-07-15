12 Best Prime Day Deals on Smart Home Gadgets

Amazon Prime Day has finally arrived, along with some incredible deals. Prices have been slashed on some of the year’s most popular smart home gadgets, including your favorite Amazon devices. Scroll down to see what’s currently on sale.
Score 56%, or nearly $28, off the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with this Prime Day deal. This third gen smart speaker features built-in Alexa. Aside from streaming songs from several popular music services, including Spotify, Amazon Music, Sirius XM and more, you can ask Alexa to do read the latest news headlines, check the weather, set alarms, control other smart home devices and more. You can also make hands-free calls.
Save 45%, or nearly $150, off this bundle deal. You’ll get the ECOVACS DEEBOT 500 robot vacuum cleaner, which is suitable for carpets and hard floors and features up to a 110 minute run time per charge, along with the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) smart speaker.
Echo Show offers the convenience and versatility of built-in Alexa. In addition to asking Alexa to play your favorite audiobooks, stream music and perform other hands-free tasks, you can glance at the screen to view music lyrics, check out footage from your latest home security cameras, look at photos and more. You can also use Show to make video calls to your loved ones.
Score 60% off this Echo Dot (3rd Gen) and Philips Hue bundle. You can also save 60% off various other Echo Dot and Hue Smart lighting bundles with this Prime Day deal.
Score $200 off the eero WiFi system with this Amazon Prime Day deal. Replace your existing equipment or simply get your house connected with systems such as this advanced tri-band mesh system that can cover up to a four bedroom home.
This smart ceiling fan measures 52 inches. It’s WiFi enabled and works with Alexa for added convenience. The coverage area is roughly 15 x 15 feet in rooms with sloped or flat ceilings.
Get $50 off the ecobee Smart Thermostat, which features built-in Alexa so that you can simply use your voice to give commands. This smart thermostat can help you save on heating and cooling costs by measuring temperature and occupancy, and making adjustments as needed. It also only takes 30 minutes to install. You can follow along with step-by-step instructions via the app.
Imagine the convenience of being able to speak to your remote about what you want to search for, instead of fumbling to type in your query. The Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote lets you do just that, plus much more. You can search for your favorite content, launch content via Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube and more. Use your voice to dim the lights, stream music, monitor the latest weather forecasts and more.
Score 53% off the Ring Wi-Fi Enabled Video Doorbell with this Prime Day deal. Not only do you get the smart WiFi-enabled doorbell, this bundle deal also includes the popular Echo Dot (3rd Gen). Keep tabs on your home with the ability to monitor, record, hear and see what’s going on around your property, even if you’re not around. Not only can you check in, these devices allow you to hear and speak with visitors from connected devices.
Keep Fido entertained directly from your smartphone with the popular Furbo dog camera. The doggie cam features two-way audio, so you can reassure your pet when you’re not home. This camera is also compatible with Alexa. A 1080p full HD camera and night vision makes it easy to see exactly what’s going on when you’re not around. Once it’s connected, you can use the accompanying app to toss Fido some yummy treats.
Get your smart home started with this wireless smart lighting kit, which includes two dimmer switches. The devices work with Alexa, Google Assistant and HomeKit. You can quickly and easily set up the kit and start scheduling lights for convenience and savings.
Score $60 off this bundle three-camera system. The smart cameras are connected via WiFi, so you can monitor activity in and around your home even when you’re not there. Not only do you get an alert on your smartphone when motion is detected, the system also records a short clip and sends it to the cloud.