Prime Day: Save 30% on Powerbeats Pro Headphones

Music lovers, rejoice! You can save 30% on Apple Beats’ Powerbeats Pro Headphones right now thanks to an awesome Amazon Prime Day deal.

For Prime Day, you can take $75.00 off the MSRP of the popular headphones, bringing the price down to $174.95.

Equipped with a sleek, sporty design, the Powerbeats Pro are some of the best iPod headphones available right now. They look and sound incredible, and the built-in ear hooks ensure that you get a secure fit, even during intense physical exercise.

What are the Powerbeats Pro Headphones?

The Powerbeats Pro, like the Apple AirPods and Samsung Galaxy Buds, are true wireless headphones, meaning they do not have a cord that connects them to your music device, nor do they have a cord connecting the two headphones. If you’ve never experienced true wireless headphones for yourself, you’ll be shocked at how big of a difference it makes. Who knew those cables were weighing you down so much?

What Makes the Powerbeats Pro so Good?

The Powerbeats Pro are awesome for many reasons. For one, they sound great, particularly if you are a fan of Beats’ characteristic emphasis on bass.

Beyond that, these headphones will give you up to nine hours of battery life on a single charge—nearly double the life of AirPods—which can be extended further using the wireless charging case for up to 24 hours of entertainment. They’re even equipped with low-battery fast charging, such that just five minutes in the case will get you 1.5 hours of playtime when the battery is low.

A final great thing about these headphones is that they provide excellent noise isolation, which is really important to have in a pair of workout headphones. The Powerbeats Pro block out a great deal of external noise and let you focus on your music and your exercise—not the other people making noise in the gym.

What colors are available?

The Powerbeats Pro are currently available in four colors—Black, Ivory, Moss, and Navy—all of which are available at the 30% off price while supplies last.

