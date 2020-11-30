Cyber Monday iRobot Deal: Save $200 Off Roomba i3+ RIGHT NOW

Save $200 off the iRobot Roomba i3+ with automatic dirt disposal with this huge Cyber Monday deal. This drops the price down to just $399, making this Roomba one of the most affordable self-emptying robot vacuums so far this year. Although the i3+ is newly launched, this is the biggest price drop so on Amazon in 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel.

Save $200 Off iRobot Roomba i3+ with Automatic Dirt Disposal (Now $399.99)

Buy The iRobot Roomba i3+

Similar Cyber Monday Robot Vacuum Deals Include:



If you like the sounds of this Roomba but aren’t sure you need a self-emptying base, check out the iRobot Roomba i3 (3150). This model is also WiFi connected and works with Alexa for voice-controlled cleaning. The i3 is well-suited for pet hair and carpets, and uses a suite of smart sensors to guide it around your home. This Cyber Monday iRobot deal drops the price of the i3 by $100, which sets you back just $299.

Buy the iRobot Roomba i3 for $299 here.

Self-emptying vacuum cleaners are becoming increasingly popular. Aside from the sheer convenience of having the robot vacuum empty out its bin for you, this feature can also mean less exposure to dust and dirt. This makes it a winning combination for pet owners, allergy sufferers, and anyone else who wants a cleaner home without the hassle of constantly emptying the dust bin. As with the other self-emptying Roombas, the entry-level i3+ can store up to 60 days’ worth of dust and debris inside its bin. An anti-allergen seal prevents contents from escaping back into the air.

One downside to this convenient feature is often a higher price tag. In fact, the top-tier iRobot Roomba s9+ self-emptying vacuum normally retails for over $1,000. If you’re looking to save a good chunk of money on a Roomba that empties itself, the discounted i3+ is simply a steal.

With so many self-emptying robot vacuums to choose from, what makes the i3+ stand out? Aside from its steeply discounted price tag, the i3+ is a great value given its smart technology and numerous features. This is especially true if you don’t mind giving up a few features found on the higher-end self-emptying Roombas. For example, you can’t create clean zones and keep out zones. However, a suite of smart sensors guides the Roomba i3+ around furniture and other obstacles.

Another feature that you’ll give up is Smart Mapping technology. This doesn’t mean that the i3+ can’t find its way around your home (smart navigation technology takes care of that). Rather, you can’t send the i3+ to specific rooms or areas to clean. You can check the app when the Roomba is done to see a general map of where the iRobot has cleaned.

As with the higher-priced i7+ and s9+ Roomba vacuums, the i3+ has WiFi connectivity and works with Google Assistant and Alexa for your convenience. Once you’ve connected the Roomba to its accompanying app you can use your voice to start cleaning. The i3+ also shares the same ability to listen to your voice and learn your cleaning habits. Once it has enough information, this self-emptying Roomba suggests personalized cleaning schedules. It also recommends extra cleaning sessions when the local pollen count is high or your dog is shedding.

Which Is Better: i3+ Vs. i7+?

If your purchasing decision primarily comes down to price, there’s no question that the i3+ is the Roomba for you. The i3+ is currently on sale for $200 off, which brings its price down to just $399. However, the i7+ has some features that you won’t find with the i3+. If you need smart mapping technology, including the ability to select specific rooms and create no-go zones, the Roomba i7+ is the better choice.

Buy the iRobot Roomba i7+ for $799 here.

Which Is Better: i3+ Vs. s9+?

The fully-loaded Roomba s9+ commands a small fortune. If you’re not ready to part with that much cash, the i3+ (or i7+) Roombas are better options. However, the s9+ comes with features that are currently only available on this premium Roomba. For example, it’s the only Roomba that has an anti-allergen system, which is a whole-system filter that traps up to 99 percent of mold and allergens. The s9+ also has four times the suction power on carpets for deeper cleaning. Specialized corner cleaning optimizes cleaning around edges and corners.

Buy the iRobot Roomba s9+ for $1,099 here.

Need a quick summary? Here’s why the iRobot Roomba i3+ could be right for you:

Self-emptying dust bin

Alexa and Google Home connectivity

Affordable price tag

Learns your cleaning habits

Buy The iRobot Roomba i3+

See Also:

Cyber Monday iRobot Deal: Save $200 Off Roomba i7+

Cyber Monday iRobot Deal: Save $200 Off Roomba s9+

15 Best Cyber Monday Robot Vacuum Deals

15 Best Cyber Monday Vacuum Deals

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.