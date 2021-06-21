Nespresso Prime Day Deal: Save Up to 49%

If George Clooney can make the perfect cup of java, so can you, and nothing makes it simpler than having the best espresso machine. With this Nespresso Prime Day Deal, you can get the Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine plus a 30-piece capsule set bundle for a whopping 49% off bringing the price down to only $99!

When you’re living in a house where everyone wants their coffee or espresso drinks ready at nearly the same time, this Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine can accommodate thanks to a 37-ounce water tank that allows you to brew cup after cup of deliciousness. This model is a super slim design to better fit your counter without taking up a ton of space. It brews three cup sizes – five ounce, eight ounce and 12 ounce, plus single and double expressos.

With this Amazon Prime Day Deal, the popular Grey Vertuo Next is nearly half off the regular price, saving you $93.95.

Take advantage of these Nespresso Prime Day Deals and get yourself the coffee and espresso machine that everyone’s talking about. Vertuo Next is the most compact, sustainable and smart Vertuo single-serve coffee maker yet. It’s made of 54% recycled materials, is only 5.5 inches wide. It also comes with a removable water tank.

All Vertuo coffee makers use a patented extraction technology developed by Nespresso known as Centrifusion. Just insert a capsule and close the lever. When activated, the capsule spins up to 7,000 rotations per minute, blending ground coffee with water with pressures similar to traditional espresso machines and producing the perfect crema.

Intelligent Extraction Recognizes Each Coffee Blend

The Nespresso Vertuo Next uses an intelligent extraction system that recognizes each coffee blend. Thanks to a barcode on the rim of the capsule, the brewing parameters are adjusted by the machine depending on the selected coffees. No work on your part, just the same simple touch of a button and you’re good to go.

This Prime Day Nespresso Bundle includes 30 coffee pods along with your espresso machine, so you won’t have to wait for your first delicious cup of coffee or espresso. You’ll get 10 each of Melozio, Odacio, and Stormio, which run the flavor gamut from smooth and cereal like to fruity and bold to rich and woody. Another plus? Nespresso aluminum capsules are fully recyclable and ensure your coffee says fresh until you’re ready to use it.

This awesome bundle all comes at the sweet Prime Day Deal price of $99, making it a seriously approachable price on one of the most requested gifts of the year.

Even if you spend $99 on a machine and then around $1 per coffee capsule, you’ll have spent hundreds less per year, if you buy a coffee every day. If you bought a $5 latte at a coffee shop every day of the year, you’d spend thousands. The math is pretty clear.

Why it’s important to care about your machine.

For some, it’s a brown powder you drip water through as a way to get caffeine but others live and breathe coffee and when it’s done wrong, we can tell. It’s not just the caffeine boost, it’s the experience – that mindful first sip that sets the tone for the day. That’s why we want to make it a good one.

They used to think coffee was bad for you but both Harvard Medical School and Mayo Clinic report that coffee has shown it may reduce your risk of Parkinson’s, heart attack, stroke, type II diabetes, and even some cancers.

Since there’s never been a better time to pounce, get the Nespresso Vertuo Next for yourself and buy another for someone you love while the deal lasts.

