13 Best Black Friday Mattress Deals: Save Up to 57%

Lots of memory foam mattresses are notorious for off-gassing, which can have a negative impact on the environment and the quality of your sleep. If you’re looking for a better and more enviro-friendly option, the Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress might be the one that lives up to your high standards. It comes with the Certi-PUR-US promise that it’s met the high criteria for performance, indoor emissions, and environmental stewardship.

This 10 inch thick full mattress is the perfect upgrade to your kids’ rooms or guest sleeping quarters because it is great for everyone’s particular sleep style happens to be. Gel-infused memory foam draws heat and moisture away from your body to make sure you’re cool and comfy all night long, but an additional layer of comfort foam and two more layers of high-density support foam offer serious support right where you need it.

This mattress has active charcoal inside to minimize odors and absorb moisture, while natural green tea extract and castor bean oil naturally retard odor and bacteria to keep your mattress smelling fresh and clean. Get this full mattress right now for 15% off.