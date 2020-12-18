Greenworks Deal: Save 50% on Electric Snow Blowers

Winter has officially arrived and with it comes all that white stuff: snow. If throwing out your back with an old snow shovel doesn’t sound like a lot of fun and you need more than a small electric snow shovel, take a look at an electric snow blower.

Everyone is looking for a snow blower sale at this time of year, right? Right now, Greenworks has its top-selling corded electric snow blower on sale for 50% off. That means a savings of $99.

$100 for an electric snow blower of this caliber? Get outta here! But you’d better hurry: this deal won’t stick around long…unlike the months of winter weather directly in front of us.

Save $99 on Greenworks 20-Inch 13 Amp Corded Snow Blower

Cordless tools are nice. Very nice, in fact, and Greenworks makes some great ones. But if you’re like me, sometimes it’s good not to have to worry about batteries running out and waiting around for them to charge. Extension cords aren’t that difficult to deal with, plus they provide an unlimited source of power for your electric tools.

This Greenworks 20-Inch 13 Amp Corded Snow Blower will keep going as long as you’re up for working out in the cold, snowy weather. The snow blower provides a 20-inch sweeping width and can handle up to ten inches of snow at one time.

Light, fluffy snow is a lot easier to move so a depth of ten inches is definitely possible. If you’re dealing with the wet, heavy stuff, you’ll want to plow a narrower path. Winter is hard enough to handle so do yourself a favor and take it easy.

The onboard electric 13 Amp motor delivers some powerful results even when comparing to an alternative gas-powered machine. This workhorse will launch snow up to a distance of 20 feet to make sure it stays out of your way.

The seven-inch wheels allow for decent mobility and will be enough for most plowing conditions. Keep in mind that there is no self-propulsion feature with this snow blower. You’ll have to supply some muscle as well.

The good news is that with the power that this machine puts out, you won’t have to struggle to get through your plow job. Smaller passes and a steady pace is the key to success here. Did I mention the dual LED headlights? Bright light to cut through the cold gloom of winter is a nice touch when you’re having to clear your hardscapes.

The output chute can turn a full 180 degrees on the fly to direct that snow up to 20 feet away. Easy push-button start and quiet operation make the Greenworks fun to use. The handle folds over so that storage space is kept to a minimum as well.

Price: $100.00

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.