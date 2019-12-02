Cyber Monday Deal: 20% Off Amazon Home TV Mounting Service

So you scored big on a TV during Black Friday or Cyber Monday. Awesome. But if you really want to enhance the way you watch that new TV, then you should consider mounting that TV onto the wall. Thankfully, Amazon’s professional TV mounting service is 20 percent off through December 7th when you provide your own mount.

Note that these prices are estimates only, and may increase if you provide a mount that requires installation. Most of the time, the price estimates will be spot-on, though. Currently, these are the prices for the different services offered:

50-inch or smaller TV with customer-provided mounting bracket: $79.99 (20% off)

50-inch or smaller TV with Amazon-provided mounting bracket: $109.99

51 to 65-inch TV with customer-provided mounting bracket: $89.99 (10% off)

51 to 65-inch TV with Amazon-provided mounting bracket: $119.99

65 to 80-inch TV with customer-provided mounting bracket: $99.99

65 to 80-inch TV with Amazon-provided mounting bracket: $129.99

As you can see, the special savings are only valid if you provide your own mounting bracket. But compare the price of their services against other professional services and you’ll see that the Amazon Home TV mounting service is a solid deal even without the discounts.

If you are curious about additional details of what is offered in an Amazon Home TV mounting service, then you can browse their FAQs at the think below.

What TV Wall Mount Should You Buy?

Honestly, if you are interested in this deal to save money, then you might be best off having Amazon provide their generic wall mount for the installation. The cost is basically $10 for a sub 51-inch TV, $20 for a 51 to 65-inch TV, and $30 for a 65 to 80-inch TV. The only caveat is that this will be basic flush mount with no points of articulation.

If you provide your own mount, this is your chance to get the most of this service by getting a more sophisticated mount, such as one that swivels or tilts. Looking for a Cyber Monday TV mount deal to snag on top of this service? The Perlesmith Full Motion TV Wall Mount is our pick.

It supports TVs from 37 to 80 inches extends up to 22 inches away from the wall. This allows you to bring your TV in closer when you are using it and to press it flush against the wall when you aren’t. It also tilts +2°/-15°, swivels +/-60°and rotates +/-3.5° for easier viewing in any corner of the room.

There are tons of other TV mount deals to browse, though, so feel free to find one that works best for your budget and needs.

Check Out Today’s Hottest Cyber Monday TV Mount Deals Here.

Do You Really Need Help Mounting Your Flatscreen TV?

This is another important question to tackle before you commit to booking a professional installer. Most people will need a professional to step in and do a TV mount installation but if you have the expertise and tools, it is an easy enough D.I.Y. task.

The catch is that you need the tools. You’ll need a stud finder, a power drill, a level, and a TV mount. Painters tape and a friend can be helpful as well. The process is more specifically laid out in this instructional from CableTV.com, which should be all you need if you feel up to the task.

Of course, the nice thing about going with the pros is that they always do things right and it will show in the details. After all, cable management is a whole new project for you, while they have the gear to get it done on the first go. They also take the precaution of stress-testing the mount, which a lot of people will skip when they do this project on their own.

At the end of the day, either option is a solid way to mount your new TV for maximum viewing pleasure.