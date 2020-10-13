Best Prime Day Baking Deals

Step up your baking game this holiday season and save money with the best Amazon Prime Day baking deals of 2020. We’ve combed through thousands of deals to choose the ones that give you the best value. These sales can and will sell out so so don’t wait or you might miss on the deal of the season. Don’t forget to also check out these Prime Day Kitchen Deals.
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Right now you can pick up high-quality bakeware like this Cuisinart Easy-Grip Nonstick Loaf Pan for up to 58% off. Cuisinart’s thick construction allows for even heating and prevents warping. Plus they’re dishwasher-safe and comes with a limited lifetime warranty.
The Cuisinart Nonstick 15-Inch Baking Sheet Pan and Cuisinart Nine-Inch Round Cake Pan are 50% off and Cuisinart Nine-Inch Square Cake Pan is 45% off.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Impress this holiday season with the right tools for the job. This Prime Day, the 32-Piece Cake Decorating Kit by Kootek is 60% off for a savings of $18.04.
It comes with 24 stainless steel piping bag tips that are numbered for easy identification and organization. Unlike piping bags that need you to place the tips inside the bags, this set includes two reusable couplers that allow you to attach the piping tips to the outside of the piping bags so you’re able switch out piping tips whenever you need to.
The set also includes two reusable silicone piping bags, three patterned icing smoothers, one flower nail, and a plastic storage case.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For Prime Day, American-made USA Pans are up to 40% off. Each commercial-grade pan has a patented as a silicone-coating that ensures your baked goodies won’t stick to the bottom. Plus they come with a lifetime warranty.
The last time this Mini Cake and Cinnamon Roll Pan was this cheap was back in 2017 according to the CamelCamelCamel price tracker. It’s great for making petite cakes and for baking perfect-every-time cinnamon rolls.
This Half Sheet Pan is 36% off down from $24.95, their Nine by 13-inch Cake Pan is 36% off, and their Quarter Sheet Pan With Cooling Rack is 30% off.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You can never have enough silicone spatulas so take advantage of this deal of 33% off U-Taste Four-Piece Silicone Spatula Sets. According to an Amazon price tracker, they haven’t been priced this low in the past six months.
They’re heat-resistant up to 600 degrees and have a durable stainless steel core. They’re seamless so you never have to worry about water or food accumulating in crevices. These spatulas are dishwasher safe for quick and easy cleanup. You get four different shaped and sized spatulas include a spoon spatula, a scraping spatula, and a jar spatula which is perfect for getting that last bit of peanut butter from the jar.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Save money and never worry about your baked good sticking again with this 18-Piece Silicone Bakeware Set. It’s currently up to 55% off, depending on color, saving you over $27.
The set includes 12 individual cupcake molds, a 16-inch cookie sheet, muffin pan, bunt pan, 10-inch pie pan, nine-inch cake round, and a nine-inch loaf pan. It comes in fuchsia, blue, and red.