13 Best Black Friday Mattress Deals: Save Up to 57%

A sweet night’s sleep is just a wink away. These Amazon Black Friday mattress deals will give you sweet dreams at a bargain price. Check out the best memory foam, innerspring, and bed in a box styles at deals you won’t see again before 2021. Don’t forget to snag some new bedding at Black Friday savings as well.
Have you been thinking about upgrading the mattress in your kids’ room or the guest room? The Modway Aveline full mattress is a killer Black Friday mattress deal at a discount of 43%. Last summer it was nearly twice the price. This mattress consistently gets great reviews for its comfort as well as affordability.
This two-layer mattress features a quilted knit cover over a two-inch gel infused breathable memory foam layer on top of six inches of support foam for durability and body support. And if environmental safety is important in your home, this mattress has the Certi-PUR US certification, so you can feel good about your children snuggling in at night.
If you’re someone of average or larger proportions, you want a mattress that’s going to fully support you while delivering a sound night’s sleep. This medium firmness memory foam mattress from Sleep Innovations is great for those people who love to sleep in all different positions. The 14-inch deep mattress has proven pressure point relief and helps to keep your body in proper alignment while you snooze.
It features a dual comfort design with a SureTemp memory foam top layer and premium support foam bottom. The luxurious quilted cover makes this mattress seem more like a luxury brand, but with Black Friday mattress deals, you’ll save 28% which makes it seem much more like a bargain.
Not all sleepers are fans of memory foam. If you happen to be one of them, you’ll like this deal on the Flash Furniture Capri Comfortable Sleep mattress. At 57% off right now, this mattress features high-density foam along with pocketed coil springs that act independently to create motion isolation and give you a sound night’s sleep.
This medium-firm mattress is suitable for a platform bed or trundle, but is flexible enough to use with an adjustable bed frame as well. Keep in mind, while the deal is in place, the mattress may run out of stock until just before Christmas, but for now you’re good as long as you act quickly. These great savings are only available on the full and twin sizes.
Remember when you first started hearing about memory foam mattresses? Tempur-Pedic was on the cutting edge and still leads the pack in terms of popularity. Right now, the Tempur-Cloud Prima mattress is on sale in all size categories just in time for Black Friday. This queen size medium-soft memory foam mattress is 21% off the regular price, so you’ll sleep easy knowing you saved nearly $357.
This 10 inch mattress has a quilted super soft topper that wicks away moisture and keeps you sleeping cool all night long. The adaptive memory foam mattress provides spine and joint support without that hard feeling of a traditional mattress. Right now, it’s at the best price we’ve seen in on Amazon in the past two years. Get the full mattress at 25% off the regular price as well.
The Casper Element mattress offers the perfect combination of support and cooling with soft and firm layers that create a perfect balance for every body type, so whether you’re a side, back, or a tummy sleeper, you’re going to get exactly what you need. A layer of AirScape™ perforated foam increases airflow so you’ll stay cool and comfy all night long. It offers a touch of softness and bounce.
The durable memory foam base has been engineered to prevent sinking and sagging while providing awesome support for your whole body. This mattress naturally contours to fit and cradle your curves and support pressure points, so you’ll sleep more soundly without hot spots or aches and pains that you might get from a traditional coil-spring mattress.
This bed-in-a-box arrives ready to deliver great sleep. It will expand within minutes and, while it can have a mild scent upon unboxing, that aroma will dissipate within a few hours in a well-ventilated room. Get it with these Black Friday mattress deals for $119 off!
For some people, brand reputation is everything. If that’s you, you might take comfort in buying a mattress from a company like Sealy that’s been around since 1881. This twin size mattress is 10inches of sheer comfort in a box. With three layers – one each of memory foam, comfort foam and support foam, you’ll get a sleep experience that’s comfortable and responsive without feeling like you’re sinking.
The memory foam layer adapts to your body contours to make it a custom fit. The comfort foam layer reduces motion transfer, while the high-density support foam adds breathability and more overall body support. This mattress also has the Certi-PUR-US designation so you can feel good about its impact on the environment.
This mattress comes with a removable knit cover that can be laundered to keep it fresh. You’ll love the fact that you can have a 100 day sleep trial, and if you’re not satisfied you can return it for a full refund. Get it right now for a wicked Black Friday savings of 20% off or $79.
