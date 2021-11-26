Black Friday Razer Iskur Gaming Chair Deal: Save a Massive $149

Grab The Razer Iskur Gaming Chair Deal Here

After a new gaming chair? Why not head straight to the best with this Black Friday Razer Iskur Gaming Chair deal?

Seriously, this chair is dynamite. If it’s style, comfort, and clever craftsmanship you’re after, you absolutely need to give this baby a whirl.

Black Friday 2021 Deal Price

Normally retailing for $499, this Black Friday 2021 deal knocks an obscene $149 off the price, bringing it down to a reasonable $349,99. Is it worth that? In short, yes, and you bet we’re going to break down why.

Comfort

One of the most important things when selecting a chair is lumbar support. If it doesn’t have it, you pass, hard. The Razer Iskur gaming chair knows this and has opted to build lumbar support directly into the chair. Not only that, the lumbar curve is fully adjustable and aligns with the spine. Trust me, your posture will thank you later in life.

It’s not just the lumbar support that makes this chair so comfortable. The high-density foam cushions are lush. Razer knows a thin layer isn’t enough, which is why the cushions are denser than other chairs out there. The other advantage of these cushions is they adjust to each person’s body type, so when you sit down, it’s almost like sliding on a glove.

It’s also worth noting, other than being soft, the chair’s woven yarn is built for durability, and is resistant against water, oils, and everyday dirt. If you’ve ever spilled a drink while gaming (who hasn’t?), that feature is a godsend.

4D Armrests

While this is 100 percent marketing spiel, it’s hard not to undersell just how good of a job Razer has done with these armrests.

These things are fully adjustable. You can adjust the height, move them forwards and backwards, and even the angle. This may not sound like a revelation but it legit is. Too many times with gaming chairs you’ll find they’re comfortable in the back but then the armrests are either too low or awkwardly angled. This new approach takes the guesswork out of it by letting users change the setup to what suits them.

Weight Limit

In a surprise twist, the Razer Iskur gaming isn’t designed for thin people only. I know, I’m shocked as well. This normally never happens. It’ll support heights of 5’6″ to 6’2″ and weights of up to 300 pounds.

This is achieved through the use of its study body frame, those 4D armrests, the wheelbase, and the angled seat edges. It’s a clever design and it’s nice to see us larger guys haven’t been left out in the cold.

Who Is This Black Friday Razer Iskur Gaming Deal For?

Do you have a gaming room? Are you a child who games in their bedroom? Are you a hardcore gamer who wants to enjoy their favorite pastime in the most comfortable way possible? If you answered yes to any of the above, the Razer Iskur is for you.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a child or an adult, if you love nothing more than gaming for long stretches of time, you absolutely want to get a good chair, and they don’t come any better than the Razer Iskur.