Best Prime Day Baking Deals

Impress this holiday season with the right tools for the job. This Prime Day, the 32-Piece Cake Decorating Kit by Kootek is 60% off for a savings of $18.04.

It comes with 24 stainless steel piping bag tips that are numbered for easy identification and organization. Unlike piping bags that need you to place the tips inside the bags, this set includes two reusable couplers that allow you to attach the piping tips to the outside of the piping bags so you’re able switch out piping tips whenever you need to.

The set also includes two reusable silicone piping bags, three patterned icing smoothers, one flower nail, and a plastic storage case.