If you tend to wake up feeling aches and pains in your hips, back and shoulders, the Modway Jenna innerspring mattress features pocketed coils to keep you supported all night long. Individually wrapped springs reduce motion, so your partner won’t be disturbed by your position changing habits. A layer of responsive foam tops egg crate foam and a motion damping felt liner.
This 10 inch queen mattress construction with inner coils helps avoid sag spots, and a super-cushy pillow top cover that feels seriously inviting when you hit the hay. With Amazon’s Black Friday mattress deals you can get it for 40% off, saving you a handsome $156.
If cooling and comforting with medium-firm support is the kind of mattress you’re looking for, this Marley mattress from Sleep Innovations is a winner and Black Friday mattress deals mean you can snap it up and be snoozing soon at a price that’s 31% percent off the normal retail.
This 12-inch memory foam mattress keeps you comfortable with two inches of cooling gel memory foam on top of two inches of breathable air channel foam and six more inches of support foam. This mattress is ideal for all body sizes and sleep positions. Shipped rolled up in a box, this bed is a snap to set up so you’ll be sleeping soundly in no time.
Lots of memory foam mattresses are notorious for off-gassing, which can have a negative impact on the environment and the quality of your sleep. If you’re looking for a better and more enviro-friendly option, the Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress might be the one that lives up to your high standards. It comes with the Certi-PUR-US promise that it’s met the high criteria for performance, indoor emissions, and environmental stewardship.
This 10 inch thick full mattress is the perfect upgrade to your kids’ rooms or guest sleeping quarters because it is great for everyone’s particular sleep style happens to be. Gel-infused memory foam draws heat and moisture away from your body to make sure you’re cool and comfy all night long, but an additional layer of comfort foam and two more layers of high-density support foam offer serious support right where you need it.
This mattress has active charcoal inside to minimize odors and absorb moisture, while natural green tea extract and castor bean oil naturally retard odor and bacteria to keep your mattress smelling fresh and clean. Get this full mattress right now for 15% off.
Whether you’re a side sleeper, back sleeper or stomach sleeper, the Emma memory foam mattress is designed to keep your spine aligned. This 12 inch mattress promises sweat-free sleep thanks to a climate regulating cover that wicks away sweat and heat to keep you cool all night long. Plus that cover is removable and machine washable – total bonus.
The pressure-relieving visco-elastic memory foam layer provides support for every contour of your body and delivers counter pressure to keep your shoulders and hips supported. If you’re a frequent flipper at night, this mattress provides motion isolation so you won’t wake your partner no matter how much you toss and turn.
Right now with Black Friday mattress deals on Amazon, you can get this mattress for 20% off plus click the coupon offer and score an additional 25% off!
If you’re shopping for your baby on the way, or you’re simply looking to upgrade the mattress that came with your crib, this Sealy waterproof mattress is worth the investment for the comfort of your little one. A feature you’ll find appealing in terms of safety is that this mattress is two-sided – a firm side for your infant, and a softer side as they grow and move into a toddler bed.
The soft cotton cover is breathable, meaning more comfort for your baby, but a waterproof barrier means you can cross off your list any concerns about mold, mildew, and odors inside the mattress. Get 20% off today with Amazon Black Friday mattress deals.
When you’re looking for the body-hugging comfort of a memory foam mattress, but you also like the support of an innerspring mattress, the Chime Express hybrid mattress is a great option for you. This mattress is designed with plush layers of cooling gel memory foam and inside features 680 individual power packed wrapped coils to give you serious body support. The quilt foam top gives you that cozy feeling of a pillow top mattress without being too soft and squishy.
This bed in a box arrives ready to set up. Simply unroll the 12 inch mattress and allow to fully expand for 72 hours and you’ll be sleeping like a baby. Get it today with this Black Friday mattress deal at up to 21% off. The king size Chime Express mattress in 8 inch thickness is also on sale for 22% off if you’re looking for a larger size and narrower profile. If a cool night’s sleep is on your wish list, don’t forget to get a new set of cooling bed sheets to go with.
If you’re looking for a big bed at a not so big price, right now you can save more than 200 bucks on this hybrid mattress from the premiere sleep company, Sealy. This king size mattress features four full layers of comfort including a top layer of adaptive foam that isolates motion, provides support, and keeps you sleeping soundly. A layer of comfort foam provides pressure relief, and the combined foam and individually fabric Encased Bolsa coils provide core support for any-position sleepers.
This bed in a box saves you $183 with Black Friday mattress deals, so you can score big and sleep soundly knowing you did.